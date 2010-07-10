Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 123,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$2,407 Below Market
Rock Bottom Motors - North Hollywood / California
2 previous owners, clean carfax, ice cold a/c, 7 passenger 3r, power folding 3rd row seating, Pirelli tires are 75% good, am/fm cd and dvd system, fresh oil and filter, power suspension, Major credit and debit cards welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E98A321305
Stock: 1774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,777$1,432 Below Market
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Ipod Integration Kit, Keyless Go, Rear Seat Entertainment, Trailer Hitch. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Hydraulic Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, Luxury Seats, Tow Hooks, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Aux. Audio Input, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Premium Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Hydraulic Lift, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E08A286782
Stock: C869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,539 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$1,655 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REAR HEADREST DVD PLAYER***AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION GL450 HAS TO OFFER----SUNROOF----REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM--MONITOR--HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEAT--HEATED MIRRORS--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --SILVER EXTERIOR and BLACK Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (6) cup & (2) bottle holders 1st & 2nd row side-impact airbags 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine 4MATIC all-wheel drive Active front seat belts w/automatic height adjustable shoulder belts Automatic headlamps Carpeted cargo area floor mounted tie-down hooks Child safety rear door locks Chrome roof rails Cruise control Driver knee airbag Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Dual square polished stainless-steel exhaust tips Front/rear floor mats Front/rear stabilizer bar Integrated (3) button garage door control compatible w/HomeLink Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Rear privacy glass Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff Retractable cargo cover Side-impact air curtains for all outboard seating positions Single red rear foglamp Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Tire pressure monitoring system 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: Direct Select driver-adaptive shift logic Stainless steel front/rear skid plates Independent double control arm front suspension Independent 4-link rear suspension 4-wheel air suspension Front/rear gas shocks 4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes Chrome trim -inc: window beltline rear bumper load sill Front foglamps Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: 4-way pwr driver lumbar active head restraints 2nd row 60/40-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints 3rd row pwr 50/50-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints Electronic instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer fuel gauge clock odometer gear/mode selection Multi-function display -inc: trip meter outside temp maintenance system oil-level check audio features vehicle reminder & message indicator programmable settings trip computer mobile phone book Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus -inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear mbrace -inc: stolen vehicle recovery remote door unlock service automatic alarm notification Anti-theft alarm w/remote panic feature Burl walnut trim Anti-lock braking system w/brake assist Electronic stability program -inc: 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS) downhill speed regulation (DSR) roll-over sensors trailer stability assist acceleration skid control PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system -inc: NECK-PRO head restraints POST-SAFE accident response -inc: auto door unlock engine/fuel cutoff Front dual-stage airbags -inc: adaptive passenger airbag passenger occupant classification system 3-point seat belts -inc: outboard emergency tensioning device front adaptive belt force limiters front height-adjustable Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system -inc: top tether anchors for child seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E28A419253
Stock: 821MIL169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,100 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,295$1,270 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E48A428701
Stock: 428701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E18A329056
Stock: 29056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,256 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4dr GL 450 4MATIC features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Hydraulic Lift, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E38A427961
Stock: 427961W71123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2018
- 72,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,895
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E58A363356
Stock: 10896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 144,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 5.5L. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Iridium Silver Metallic 2008 4WD Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 5.5L. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The 2008 GL-Class is the large basketball-team-sized SUV in the Mercedes-Benz stable, making M-B a serious contender in the full-size luxury sport utility segment. The GL320 CDI has a state-of-the-art diesel engine. Besides offering enormous reserves of torque and making the GL320 CDI one of the only seven-passenger SUVs that can boast a highway fuel economy rating of 24 mpg, it is quiet, doesn't smell, and satisfies emissions requirements. The GL450 V8 is also a remarkable vehicle for family hauling adventures, with loads of luxury features and room, as well as 335 horsepower. But if even that's not enough, the GL550 kicks out 382 horses to drive its massive 21-inch aluminum wheels, and most of the goodies that are optional on the lesser GL-Class are standard on the GL550. Strengths of this model include As nimble as a much smaller vehicle, available with two powerful gas V8s or a modern diesel, and luxurious, reliable, safe, and stylish. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E08A330294
Stock: 8A330294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 90,631 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Silver 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY.Odometer is 18520 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71EX8A339974
Stock: 6939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 171,074 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$593 Below Market
M & A Motors - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E08A331611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,503 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,750
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2008 Mercedes Benz GL450 4Matic with the 4.6L V8 engine. Heated leather seats; sunroof; 3rd row seating; backup camera; navigation. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E08A394997
Stock: 25122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,000 miles
$10,499
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats home you will know you've made a solid investment. This Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats has been smoke free since when it was new. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats is equipped with a 4.6L 8 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You can count on the 4.6L 8 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. You will not find another Mercedes Benz GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You won't find a mechanical difference between this SUV and the same SUV fresh off the factory floor. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this GL 450 4MATIC AWD 3rd Row Seats with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 367-0402 for more information. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Herndon. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Fully loaded interior. Well maintained. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E38A393357
Stock: 11980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,427 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Houston Auto Credit - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E48A328466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Taylor Ford of Manteno - Manteno / Illinois
It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Complete with a beautiful black exterior and a macadamia interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Sunscreen, anyone? Take advantage of this vehicle's sunroof. Lost? This one will show you the way with its built-in navigation system. This sleek vehicle comes with Macadamia leather upholstery. Move on back...to the third row seat! Keyless entry means you don't have to think twice about locking up. A simple click is all you need. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E88A403297
Stock: 5237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,277 miles
$13,999
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF22EX8A342536
Stock: LVCE342536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,702 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,550
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E18A369217
Stock: 8A369217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,046 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,845
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Elegant, spacious, and luxurious are three words that best describe this 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 4MATIC on display in White! Motivated by a powerful 5.5 Liter V8 that generates 382hp while perfectly paired with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. With this All Wheel Drive SUV, you can expect near 17mpg on the highway along with tenacious traction to handle challenging weather conditions. With great size and a distinct presence, this GL 550 features roof rails, running boards, sharp wheels and an easy to open liftgate. Inside the roomy cabin, this GL 550 treats you to heated leather front and rear seats, beautiful wood-grain trim, sunroof, and all of the power accessories you expect from Mercedes-Benz all within easy reach. Full-Color Navigation, a premium sound system with CD and available satellite radio is here along with a twin-screen rear-seat DVD entertainment system to give you and your crew plenty of music and movie options for the long trips ahead in this GL 550. Mercedes-Benz comes through on the safety front by equipping this GL 550 with a rearview camera, stability control, ABS, whiplash-reducing front headrests, and a full complement of airbags throughout with an integrated rollover sensor. Hill-start assist, hill-descent control and TeleAid are also included. You deserve a high-quality SUV, and this Mercedes-Benz GL 550 is the one! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E68A312883
Stock: 9174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 130,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Hydraulic Lift, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E28A426249
Stock: 7988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
