Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,033
|$61,197
|$68,981
|Clean
|$52,615
|$59,616
|$67,121
|Average
|$49,779
|$56,454
|$63,401
|Rough
|$46,944
|$53,292
|$59,682
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$90,602
|$93,540
|$97,079
|Clean
|$88,224
|$91,123
|$94,462
|Average
|$83,470
|$86,290
|$89,227
|Rough
|$78,715
|$81,457
|$83,992
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,086
|$52,616
|$56,568
|Clean
|$47,798
|$51,257
|$55,042
|Average
|$45,222
|$48,538
|$51,992
|Rough
|$42,646
|$45,820
|$48,942
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$109,704
|$117,857
|$126,957
|Clean
|$106,826
|$114,812
|$123,534
|Average
|$101,069
|$108,722
|$116,689
|Rough
|$95,312
|$102,633
|$109,843