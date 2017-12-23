Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me
- 17,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$74,900$6,476 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Black, Red Pepper Red/Black w/Nappa Exclusive Leather Uphostery, ABS brakes, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Night Styling, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exclusive Interior Package, Fixed Panorama Roof, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Front dual zone A/C, Full Dinamica AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Tracking Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Fr/20" Rr Cross Spoke Forged Black.Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HAXHA010634
Stock: L19328B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 9,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$74,995$7,860 Below Market
PLATINUM MOTOR CARS - Birmingham / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA5HA011352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$73,805$6,159 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMGÂ GT NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., ***AMG Performance Exhaust System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Panorama Roof, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GOÂ , Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: Burmester Surround Sound System, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19' Fr/20' Rr AMG Split 5-Spoke Black*** Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA3HA012449
Stock: 20635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 26,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$89,888$9,956 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMGÂ GT S NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., ***AMG Dynamic Plus Package,Exclusive Interior Package,Lane Tracking Package*** ***AMG Carbon Fiber Exterior Trim, AMG Dynamic Plus Package, Black Dinamica Headliner, Black Roof Liner, Blind Spot Assist, Dynamic Engine/Transmission Mounts, Exclusive Interior Package, Exclusive Interior Trim, Extended Interior Lighting, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Panorama Roof, Full Dinamica AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Low tire pressure warning, Matte Carbon Fiber Rear Crossbar, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Radio: Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19' Fr/20' Rr Cross Spoke Forged Black*** Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7JA1HA010161
Stock: 20810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 7,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$86,819$5,967 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5940 miles below market average! Certified. AMG 3-stage Adaptive Sport Suspension, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sill Covers, AMG Carbon Fiber Exterior Trim, AMG Night Styling, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Automatic temperature control, Black Dinamica Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Exclusive Interior Package, Extended Interior Lighting, Fixed Panorama Roof, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Front dual zone A/C, KEYLESS GOÂ , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Napa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Nappa Exclusive Leather Uphostery, Navigation system: COMAND, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: Burmester Surround Sound System, Rear Deck Lid Badges Delete, Wheels: 19" Fr/20" Rr AMG Split 5-Spoke Black. Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HAXHA010682
Stock: 198310D
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 9,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$78,850$3,951 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
White 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Liner, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Panorama Roof, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated AMG Performance Seats w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Burmester Surround Sound System, Radio: Sound System w/Sirius Satellite Radio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Silver Chrome Exterior Styling, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19" Fr/20" Rr AMG Split 5-Spoke Silver.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8853 miles below market average!Reviews: * V8 engines deliver exceptional acceleration and sound great doing it; highly communicative steering imparts plenty of driver confidence; beautifully crafted interior; relatively usable trunk for a exotic sports car. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA1HA012806
Stock: D2806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 27,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,995$7,529 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!. Magnetite Black Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * V8 engines deliver exceptional acceleration and sound great doing it; highly communicative steering imparts plenty of driver confidence; beautifully crafted interior; relatively usable trunk for a exotic sports car. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA6HA011196
Stock: SR-P14196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 22,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$72,999$4,145 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA0HA012537
Stock: M308180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 8,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$76,999$1,595 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA2HA011602
Stock: O305264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 12,951 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$72,980$4,219 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr AMG GT Coupe features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mars Red with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, AMG Aerodynamic Package, Exclusive Interior Package, 6 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Sound System with Sirius Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Fixed Panorama Roof, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Dinamica Headliner, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Extended Interior Lighting, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, MB-Tex/DINAMICA Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA4HA010595
