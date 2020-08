Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster for Sale Near Me

United Auto Group - Carrollton / Texas

Visit United Auto Group online at uagdallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 469-766-1034 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSY3C55CT144797

Stock: 4050

Certified Pre-Owned: No