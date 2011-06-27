Estimated values
2007 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,652
|$3,917
|$4,649
|Clean
|$2,421
|$3,578
|$4,236
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,900
|$3,408
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,222
|$2,581
Estimated values
2007 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$3,113
|$3,661
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,843
|$3,335
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,305
|$2,684
|Rough
|$1,224
|$1,766
|$2,032
Estimated values
2007 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,972
|$4,713
|Clean
|$2,460
|$3,629
|$4,293
|Average
|$1,990
|$2,941
|$3,455
|Rough
|$1,519
|$2,254
|$2,616
Estimated values
2007 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,246
|$4,670
|$5,498
|Clean
|$2,963
|$4,266
|$5,008
|Average
|$2,396
|$3,458
|$4,030
|Rough
|$1,830
|$2,650
|$3,052