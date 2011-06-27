Estimated values
1995 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$2,312
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,042
|$2,426
|Average
|$946
|$1,501
|$1,800
|Rough
|$595
|$961
|$1,175
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,117
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,870
|$2,220
|Average
|$869
|$1,375
|$1,648
|Rough
|$547
|$880
|$1,076