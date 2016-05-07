Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for Sale Near Me
- 25,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,995$10,412 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $39,995 * * Check out this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 * * 2017 ** Mercedes-Benz * * GLS * This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 might just be the SUV AWD you've been looking for. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0HA849943
Stock: F2305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$60,398$14,667 Below Market
Courtesy Ford Lincoln - Breaux Bridge / Louisiana
Win a deal on this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG GLS 63 while we have it. Roomy yet agile, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L/333 engine have lots of personality for a budget-friendly price. It is well equipped with the following options: Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, and HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter. You've done your research, so stop by Courtesy Ford at 2022 Rees St # T, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 today to take a test drive of this great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7FE5HA762527
Stock: PT4215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,450$9,653 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 4dr GLS 450 4MATIC SUV features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 3.27 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, COMAND with Single CD, 8-Way Power Front Seats, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, 8 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Premium audio system: COMAND, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7HA832346
Stock: 832346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 68,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,995$8,173 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION DESIGNO PACKGE PARKTRONIC DISTRONIC PLUS BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Liftgate, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, Running Boards, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricing posted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who reference such pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standard list price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE3HA769178
Stock: 39827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 20,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,998$5,619 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mercedes-Benz is in a class of its own. The GLS GLS 450 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 20,983mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE3HA880295
Stock: HA880295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 27,943 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,495$5,955 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE TOW PACKAGE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Liftgate,, Rear View Camera, Keyless Go, Running Boards, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE4HA832434
Stock: 38603D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 25,431 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,195$5,484 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, Running Boards, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EEXHA845513
Stock: 38855D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 21,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,499$4,865 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION, SET UP A TEST DRIVE AT BMW OF VISTA. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE6HA905318
Stock: HA905318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,095 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,995$4,856 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this three-row, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450 (4MATIC/AWD). RANKED #1 IN 2017 LUXURY LARGE SUVS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this smooth-riding SUV boasts comfortable seating [even for adults in the third row], and a potent engine! The GLS also hits most of the right notes for a large SUV when it comes to performance, refinement, and practicality. With its odometer now reading 25,095, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until September 2020 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Premium 1 Package - HD NAVIGATION SYSTEM with 3D AND VOICE ACTIVATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - 10GB MUSIC REGISTER - GRACENOTE MEDIA DATABASE - MP3 PLAYER - USB PORT - AUDIO SYSTEM SATELLITE RADIO - MEMORIZED ADJUSTMENT for DOOR, MIRROR & STEERING WHEEL - 12-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS - ACTIVE SEAT BACK FRONT - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - DRIVER DOOR MIRRORS - ELECTRIC ELECTRICALLY FOLDABLE MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED FRONT CUPHOLDERS - KEYLESS-GO - CARD KEY POWER LOCKS - VEHICLE START BUTTON - MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING - ILLUMINATED FRONT DOOR SILLS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST OVERTAKING SENSOR - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - NAVIGATION VIA MOBILE PHONE - TEXT TO SPEECH / SPEECH TO TEXT Parking Assist Package - PARKTRONIC with PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS - PARKING ASSISTANCE (fully automatic for rear parking) - 360-DEGREE CAMERA SURROUND VIEW SYSTEM Appearance Package - 20-INCH 10-SPOKE WHEELS - ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS In addition to: - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS - THREE 12-VOLT DC POWER OUTLETS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - A harman/kardon LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - POWER EASY ENTRY - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - TRAILER HITCH ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE4HA824091
Stock: 23758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 15,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,495$4,488 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keeping Assistance, Keyless Go, Luggage Rack, Running Boards, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricing posted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who reference such pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standard list price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad..... (516)858-5000. Text us at (516) 908-1503
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7HA832444
Stock: 38165D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2019
- 30,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,632$5,276 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC SUV. This Mercedes-Benz includes: ACCESSORY CHROME PACKAGE LANE TRACKING PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System TRAILER HITCH Tow Hitch HEATED & COOLED CUP HOLDERS ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim DESIGNO CARDINAL RED METALLIC PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Navigation System Power Passenger Seat AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bluetooth Connection HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING POWER EASY ENTRY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE5HA752897
Stock: M10327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 30,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,924
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 with 30,665mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 handles with ease. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this Mercedes-Benz, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Mercedes-Benz GLS's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mercedes-Benz GLS makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0HA872493
Stock: HA872493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 30,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,300$6,663 Below Market
Elite Automotive Group - Springfield / Missouri
New Price! Certified. Iridium Silver Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic V6 Odometer is 10622 miles below market average! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty Elite Mercedes proudly serving the following communities Springfield, Nixa, Branson, Ozark, Republic, & Kansas City. Reviews: * Third row is large enough for adults; spirited acceleration with any of the three gasoline engines; impressive fuel economy with the diesel engine; quiet cabin with high-end trimmings and features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9HA806153
Stock: HA806153A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 42,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,500$5,862 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this wonderful 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS in Iridium Silver Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax no accidents, GLS 450 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, V6, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Iridium Silver Metallic, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND w/Single CD, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Reviews: * Third row is large enough for adults; spirited acceleration with any of the three gasoline engines; impressive fuel economy with the diesel engine; quiet cabin with high-end trimmings and features. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE8HA752988
Stock: G52988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 34,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,995$5,543 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this three-row, ONE-OWNER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450 (4MATIC/AWD). RANKED #1 IN 2017 LUXURY LARGE SUVS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this smooth-riding SUV boasts comfortable seating [even for adults in the third row], and a potent engine! The GLS also hits most of the right notes for a large SUV when it comes to performance, refinement, and practicality. With its odometer now reading 34,766, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until April 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Premium 1 Package - HD NAVIGATION SYSTEM with 3D AND VOICE ACTIVATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - 10GB MUSIC REGISTER - GRACENOTE MEDIA DATABASE - MP3 PLAYER - USB PORT - AUDIO SYSTEM SATELLITE RADIO - MEMORIZED ADJUSTMENT for DOOR, MIRROR & STEERING WHEEL - 12-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS - ACTIVE SEAT BACK FRONT - AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - DRIVER DOOR MIRRORS - ELECTRIC ELECTRICALLY FOLDABLE MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED FRONT CUPHOLDERS - KEYLESS-GO - CARD KEY POWER LOCKS - VEHICLE START BUTTON - MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING - ILLUMINATED FRONT DOOR SILLS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST OVERTAKING SENSOR - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - NAVIGATION VIA MOBILE PHONE - TEXT TO SPEECH / SPEECH TO TEXT Parking Assist Package - PARKTRONIC with PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS - PARKING ASSISTANCE (fully automatic for rear parking) - 360-DEGREE CAMERA SURROUND VIEW SYSTEM Lighting Package - ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST - L.E.D. DYNAMIC HEADLAMPS Appearance Package - 20-INCH TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS - ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARD - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ILLUMINATED START - POWER EASY ENTRY In addition to: - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS - THREE 12-VOLT DC POWER OUTLETS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE4HA931223
Stock: 24398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,791
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE5HA799900
Stock: HA799900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 38,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$38,995$6,265 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 Polar White MSRP:$73455, Apple CarPlay, KEYLESS GO®, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND® System w/Hard Drive Navigation, SiriusXM Radio, Smartphone Integration. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!For Sale Premium Package (Apple CarPlay, KEYLESS GO®, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Radio: COMAND® System w/Hard Drive Navigation, SiriusXM Radio, and Smartphone Integration), Power Liftgate, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND w/Single CD, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio For Sale. Reviews:* Third row is large enough for adults; spirited acceleration with any of the three gasoline engines; impressive fuel economy with the diesel engine; quiet cabin with high-end trimmings and features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE5HA870870
Stock: V6961A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 57,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,495$5,964 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE PARKTRONIC DISTRONIC PLUS 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keeping Assistance, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change dailywithout notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthlypayments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with$0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primarylender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EEXHA776533
Stock: 38121D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- 5(58%)
- 4(33%)
- 1(8%)
