Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

504 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GL-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    192,524 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    112,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    117,658 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    $374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in White
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    102,335 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,951

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    79,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,861

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    111,850 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    121,962 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    159,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    123,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    101,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,777

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    169,539 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    92,100 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,295

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    130,136 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    42,256 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    103,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,700

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    96,464 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    106,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    72,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,895

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GL-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
416 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 1
    (6%)
GL450 Falling apart at 65K miles
beachbenz,09/19/2012
I've got a 2009 GL450 with 65K miles. My wife drives it for light suburban driving only. In general, we like the vehicle, but it has been in the shop at least every three months. We are now out of warranty and have had a flood of issues in the past month. Three weeks ago the driver-side door lock mechanism went out. The audio (radio, phone, everything) went out last week and the system needed to be reset. This week, both front struts went out and nearly killed her (car was out of control). The bill for the struts and the doorlock is $5K, but the dealer offered to pick-up some of the tab. I've owned a lot of new mercedes, but won't buy another one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
GL-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz GL-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings