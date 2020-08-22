Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Ed Martin Nissan Of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBF71E99A472596

Stock: 9P2912

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020