Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
Hard decision was the right decision
There are lots of choices in today's marketplace for the person wanting a two seat sports roadster. I ordered my SL 450 on the day that the dealer was allowed to enter orders for the 2017 model year. The homework prior to selecting the SL 450 was many months of soul searching for the right car, and in the end my list of wants played a role in my final selection. I nixed many models and brands because of over budget price and worthiness to be classified as a luxury roadster. My final decision was made on a budgeted amount I was willing to spend, overall styling, interior comfort, entry/exit, technology features, available options, ride quality, how well the engine was matched to the transmission, safety features, trunk space, outward visibility, and industry magazine articles. I have owned 1981 and 2001 Corvette's so I had that American experience behind me and fulfilled that past teenage desire to someday own a Corvette. As part of my research, I also considered and drove the Corvette Z51, the Jaguar F-Type, the Porsche Cayman S, and the Audi TT. They all had entry/exit issues and trunk space issues, and only the Corvette passed the interior comfort, technology, and ride quality test. The final decision became easy because the Sl 450 met my expectations in a luxury Roadster based on the 2016 model year, and automotive journal comments about the 2017 which I found to be accurate. The motor transmission match-up is an absolute joy, and the motor has plenty of torque to make the driver feel that he/she is not being held back by torque lag. I bought the Brilliant Blue, with the Designo Sand interior and Black Ash Trim, and it is a beautiful classic look. It has every option except for the Automatic Body Control and the Upgrade Sound System. The improvements over the 2016 SL 400 made it easy to wait for the 2017 model year. If you want a car that gets lots of looks and thumbs-up, this car pretty much does that. There is enough trunk space with the top closed to satisfy a week trip worth of luggage. With the top down, and the windows/wind screen up, you can easily carry on a conversation at interstate speeds. I own a GL 550, so moving from one to the other is very easy because the controls are very similar. I had concerns about the small video screen, but it has not been an issue. The only thing I had issues with was learning how to pre-set stations for the radio, its awkward and more complicated than it should be, but great to use once the up-to 100 pre-sets are programmed. I would not spend the additional $20,000.00 for the SL 550 unless you have a personal need to have that emblem on your car. The more I drive this car, the more I want to drive this car.
Terrific daily driver
Feels luxurious and sporty at same time. Steering in Comfort mode with a little too much assistance, but very good in Sport and Sport+ modes. Really enjoy driving this car. Have had the car for about 16 months and no problems. It is really fun, but still refined. Would definitely get this car again.
Style, comfort and performance
Check our the options. So much is standard, but there a few add-ons that turn it from a great car to a spectacular road machine. Distronic Plus is a must as well as the premium package. Soft close doors are nice feature. Wish mine had the electronic darkening roof. Wonderful roadster, smoothest ride of any of the 14 MBs I have owned over the past 40 years. Amazing acceleration and handling
Truly Superb
Traded a really nice SL550 for an SL63 AMG. Really enjoyed the SL550, but the SL63 is simply in a different league. Comfortable ride and luxury appointments still remain, but the AMG magic transforms this already stellar platform into something incredible. Too many superlatives to list, but suffice it to say that the SL63 AMG may be one of the best cars ever made. Frightening power (at any speed), a magnificent interior, refinement to a fault, and German/Mercedes/AMG (over)engineering are integral parts of this outrageous auto. And...664 lb/ft of torque!!! Drink the AMG Kool-Aid!
Ultimate everything
Having owned a SL550 and SL63 in the past, there is no comparison to the 2017 SL65. I saw this car in early 2016 while attending an AMG Driving School and it was parked in the Pit Garage and I though it the best looking car made by Mercedes. Problem, it was $235,000. Jump ahead to 2019 and I was able to purchase the same car for less than half the price new. With 18,000 miles and serviced regularly by Mercedes this car is exceptional. The vehicle looks brand new and runs with no problems detected. The ride is a tad stiff, but who cares when you step on the gas the back tires will smoke them if not careful. Extended warranties other than Mercedes are available and I would not own one without one. They are a rarity. The transmission is so smooth that you don't feel the up or down shift, but you can hear the engine pitch change or watch the AMG Instrument cluster as it reads out the gears as they change. Five star for sure.
