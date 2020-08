Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida

Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Black, Red Pepper Red/Black w/Nappa Exclusive Leather Uphostery, ABS brakes, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Night Styling, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exclusive Interior Package, Fixed Panorama Roof, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Front dual zone A/C, Full Dinamica AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Tracking Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Fr/20" Rr Cross Spoke Forged Black.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDYJ7HAXHA010634

Stock: L19328B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-21-2020