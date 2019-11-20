The engine goes from sounding like a typical V6 to a high-performance V8, which is precisely what you'd expect from AMG. The suspension stiffens slightly to enable more athletic cornering and the throttle response sharpens. We won't say the GLS 63 S drives like a sports car, but it definitely deserves a bold "S" for SUV.

Mercedes says it'll reach 60 mph in a scant 4.1 seconds, which is ridiculously quick for a large three-row SUV. Handling is equally impressive, with body roll managed by the Active Ride Control suspension system that allows the GLS to corner much flatter. Even better, in the stiffest suspension setting, the ride quality remains composed and comfortable. It's not quite as smooth as the base GLS, but considering the gains in handling, it's a minor sacrifice.

We have but a few complaints with the 2021 AMG GLS 63 S. The transmission occasionally makes some uncharacteristically rough gear changes, and the lane-keeping assist system is far too sensitive and heavy-handed in its steering corrections when it tries to keep you in your lane. Thankfully, you can disable the lane-keeping system if you want.