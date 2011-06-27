Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,261
|$1,641
|Clean
|$490
|$1,116
|$1,453
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,079
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$705
