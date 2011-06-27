  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Sprinter
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale
List Price Range
$13,999 - $28,995
Used Sprinter for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best 12 passenger van

ehibma, 10/06/2013
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best 12 passenger van on the market! We have put on about 10K miles now. We knew within 5 minutes that we hated the GM/Ford/Dodge vans. Those domestic vans drove horrible and were unsafe. No headrests, kids had to duck under seatbelts. We then found the Sprinter van. This has been wonderful. We get stopped all the time to ask what kind of van we have. The diesel motor has plenty of power and has been smooth up and down hills, with plenty of pickup power. We have found the "lacks power" reviews unfounded. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and we love being able to walk through to the back to help the kids when necessary. A big family delight!

Report Abuse

DTF Light

hothanddd, 05/05/2013
8 of 19 people found this review helpful

DTF light keeps coming on when DTF tank is full has done it in two vans now.

Report Abuse

Sprinter 2012

Lev Rabinovich, 03/18/2016
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
0 of 6 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale

Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles