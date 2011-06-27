  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  4. Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration with gasoline V8, gas mileage in the 20s with diesel V6, quiet interior, many available luxury amenities, excellent fit and finish, comfortable seating.
  • Ride quality might be a little floaty for some.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$7,500 - $8,900
Used GL-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class drives much smaller than a full-size SUV should, and it costs less than you might expect.

Vehicle overview

Since its inception about a decade ago, the large luxury SUV segment has been dominated by vehicles from American and Japanese automakers. This year, however, Mercedes-Benz is joining the world of the big and the bold with its all-new GL-Class, whose arrival ushers in a new level of luxury and performance.

Mercedes once planned on having the GL-Class replace the comparatively ancient and crude G-Class (a.k.a. Gelaendewagen) but has since decided it will continue to produce the smaller, military-themed vehicle in small numbers. The G and GL are not related. Instead, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is built alongside the midsize M-Class SUV and R-Class wagon in Mercedes' Tuscaloosa, Alabama, factory.

The GL's big advantage over the M is its extra length behind the rear seats. It's about as long as a Cadillac Escalade, but with a longer wheelbase and a narrower width. Unusual for this class of vehicle, the GL is built on a carlike unibody architecture. Most competitors feature a truck-based body-on-frame design. Also unusual is the GL's engine lineup. In addition to a powerful gasoline V8, which you'll find in the GL450 model, Mercedes is offering a turbodiesel V6 in the GL320 CDI. The diesel GL gives up some quickness but offers gas mileage in the 20s. Unfortunately, it's only 45-state certified, meaning you won't be able to buy it in California, New York, Maine, Massachusetts or Vermont.

Everywhere you look it's apparent Mercedes has done its research for what's expected in this segment. Both the GL450 and GL320 CDI have seating for up to seven passengers, a roomy cargo hold, capable off-road performance and the ability to tow the usual upscale lifestyle accessories. Standard equipment highlights include a seven-speed automatic transmission, an adjustable air suspension, powered and heated front seats and a full complement of airbags. Many advanced luxury items are also available, such as surround-sound audio and adaptive cruise control.

Though full-size trucks and SUVs aren't exactly in vogue right now, that shouldn't diminish what Mercedes has accomplished here. In its first year, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is already a very viable choice in the luxury SUV segment, which includes the likes of the Audi Q7, Escalade, Infiniti QX56 and Lincoln Navigator. If you're in the market for such a vehicle, you'll definitely want to check out the three-pointed star's new SUV.

2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a large luxury SUV, and Mercedes sells it in GL320 CDI and GL450 versions. Included as standard on both models are 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling air suspension, rain-sensing wipers, electric closing assist for the rear tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, power and heated front seats, wood interior trim, the COMAND interface and a power-folding third-row seat. The audio system has a glovebox-mounted six-disc CD/MP3 changer and an auxiliary input jack. A GL450 equipped with the optional Premium Package also comes with a navigation system, memorized driver-seat positioning, park assist, a surround-sound Harman Kardon audio system, satellite radio and a power-operated tailgate.

Other options include 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon HID headlights with adaptive lighting, adaptive cruise control, full leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, Keyless Go, a Class IV trailer hitch, a rear-seat entertainment system, a dedicated iPod integration kit and upgraded front seats. The GL450 can also be equipped with the Off-Road Package that features skid plates, adaptive damping, a two-speed transfer case and two locking differentials.

2007 Highlights

The GL-Class is a new large luxury SUV from Mercedes-Benz. Highlights include a roomy interior with seating for seven, many luxury-oriented features and a 335-horsepower V8 engine. Later in the year, Mercedes adds a more fuel-efficient diesel V6 to the GL lineup.

Performance & mpg

Each GL-Class SUV has its own engine. The GL320 CDI comes with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 equipped with direct injection and a particulate filter. It's rated for 215 hp and 398 pound-feet of torque. Under the hood of the GL450 is a 4.7-liter gasoline V8 capable of 335 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is standard on both models. All GLs come with an all-wheel-drive system that requires no driver intervention; GL450 buyers planning to do regular off-roading should opt for the more advanced, dual-range 4WD system in the Off Road Package (not available on the GL320). The GL450 is very quick for a large SUV, as it can sprint to 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds. Fuel mileage is rated at 15 city, 19 highway. The GL320 CDI is not as fast, but offers adequate acceleration along with an impressive 20/25 EPA rating. Properly equipped, any GL-Class SUV can tow 7,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL320 CDI and GL450 include stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, whiplash-reducing front headrests, first- and second-row side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with an integrated rollover sensor. Hill start assist, hill-descent control and Tele Aid are also included. Buyers wanting front and rear parking sensors should note that they are only available as part of the Premium Package.

