Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

ehibma , 10/06/2013

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best 12 passenger van on the market! We have put on about 10K miles now. We knew within 5 minutes that we hated the GM/Ford/Dodge vans. Those domestic vans drove horrible and were unsafe. No headrests, kids had to duck under seatbelts. We then found the Sprinter van. This has been wonderful. We get stopped all the time to ask what kind of van we have. The diesel motor has plenty of power and has been smooth up and down hills, with plenty of pickup power. We have found the "lacks power" reviews unfounded. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and we love being able to walk through to the back to help the kids when necessary. A big family delight!