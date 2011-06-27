  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Curb weight3761 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eclipse Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Plum Mist Clearcoat Metallic
