Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 180,725 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,477
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.446 Reviews
Report abuse
dsmbasshead,12/03/2010
I bought this car, as a replacement for my 2002 Mercury Cougar C2, and I think the eclipse was, by my standards, definitely an upgrade! First of, the exterior styling. The "2G" eclipse is definitely, the best looking generation IMO. I love the body lines, even the uneven hood. The interior is some what bland, but the curves of the dash and panels keep you entertained, although the interior pattern is ugly. Performance on this, for a 2.0l DOHC L4, is awesome! It beats hondas all day and Ive even run agains a Dodge Ram Hemi and won! Its has its flaws, such as questionable build quality on less important components, but over all its a great car with good fuel economy, thats really fun to drive!
