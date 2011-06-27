  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,156$13,416$16,072
Clean$9,774$12,909$15,405
Average$9,011$11,894$14,070
Rough$8,247$10,879$12,735
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,233$14,839$17,778
Clean$10,811$14,278$17,039
Average$9,966$13,155$15,563
Rough$9,121$12,033$14,086
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,346$13,688$14,880
Clean$11,882$13,170$14,262
Average$10,954$12,135$13,026
Rough$10,025$11,099$11,790
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,229$12,191$14,605
Clean$8,882$11,730$13,998
Average$8,188$10,808$12,785
Rough$7,494$9,886$11,572
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,198$12,151$14,557
Clean$8,853$11,692$13,953
Average$8,161$10,772$12,744
Rough$7,469$9,853$11,535
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,134$17,350$20,785
Clean$12,640$16,694$19,922
Average$11,652$15,382$18,195
Rough$10,665$14,069$16,469
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,993$10,559$12,650
Clean$7,693$10,160$12,124
Average$7,092$9,361$11,073
Rough$6,491$8,562$10,023
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,091$13,331$15,970
Clean$9,712$12,827$15,307
Average$8,953$11,818$13,980
Rough$8,194$10,810$12,654
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,110$13,355$16,000
Clean$9,729$12,850$15,335
Average$8,969$11,840$14,006
Rough$8,209$10,829$12,677
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,580$13,977$16,745
Clean$10,183$13,449$16,049
Average$9,387$12,391$14,659
Rough$8,592$11,334$13,268
Sell my 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,692 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,692 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,692 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ranges from $7,469 to $14,557, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.