Stock: 010595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 18,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$71,800$4,835 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 Mercedes-Benz GT AMG Coupe,*Magnetite Black Metallic Exterior over Black Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $124,180.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Lane Tracking Package (Originally $875),*Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist,*Keyless Go Entry System (Originally $900),*Hands-Free Access,*Burmester Surround Sound System (Originally $1,300),**Panorama Sunroof (Originally $1,260),**Silver Seat Belts (Originally $500),**Silver Chrome Exterior Styling (Originally $1,100),**AMG Performance Exhaust System (Originally $1,800),**19/20-Inch AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Titanium Wheels (Originally $1,700),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Keyless Go Entry System with Push Button Engine Start, Hands-Free Access,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Pre-Safe System, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist,PARKTRONIC with Parking Assist, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Satellite Radio, DVD/CD-Player, Hermes Communications Module LTE,640 Watt Burmester Premium Surround Sound System with 10-Speakers,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,AMG Performance Full Nappa Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory,AMG Performance Heated Power Front Leather Seats with Memory, Silver Seat Belts,Tinted Glass Fixed Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,AMG Silver Chrome Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Auto Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Black Headliner,Automatic Static LED Headlights with Intelligent Highbeam Control, LED Daytime Running Lights,Power-Folding Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Windshield Wipers with Heated Reservoir,Silver Chrome Exterior Styling,4.0L Bi-Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed Dual Clutch Transaxle Automatic Transmission, Sport Suspension,AMG High-Performance Braking System with Silver Brake Calipers,AMG Performance Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19/20-Inch AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Titanium Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA8HA012401
Stock: 13844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 17,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$78,990$597 Below Market
Delray Mitsubishi - Delray Beach / Florida
ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT ONE OWNER UNDER FULL FACTORY WARRANTY, AMG AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE, AMG ADAPTIVE SUSPENTION, DISTRONIC PACKAGE, LANE KEEP AND BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PANO ROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, Turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential,*This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT Has Everything You Want *Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Light Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Rear Transaxle, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 19" Summer Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Tuned Suspension, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury Performance Automotive Group located at 1800 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA2HA010286
Stock: PA010286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 22,277 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$79,965$376 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia - Arcadia / California
**CERTIFIED**UNLIMITED MILEAGE COVERAGE** LOADED 2017 GT with Original MSRP $132,360 in Black with Black interior comes with Bluetooth, KEYLESS GO and HANDS FREE ACCESS, AMG Aerodynamic Package with Large Front Splitter and Fixed Rear Spoiler, Lane Tracking Package with Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Carbon Fiber Trim, AMG Performance Steering Wheel w/DINAMICA, AMG Exterior Night Styling, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panel, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Red Seat Belts, DISTRONIC PLUS, Panorama Roof, AMG Adaptive Suspension, 19/20 Inch AMG Cross Spoke Forged Wheel, Exclusive Interior Trim and Burmester Surround Sound System. Mercedes Benz Certified Pre Owned Warranty Good Until 2/17/22 for Unlimited Mileage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA3HA010667
Stock: 35P00798
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 15,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$79,996$3,259 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
Only 15,372 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/243 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Light Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Comes Equipped with These Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Rear Transaxle, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 19" Summer Performance.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 can get you a trustworthy AMG GT today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA8HA011846
Stock: LHA011846
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,472 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
---UNDER FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 02/10/2021----2017 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT COUPE DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC ON BLACK 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AMG AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE PANORAMIC ROOF KEYLESS-GO LANE TRACKING PACKAGE WITH BLIND SPOT ASSIST AMG BLACK PIANO LACQUER TRIM AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL WITH DINAMICA MICROFIBER AMG EXTERIOR NIGHT STYLING DISTRONIC PLUS AMG ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION 19''/20'' AMG SPLIT 5 SPOKE WHEELS BLACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PARKTRONIC FRONT AND REAR LOADED $126775.00 MSRP THIS CAR WAS MANUFACTURER BUYBACK DUE TO OXYGEN SENSOR ISSUE WHICH HAS BEEN RESOLVE BY MERCEDES BENZ PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA6HA010999
Stock: 010999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$83,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $121,800.00, Designo Diamond White Metallic, Nappa Leather, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Panorama Roof, 19"/20" AMG Wheels, KEYLESS-GO, Burmester Surround Sound System & so much more............ 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe *Designo Diamond White Metallic ($1,515) on Black Nappa Leather ($1,900) *ONLY 6,428 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $121,800.00 *Burmester Surround Sound System ($1,300): -10 high-performance speakers w/a total system output of 640 watts, as well as electronic and acoustic features *KEYLESS-GO ($900): -KEYLESS GO -Power Trunk Release *AMG Performance Exhaust System ($1,800) *Panorama Roof ($1,260) *19"/20" AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheel - Silver/Titanium ($1,000) *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA6HA011828
Stock: 20698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$75,995$2,394 Below Market
Gravity Autos Atlanta - Chamblee / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA6HA010856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$77,499
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 6763 miles below market average!4.0L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7HA9HA011824
Stock: 011824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