Driving

Despite its small 4.7-liter V8, the Mercedes-Benz GL450 is the muscle car of its class. It is quicker to 60 mph than any other large SUV we've tested, including the Cadillac Escalade and Audi Q7. It's also quiet on the highway, with minimal wind and road noise. Although the diesel GL isn't going to break any acceleration records, passing and merging maneuvers come easily, as the seven-speed automatic transmission does an exemplary job of keeping the engine in the meat of its power band. In addition, the GL320's V6 is so quiet and refined you're scarcely aware it's actually a diesel.

Some drivers might find the Mercedes GL's handling to be a bit wallowy -- this isn't a truck you toss around for the sheer joy of it. But the ride and handling compromise is acceptable, and the GL's steering, although a bit slow, is nicely weighted and never numb.

Interior

The GL's cabin is well-appointed and a comfortable place to be. Fit and finish is as it should be, seat comfort is exceptional, and headroom and legroom are ample for all positions. Nice touches include a one-touch up and down function for all four windows and flush-folding rear headrests to improve the driver's rearward vision. Third-row access is also well thought out. With the second- and third-row seats lowered, 83 cubic feet of cargo volume is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

5(78%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.5
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I think we got a lemon
gaspasser3,12/08/2011
Our Gl450 has 70000 miles and the transmission locked up on the highway. Thankfully no one rear ended us. The vehicle is at the dealer and Mercedes is refusing to goodwill the transmission. The car has always been serviced by Mercedes. Cost to fix $8300.00. In addition we have had 3 air compressors go out, cam plugs leak oil, power steering pump replaced and the window trim paint peel off. When you buy Mercedes you expect quality and service, we have had neither. This is our second Mercedes with problems. We have have had BMW's and they very reliable. We will not buy another Mercedes.
Poor Reliability
benz_awful,03/08/2011
Purchased a mint condition 2007 GL450 with 25,000 miles and now at 60,000 miles. Have had the following problems: power steering pump failure, front struts failure, interior temperature control system failure, check engine sensor failure, cam plug oil leaks and replacement, back seat panel separation, interior vent knobs broke, not to mention that the battery wore out early as did the brakes and tires. Vehicle pulls to right after repeated alignments. Can't get rid of vibration even after tire replacement and repeated re-balancing -- suspect drive shaft.
Should’ve "passed" on this one!
It's not me....it's you.....,08/01/2016
GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
First off - I loved the car - very smooth, elegant, pretty, powerful, roomy, quite - all the things you expect in a MB. So I bought my 2007 MB GL 450 in Dec 2015 (8 years old) with about 160k miles on it, knowing I would have “some” issues, but hoping the legendary MB quality would serve me well in the end. The car was $13k so it seemed like it could work out even if I had some reasonable repairs. I have owned the car for 8 months ( about 12k miles) and have put almost $10k in repairs - all local mb repair shop or NON MB DEALER costs! First off - I called 3 dealers - all told me basically to pound salt! None of them would even TAKE ME as a customer - saying that since I was not the original owner, they would not service a MB that old! HUH - yep, I was told by 3 dealers that they wouldn't service my 8 year old MB!!!! "People that buy older cars like yours typical don't invest in maintaining them the way they need to in order to maintain to the manufacturer specifications " - MB basically called me a cheap ass who wasn't going to take care of my car so they were not going to even talk to me.....anyway moving on.... First month - rear air shock $450, second month other rear air shock $450, Third month - intake manifold $2,200 (plus 6 weeks waiting on the part), Fifth month - vacuum hose-$100, fuel cap - $30, evap canister $850, Airshock Compressor - $1,250, sixth month - steering rack $2,200, seventh month - both front airshocks $1,200, interior trim dash - $250 (broken tray), interior trim rear seats $500 (rear seat would not lock) - thats $9,480 in repairs. Maintenance wise - 2 oil changes $220, 1 set of tires $820, 1 service b - $300 totalling $1,340. I also bought 2 missing headrests ($600) and the bluetooth phone unit ($300) when I first got it. So far, after 8 months, I have put $11,740 into my $13k car. BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE!!!!
Save your money
Walk away,12/28/2015
GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
Save your money. I've had so much Maintance and repeats done for the amount of money I spent I could have purchase 2 more new Benz. I've repaired everything except the engine. Front right and left upper control arms, 4 air shocks, water pump, power steering pump, the list goes on. This is a truck I didn't drive everyday because I have 2 other Benz and a motorcycle.
See all 79 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
215 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class features & specs
More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
More About This Model

