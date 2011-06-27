Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,156
|$13,416
|$16,072
|Clean
|$9,774
|$12,909
|$15,405
|Average
|$9,011
|$11,894
|$14,070
|Rough
|$8,247
|$10,879
|$12,735
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,233
|$14,839
|$17,778
|Clean
|$10,811
|$14,278
|$17,039
|Average
|$9,966
|$13,155
|$15,563
|Rough
|$9,121
|$12,033
|$14,086
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,346
|$13,688
|$14,880
|Clean
|$11,882
|$13,170
|$14,262
|Average
|$10,954
|$12,135
|$13,026
|Rough
|$10,025
|$11,099
|$11,790
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,229
|$12,191
|$14,605
|Clean
|$8,882
|$11,730
|$13,998
|Average
|$8,188
|$10,808
|$12,785
|Rough
|$7,494
|$9,886
|$11,572
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,198
|$12,151
|$14,557
|Clean
|$8,853
|$11,692
|$13,953
|Average
|$8,161
|$10,772
|$12,744
|Rough
|$7,469
|$9,853
|$11,535
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,134
|$17,350
|$20,785
|Clean
|$12,640
|$16,694
|$19,922
|Average
|$11,652
|$15,382
|$18,195
|Rough
|$10,665
|$14,069
|$16,469
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,993
|$10,559
|$12,650
|Clean
|$7,693
|$10,160
|$12,124
|Average
|$7,092
|$9,361
|$11,073
|Rough
|$6,491
|$8,562
|$10,023
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,091
|$13,331
|$15,970
|Clean
|$9,712
|$12,827
|$15,307
|Average
|$8,953
|$11,818
|$13,980
|Rough
|$8,194
|$10,810
|$12,654
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,110
|$13,355
|$16,000
|Clean
|$9,729
|$12,850
|$15,335
|Average
|$8,969
|$11,840
|$14,006
|Rough
|$8,209
|$10,829
|$12,677
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,580
|$13,977
|$16,745
|Clean
|$10,183
|$13,449
|$16,049
|Average
|$9,387
|$12,391
|$14,659
|Rough
|$8,592
|$11,334
|$13,268