We have had two purchased-new GLs, a gas 2007 model and a diesel 2012 model. The 2007 started falling apart almost immediately, with the ball joints and two of the air shocks dying at 15,000 miles. The other two shocks gave out within 5k miles. Our 2012 diesel was good for the first three years, but has recently been in the shop five times in four months, each time for multiple days. This has included: two air shocks dying, a replacement shock leaking, power steering pump leaking and dying, adblue heater dying, and some sort of coolant/water leak. The truck is back in again, as it has yet another leak and a clunking sound when it starts moving. Note that the oil change on these is over $1000, and the tires need to be replaced every year for $2000. We are still under warranty, but I am dumping this piece of junk when the extended warranty ends. The 2012 model had supposedly improved the problems of the 2007, but in my experience it is yet another expensive junker. Update: The clunking sound in the 2012 GL was due to a broken motor mount. The vacuum pump was also found to be defective during this monthly repair, and was spewing some sort of oil all over the motor. There is no way I would own this car without a warranty. ***Update 2: Edmunds requested I update this review. We ended up trading in the 2012 GL, after it went into the dealership for the sixth time in 5 months, each for a different, major problem. We traded in the GL and my CLS, and got two Audis instead. I will never buy a MBZ again, and I strongly recommend you run as quickly as you can from the GL.