Somebody from Mercedes-Benz must have seen Tom Cruise couch-jumping on Oprah. Everyone figured the G500 would die the instant this new 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL450 hit dealers. It sounded logical. The G500 began its life as a military vehicle four decades ago. No one in their right mind would choose it over the state-of-the-art GL450.

But the company has changed its mind. The G-wagen, the hippest squaremobile to ever roll up to a Scientology meeting, has been pardoned. Seems Mercedes has decided the supply of Hollywood sofa-stomping Kook DeVilles is large enough to justify a longer life for the G-Class.

And it's the right move. Bennifer, Brangelina and TomKat have all recently reproduced and we're pretty sure Jen, Angie and Kate aren't about to end up in US Weekly driving minivans. Not even minivans on dubs.

But what about you? Your obstetrician might not be in the African nation of Namibia, but you have done well for yourself and need an SUV to haul the kids around in. A full-size SUV with just the right combination of luxury, performance and features, but hold the bling.

According to Mercedes, there are a goodly number of folks just like you. Folks with growing families who would like to buy a Mercedes, only there hasn't been one large enough to suit your needs. Instead, Mercedes says you and your kind have been buying big domestic trucks like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

Enter the GL, the company's first full-size, seven-passenger SUV.

Plenty of competition
Limiting the GL's competition to the big boys from Detroit is foolhardy, however. The new Audi Q7 is sized and priced right on top of the Mercedes, and the Land Rover Range Rover might not seat seven, but it invented the segment and lives in the same tax bracket.

The GL450's base price is $54,000, which is about where M-B's smaller M-Class tops out. Our modestly optioned test vehicle wore the premium package for $4,500, the three-zone climate control package for $1,320, the sunroof package for $1,510 and the optional wood/leather steering wheel for $540. The triple-zone climate system could be lived without, but the other stuff seems essential in a top-of-the-line Mercedes SUV. The premium package, for instance, adds Parktronic, a Harman Kardon sound system, a navigation system, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a hands-free communication system, satellite radio, a power tailgate and other essentials.

Still, at its $63,005 sticker price, this GL cost $3 grand less than the last Escalade we tested and $3 grand more than the last Q7 we sampled. The Range Rover starts at $75,000. That makes this GL quite a value story, although a loaded GL could touch $80 thou.

Real room for seven
At 200.3 inches long and 75.6 inches wide, the GL450 may be a bit smaller than the big Cad (the Audi Q7 is 200.2 inches long and 78.1 inches wide), but the Alabama-built Benz still delivers on the promise of space. First of all, it really does seat seven. The third row isn't exactly the great wide open, but two adults can fit back there without removing their legs. Second-row space is also generous, with the same 40 inches of legroom offered in the M-Class.

This should surprise no one. The GL is essentially an M-Class that's hit a growth spurt. Mercedes has added 11.8 inches of length and 6.4 inches more in the wheelbase, but the two trucks remain dimensional twins from their B-pillars forward. By and large, they also share most of their hardware, from their seats and dashboards to their seven-speed transmissions and 4Matic full-time all-wheel-drive systems. Most of this is also found in the six-passenger R-Class.

Though shy of class-leading, the GL's cargo volume is more than large enough for a family of over-packers. There are 14 cubic feet of space behind the third-row bench and 43.8 cubic feet when its third row is folded flat. The Escalade offers 17 cubic feet behind its third row and 60.3 cubic feet with it removed.

That's right, removed. While Mercedes has made a power-folding third-row seat standard on the GL, the Escalade owner needs to remember to lift with his legs as he removes the seats from his truck and hauls them into the garage.

