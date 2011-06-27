Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a vehicle that can comfortably transport seven co-workers to happy hour on Friday, haul an antique dresser home from a Saturday estate sale and tow a ski boat to the lake Sunday morning, you have a number of appealing SUVs from which to choose. If you want a luxury model that can handle all these tasks and do it with a healthy dose of panache, however, you'll find yourself with a list of far fewer options that's topped by the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

While this dearth of choices alone would earn this large seven-passenger luxury SUV a spot on many must-test-drive lists, its unique strengths help it stand out in this small but highly competitive segment. Take the range of available powertrains, for example, with everything from a relatively fuel-efficient turbocharged diesel V6 all the way up to the high-performance GL 63 AMG model's 550-horsepower V8. Standard all-wheel drive and 7.9 inches of ground clearance also mean this deluxe truck is up to tackling everything from ugly winter road conditions to minor summertime off-pavement forays.

Then there's the GL's spacious passenger cabin that includes an adult-sized third-row seat, something few three-row luxury SUVs can claim. As you'd expect from a vehicle wearing the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star, the range of available style, comfort and advanced safety options -- including diamond-stitched leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats with built-in massage and a collision warning system with automatic braking -- is extensive. Cabin quality is also second to none in the segment.

As far as downsides are concerned, the GL-Class's size can make it feel a bit ponderous on the road, a quality that isn't helped any by the overly light steering feel in all but the GL 63 AMG. The other potential drawback is that the price tag can soar to breathtaking heights once you start adding all those desirable aforementioned options.

While the GL-Class has won our admiration, thorough shoppers might still want to have a look at some of its rivals. The 2015 Lexus LX 570 combines a positively posh interior with a powerful V8 engine and truly remarkable off-roading abilities. The same can be said of the 2015 Land Rover LR4, which stands out by undercutting the GL by more than $10,000. The 2015 Infiniti QX80 offers macho styling, user-friendly technology features and its own big V8. The 2015 Cadillac Escalade could also be worth a look.

While all of these competitors are both classy and practical, ultimately we believe the Edmunds "A" rated 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a top choice for a large luxury SUV that provides refinement, sophistication and utility.