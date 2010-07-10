Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The 2008 GL-Class is the large basketball-team-sized SUV in the Mercedes-Benz stable, making M-B a serious contender in the full-size luxury sport utility segment. The GL320 CDI has a state-of-the-art diesel engine. Besides offering enormous reserves of torque and making the GL320 CDI one of the only seven-passenger SUVs that can boast a highway fuel economy rating of 24 mpg, it is quiet, doesn't smell, and satisfies emissions requirements. The GL450 V8 is also a remarkable vehicle for family hauling adventures, with loads of luxury features and room, as well as 335 horsepower. But if even that's not enough, the GL550 kicks out 382 horses to drive its massive 21-inch aluminum wheels, and most of the goodies that are optional on the lesser GL-Class are standard on the GL550. Strengths of this model include As nimble as a much smaller vehicle, available with two powerful gas V8s or a modern diesel, and luxurious, reliable, safe, and stylish.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBF86E08A330294

Stock: 8A330294

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020