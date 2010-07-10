Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    123,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    101,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    169,539 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    92,100 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,295

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    130,136 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    42,256 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    72,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,895

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    144,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,983

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    90,631 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    171,074 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    148,503 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,750

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    169,000 miles

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    135,427 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    167,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 CDI in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 CDI

    80,277 miles

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    147,702 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,550

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550

    134,046 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,845

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450

    130,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.364 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (5%)
A Real Dog
chazzjr,10/07/2010
Always thought I would have it made when I could afford to buy a MB. Well after 25 months and 9 repair trips not including 5 service trips, I traded the dog on a GMC. If this vehicle would have run well I would have kept it but it did not. Small things like senors, computer software and large things like new rack and pinion steering and power steering pump were just too much. Beware of your warranty's end. Repairs are very expensive and time consuming. In discussing the issues with the MB reps in USA and Germany, I found that they were more concerned about themselves than the problems I was having.
