Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

193 listings
AMG GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 193 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    17,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $74,900

    $6,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    9,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $74,995

    $7,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    19,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $73,805

    $6,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Yellow
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    26,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $89,888

    $9,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    7,566 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $86,819

    $5,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    9,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $78,850

    $3,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    27,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $69,995

    $7,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    22,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $72,999

    $4,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    8,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $76,999

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Red
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    12,951 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $72,980

    $4,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    18,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $71,800

    $4,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    17,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $78,990

    $597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    22,277 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $79,965

    $376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    15,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $79,996

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    17,472 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    6,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $83,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    19,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $75,995

    $2,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    8,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $77,499

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Finally, something that challenges a 911..
Porscheguy,12/23/2017
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I've had a lot of cars, 5 Porsche 911's, a Panamera, 5 other Benz' including another another AMG and I'll say this car is the real deal to compare to a 911. Acceleration is phenomenal, the steering (full hydraulic) out does any Carrera I've owned. Handling is superb with tremendous cornering and grip and very little understeer. Fabulous interior design and material quality and quite frankly I think it is one of the sexiest cars on the road today, far better looking than a 911 in my opinion. Great sound system and that exhaust note, it is glorious. There is some bad. The seats while very functional, are not very comfortable and the cabin tech is a little sparse, no head up display or even remote start? The DCT is not as good as PDK, but it's close and I think it shifts faster. I know a lot has been said about the location of the gear shifter but who cares? You use it to put it in gear and thats it. This is quite an achievement for Mercedes Benz. I'm more than thrilled.
Report abuse
