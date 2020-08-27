Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

39 listings
Eclipse Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT
    used

    2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    84,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS

    180,725 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,477

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    126,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,577

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    147,480 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,311

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    91,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    99,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    106,759 miles

    $4,726

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    90,768 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    172,889 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    81,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,498

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    57,608 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Gray
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    96,722 miles

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    74,426 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,792

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    123,348 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    143,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    213,507 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE

    117,744 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4 46 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (4%)
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse
dsmbasshead,12/03/2010
I bought this car, as a replacement for my 2002 Mercury Cougar C2, and I think the eclipse was, by my standards, definitely an upgrade! First of, the exterior styling. The "2G" eclipse is definitely, the best looking generation IMO. I love the body lines, even the uneven hood. The interior is some what bland, but the curves of the dash and panels keep you entertained, although the interior pattern is ugly. Performance on this, for a 2.0l DOHC L4, is awesome! It beats hondas all day and Ive even run agains a Dodge Ram Hemi and won! Its has its flaws, such as questionable build quality on less important components, but over all its a great car with good fuel economy, thats really fun to drive!
