Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

Odometer is 67798 miles below market average!One Owner, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth, 17" x 7.5JJ 5 Spoke Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth.2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A3AK24F98E004391

Stock: 20071C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020