Fold the GL's second-row seats and its maximum cargo volume is 83.3 cubic feet, quite a bit less than the Caddy's 108.9 cubic feet, but similar to the Audi's 88.7 cubic feet.

Less bling, more zing
So the Caddy is bigger. But it's also heavier and quite a bit slower.

Despite its small 4.7-liter V8, which makes 335 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 339 pound-feet of torque at 2,700 rpm, the GL450 is the muscle car of its class, sprinting to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 15.1 seconds at more than 91 mph. We attribute that thrust to the tight gear spacing of its seven-speed transmission and the truck's feathery 5,249-pound curb weight.

The Cadillac, which weighs 5,665 pounds, packs a 403-hp, 6.0-liter V8, but takes 7.5 seconds to hit 60 mph and 15.8 seconds to complete the quarter-mile. The Audi, which is powered by a 350-hp, 4.2-liter V8, is even slower.

Around town the GL's V8 is faultless. The 32-valve engine is always smooth, always refined and always ready to head for its 6,400-rpm redline. Rumbles right, too.

In the city, the transmission is often in a higher gear than we would like, but it's easily fixed with a manual downshift. Out on the highway, however, it's geared perfectly, putting the engine at 2,400 rpm at 80 mph, which is right in its wheelhouse.

We recorded an average of 14.9 mpg in mixed driving, about what we expected for this class.

Turn, burn and climb
Our sparsely optioned GL arrived without the oversized-wheel-and-tire options. Instead of 19- or 20-inch-diameter rubber, both of which are available, our test truck rode on the standard 18-inch wheels and Continental tires. Although the smaller setup might not look as hip or hop, it works. This is a quiet truck on the highway. Tire noise is never an issue; neither is impact harshness, even over the roughest roads.

Some found the ride a bit wallowy, but the ride and handling compromise felt right to most. This isn't a truck you toss around for the sheer joy of it, but turn-in is quick, body roll is well controlled, and its steering, although a bit slow, is nicely weighted and never numb.

Its 59-mph slalom speed isn't anything to write home about, but it is better than the Escalade could do. And we suspect the Benz could run through the course even quicker if we could completely shut down its stability system.

The brakes are good, too, stopping the big Benz from 60 mph in just 126 feet with no fade. Too bad our test truck was suffering from a soft brake pedal. Felt like mush.

Although our tester was without the optional off-road package, which adds a low range to the all-wheel-drive system, it did climb a few cow-patty-covered grassy hills without any problem. Even with the height-adjustable suspension up on its tippy toes (it can be raised 3 inches), one ascent was steep enough for the trailer hitch to grab some earth, but the GL didn't seem to notice.

Sweet on the inside
There's no built-in bottle opener like there is in the R-Class, nor is the GL's interior as warm or artful as the Range Rover's indoors, but it is a well-appointed and comfortable place to be.

Fit and finish is as it should be, seat comfort is exceptional, the driving position is spot-on and headroom is abundant for all seven heads. Nice touches include a one-touch up and down function for all four windows (the Escalade had none), the fact that all five rear-seat headrests fold down flush with the tops of the seats so they don't block the driver's rearward vision when he's alone and we really like the skylight above the third row — helps fight off that cave feeling. Because our tester had the optional sunroof package, its rear-quarter windows could also be opened about an inch.

Third-row access is also well thought out. The second row is split 60/40, and the smaller section flips forward easily. Plus, the rear doors are long so you've got an extra-large hole to climb through.

Airbags number nine, including window curtains that span all three rows.

Late, but good
It's taken Mercedes a long while to enter the BigUV arena, but now it has done it, and done it right. After 10 days with the GL450, we found very little to complain about. This is a wonderful vehicle that does everything you would expect a Mercedes to do. There's just more of it.

Mercedes may have pardoned its G-Class, but if we were in the Escalade/Navigator business, it would be the GL450 keeping us up at night. It's so good even Brangelina should get one.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 8.0

Components: Our GL450 came equipped with the premium package, which includes an upgraded Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system with rear-seat controls. It uses 11 speakers and has a 7.1-channel amplifier as well as Digital Dynamic Volume Control. Sirius Satellite Radio is available as an option, but is already included in the premium package. Standard on all GL450s is an iPod-specific connector that allows occupants to access music stored on their iPod via the GL's stereo controls. When the iPod is playing, the song title is shown on the display in the gauge cluster. A six-CD changer is also standard on all GL450s.

