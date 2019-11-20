The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS is Mercedes' large three-row luxury SUV. Mercedes redesigned it last year, and it's earned a top spot in our rankings because of its high levels of luxury, refinement and technology. Now Mercedes is expanding the GLS lineup with the performance-focused AMG GLS 63 S.
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-ClassEstimated Price: $133,095
- New AMG GLS 63 model for 2021
- 603-horsepower V8 engine
- Standard all-wheel drive and air suspension
- Part of the third GLS generation introduced for 2020
The AMG GLS comes in one flavor (for now), and that's the GLS 63. Like the more sedate 483-horsepower GLS 580 SUV, the 63 uses a twin-turbocharged V8 that also features a small 48-volt electric motor attached to the crankshaft.
Sure, there are plenty of luxury three-row SUVs out there. But few of them make 600 hp. The GLS offers a real, comfortable space for six or seven adults, making it ideal for growing families or driving partners at the firm out to lunch. Adding the AMG 63 trim just means that there's no ceiling to the expectations Mercedes buyers have of their SUVs … or how much they're willing to pay.
The GLS 63 has the lock on high-powered three-row SUVs. But there are a few close contenders. The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR cranks out up to 575 hp, but its third row is pretty small. The Tesla Model X has a roomy, adult-friendly third row and produces very quick acceleration from its all-electric powertrain, but it lacks the everyday versatility of most competitors.
Behind the wheel of the AMG GLS 63 S, it's a bit of a tale of two SUVs. On one hand, it can be a pleasantly accessible and easy-to-drive SUV. In its default Comfort drive mode, there's little hint of the performance potential or raw theater that comes with 603 horsepower. Flick the drive mode switch to engage the Sport mode and the 63 S' character changes abruptly.
The standard GLS interior is attractively designed and smartly engineered. The AMG GLS 63 S' cabin is essentially the same, though you do get an AMG steering wheel, premium Nappa leather, and sport front seats that have larger side bolsters to keep you in place when carving through turns.
In terms of transporting up to seven passengers, the GLS excels. It can even comfortably fit taller adults in the third-row seats. If you want to transport a lot of cargo, the GLS provides 84.7 cubic feet of capacity when you fold the second- and third-row seats down. That's more than what you get from Mercedes' GLE and about the same as from BMW's big X7 SUV.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 combines the luxury, refinement and cutting-edge technology of the GLS class with rowdy German muscle. It promises performance, utility, a usable third row, and even off-road ability in a package with astonishing power.
