Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 192,524 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,490
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E49A456533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,999$1,053 Below Market
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW* CHECK THIS OUT*POPULAR*SPORTY*2009 MERCEDES BENZ GL CLASS NAVIGATION DUAL DVD IN HEAD REST 112K*SUPER CLEAN*OVER 35 SERVICE RECORDS ON CAR FAX*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E19A504361
Stock: B4908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,658 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,999$374 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2009 MERCEDES GL450 4MATIC LUXURY SUV COMES WITH THIRD ROW SEATS, NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYERS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT AND BACK SUNROOF, ROOFRACKS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD TRIM, LARGE DISPLAY SCREEN, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, POWER AND MEMORY SEATS, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, AND POWER OPTIONS MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E49A450294
Stock: 450294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,335 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,951
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AWD, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, SERVICE HISTORY, THIRD ROW, 7 PASSENGER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E59A515556
Stock: 10984R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 79,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,861
Ed Martin Nissan Of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
NAVIGATION!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, Cashmere w/Full Leather Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.Ed Martin Automotive Group, has been in business for over 60 years, because of customers like you. We want to thank you for a great 60 years and still growing strong. Buying a car from Ed Martin Nissan of Fishers Means: Service from a nationally ranked service department. Customer lounge, with tv, cable and refreshments, including soft drinks or water. Works stations for those who are on the "GO" and need a place to plug in and work. Used vehicles that have been thru a 120 point inspection. Budget vehicles that have been thru service and given a safety inspection, for those who want to save a few dollars. 3 USB charging stations, to charge your phones. STARBUCKS COFFEE!!! That's right, we have our own Starbucks branded coffee station. Courteous staff and management team always ready to assist. One of the best part departments for parts, accessories or just that cool t-shirt that you may want.... Vending machines with snacks available for purchase, while you wait. Free, complimentary, anytime, no strings APPRAISAL on your vehicle. Free extended warranty quotes available. Going on trip, see our RENTAL CAR DEPARTMENT. Yes, we have rentals. Last, but not least...free Wifi.WE WILL DELIVER TO YOUR DOOR STEP, UP TO 300 MILES!!! We accept Sams Club employee pricing program, Perks at Work, TrueCar, Costco discount, Eli Lilly employee pricing program, Roche Diagnostics employee pricing, Indiana Members Credit Union purchase program, Community Health Network employee pricing, St. Vincent's employee pricing. IU Health network employee pricing. Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 888-332-3394 Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Greenfield, Ingalls, Lapel, Lebanon, Westfield, Noblesville, New Palestine, Plainfield, Evansville, McCordsville, Fortville, Yorktown, Edgewood, Camby, Downtown Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Cincinnati, Newport, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Lawrence, Shelbyville, Cicero, Columbus, Kokomo, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Crawfordsville, Chicago, Kentucky, Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Illinois, Danville, Franklin, Sheridan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E99A472596
Stock: 9P2912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 111,850 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$12,999
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC Iridium Silver Metallic Odometer is 16352 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, GL 450 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Iridium Silver Metallic, Black Leather. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71EX9A511888
Stock: BA22680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 121,962 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Luxurious, spacious, and elegant are three words that best describe our 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 4MATIC shown in Black. Motivated by a powerful 5.5 Liter V8 generating 382hp while combined with the 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides a sure-footed stance and secures up to 17mpg on the highway. For sheer size and physical presence, few come close to the GL-Class with its 21-inch aluminum wheels, chrome roof rails, fog lamps, a power liftgate, and tinted glass. Inside, our GL 550 Is well-equipped with burl walnut wood-grain accents, a power liftgate, an electronic folding 3rd-row seat, cruise control, and the very popular tri-zone automatic climate control. It has a beautiful leather interior with power-adjustable, heated multi-contour front seats with driver memory and power sunroof with sunshade. This SUV also delivers crystal clear audio playback with its COMAND 40GB hard-drive-based navigation system with enhanced voice control, Bluetooth connectivity with hands-free communication, and the AM/FM/6-CD/MP3/AUX/SD audio with available satellite radio on the harman/kardon sound system. A dual-screen rear entertainment system is included with illuminated door sills and a remarkable family feel. Safety features on our Mercedes-Benz include numerous airbags, four-wheel ABS, stability and traction control, PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection, tire pressure monitor, LATCH for child seats, trailer stability assist, and the Parktronic system with a rearview camera. You don't want to miss your chance to own our fantastic GL 550 4MATIC, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E39A467392
Stock: 467392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 159,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Multi-CD Changer, Panoramic Roof, 4-wheel drive, MATTE BLACK ROOF CROSSBARS, CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH, Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated SUV Over $45,000KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4-wheel drive, Heated Driver Seat, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM 1 PKG rearview camera, Parktronic, pwr passenger seat w/pwr lumbar, front seat memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory, pwr folding heated exterior signal mirrors w/memory, COMAND hard drive navigation system, 6.5' high-resolution color display, 4-GB hard drive w/Music Register for MP3 file download, SIRIUS satellite radio w/real-time traffic, HD Radio, iPod/MP3 media interface in glovebox, harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system, KEYLESS-GO, pwr liftgate, 115V pwr outlet, BRUSHED ALUMINUM RUBBER-STUDDED RUNNING BOARDS, CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH 7500# towing capacity, MATTE BLACK ROOF CROSSBARS. Mercedes-Benz 4.6L with Black exterior and 104 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully InspectedEXPERTS RAVECar and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com says - Classy and refined, the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class rises above the competition with its confident road manners and excellent build quality.WHY BUY FROM USTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E09A496088
Stock: I7843B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 123,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,999$2,407 Below Market
Rock Bottom Motors - North Hollywood / California
2 previous owners, clean carfax, ice cold a/c, 7 passenger 3r, power folding 3rd row seating, Pirelli tires are 75% good, am/fm cd and dvd system, fresh oil and filter, power suspension, Major credit and debit cards welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E98A321305
Stock: 1774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,777$1,432 Below Market
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Ipod Integration Kit, Keyless Go, Rear Seat Entertainment, Trailer Hitch. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Hydraulic Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, Luxury Seats, Tow Hooks, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Aux. Audio Input, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Premium Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Hydraulic Lift, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E08A286782
Stock: C869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,539 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$1,655 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REAR HEADREST DVD PLAYER***AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION GL450 HAS TO OFFER----SUNROOF----REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM--MONITOR--HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEAT--HEATED MIRRORS--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --SILVER EXTERIOR and BLACK Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (6) cup & (2) bottle holders 1st & 2nd row side-impact airbags 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine 4MATIC all-wheel drive Active front seat belts w/automatic height adjustable shoulder belts Automatic headlamps Carpeted cargo area floor mounted tie-down hooks Child safety rear door locks Chrome roof rails Cruise control Driver knee airbag Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Dual square polished stainless-steel exhaust tips Front/rear floor mats Front/rear stabilizer bar Integrated (3) button garage door control compatible w/HomeLink Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Rear privacy glass Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff Retractable cargo cover Side-impact air curtains for all outboard seating positions Single red rear foglamp Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Tire pressure monitoring system 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: Direct Select driver-adaptive shift logic Stainless steel front/rear skid plates Independent double control arm front suspension Independent 4-link rear suspension 4-wheel air suspension Front/rear gas shocks 4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes Chrome trim -inc: window beltline rear bumper load sill Front foglamps Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: 4-way pwr driver lumbar active head restraints 2nd row 60/40-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints 3rd row pwr 50/50-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints Electronic instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer fuel gauge clock odometer gear/mode selection Multi-function display -inc: trip meter outside temp maintenance system oil-level check audio features vehicle reminder & message indicator programmable settings trip computer mobile phone book Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus -inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear mbrace -inc: stolen vehicle recovery remote door unlock service automatic alarm notification Anti-theft alarm w/remote panic feature Burl walnut trim Anti-lock braking system w/brake assist Electronic stability program -inc: 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS) downhill speed regulation (DSR) roll-over sensors trailer stability assist acceleration skid control PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system -inc: NECK-PRO head restraints POST-SAFE accident response -inc: auto door unlock engine/fuel cutoff Front dual-stage airbags -inc: adaptive passenger airbag passenger occupant classification system 3-point seat belts -inc: outboard emergency tensioning device front adaptive belt force limiters front height-adjustable Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system -inc: top tether anchors for child seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E28A419253
Stock: 821MIL169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,100 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,295$1,270 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E48A428701
Stock: 428701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E18A329056
Stock: 29056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,256 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4dr GL 450 4MATIC features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Hydraulic Lift, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E38A427961
Stock: 427961W71123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2018
- 103,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,700$1,320 Below Market
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Elegant, spacious, and luxurious are three words that best describe our 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL550 4MATIC shown in Black. Powered by a 5.5 Liter V8 that generates 382hp while paired with a perfectly designed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive offers quick acceleration and will get you where you are going, whatever the weather may bring, all while earning you nearly 17mpg on the highway and sporting running boards, roof rails, rear privacy glass, and great-looking alloy wheels. The luxurious GL550 cabin features supportive heated and cooled leather power front seats, heated rear seats, and a spacious sunroof. Stay connected and comfortable with Homelink, audio controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, 3rd-row seating, power liftgate, DVD system, Bluetooth connectivity, and auxiliary audio input. Our Mercedes-Benz GL550 has an extensive list of safety features as well! A backup camera and integrated turn signals are just a few features this beauty has to offer. This vehicle will surely bring pure indulgence for those who decide to partake in its level of distinction. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF8GE2AA595688
Stock: LG10313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 96,464 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,900
Select Automotive - Lebanon / Tennessee
BEAUTIFUL STEEL GRAY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF7BE1AA543485
Stock: 543485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,995$1,075 Below Market
C&C Export Car Center - San Carlos / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF7BE4AA547417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,895
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E58A363356
Stock: 10896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h