Performance: The sound is sharp, clear and free of distortion. There's plenty of deep bass, but we wish it were just a little punchier — it just doesn't have the kick we've experienced with other Harman systems. Still, the sound quality is excellent and appropriate for a vehicle of this caliber. Even audiophiles will be pleased. The best sound comes when the Logic 7 surround is turned on, but we found that turning that feature off enhanced some types of harder rock music, as it increases the sound presence.

The controls for the audio system are mostly intuitive, but there are too many buttons of the same shape, color and size. We like how Lexus uses a large and prominent rocker switch for CD track up/down and radio station adjustment. The GL450's setup looks cleaner, but isn't as user-friendly. On the other hand, we like how you can navigate radio stations one digit at a time (it doesn't default to the seek mode) and the display screen is big and easy to read.

It's great that the GL450 has a six-CD changer but the unit is mounted in the glovebox, which is less convenient than having it in the dash. However, the dedicated iPod connection more than makes up for the inconvenient CD-changer placement. If you buy an iPod and a GL450, it's possible you'll never listen to CDs again.

Best Feature: True iPod connectivity.

Worst Feature: Occasionally, unmarked hard buttons lead to confusion.

Conclusion: Like most Harman Kardon systems, the Logic 7 found in the GL450 sounds terrific. It doesn't have the deep level of customization as some other high-end systems, but most Mercedes owners will probably see that as a positive rather than a negative. — Brian Moody

Second Opinion

Senior Features Editor Joanne Helperin says:
In designing its full-size luxury SUV on a unibody chassis, Mercedes has created a nearly ideal family vehicle. The GL450 features a complete array of safety technologies and carries seven on-road or off — without the minivan/wagon stigma. And unlike many full-size vehicles, the GL450 is no lumbering beast. It accelerated thrillingly and gripped the road like a performance car, albeit a large one. What more could you ask for?

Actually, just a little bit more. To be closer to perfect, the second-row seats would have to be spring-loaded, like those in the R-Class. It should also include Mercedes' leading-edge PreSafe system, which protects occupants by networking the active and passive safety systems. The European version already has it, but the U.S. version won't see PreSafe until next year at the earliest. (It could also stand more storage spaces, but now I'm picking.)

For a little more green, earthy families can equip the GL450 to tow or go off-road which, the company suggests, would be "those long drives to the cabin in the woods or to the horse show." (Ahem.) While the majority of GL450s probably won't be out exploring the wilds, you can bet your hinterteile this status-mobile will replace some of the Lexus LX 470s, Chevy Suburbans and minivans in the private-school carpool lines.

Inside Line Editor in Chief Richard Homan says:
Responding to the hyper-customized world of "His" and "Hers" personalization, Mercedes-Benz brings us the G-Class and the GL-Class full-size SUVs. His 2005 G-Class was an unapologetic boxy brute borne of military service and rugged tradition. Her 2007 GL450, on the other hand, is much more communal, flowing, lighter and utilitarian, with three rows of seats and enough interior room to house a three-ring circus. And the interior is so quiet, it's almost mute.

The GL's default suspension setting is ultrapliant at best and wallowy at worst. But it did have a way with potholes — it made them disappear. The 4.6-liter V8 would benefit from more aggressive programming of its partner, a seven-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel buttons for "manual"-style shifting.

In a perfect world, a vehicle's brakes feel and respond exactly like the ones in the new M-B S550 we tested in January — and that was the GL450's braking effect as described by Chris Walton in his excellent First Drive from the press trip. The GL SUV that we had at the office, however — the one that I drove last night — had horrific brakes, with a country mile of free play, mushy response and pedal feel that was the opposite end of "firm." Be sure to take your GL on a test-drive before you seal the deal. If the brakes feel like Chris describes them, buy it. If they don't, walk (run) away.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is offered in the following submodels: GL-Class SUV, GL-Class Diesel. Available styles include GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A), and GL320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 is priced between $7,500 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 94268 and146413 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 GL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 94268 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,097.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,146.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GL-Class lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles