Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Elegant, spacious, and luxurious are three words that best describe our 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL550 4MATIC shown in Black. Powered by a 5.5 Liter V8 that generates 382hp while paired with a perfectly designed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive offers quick acceleration and will get you where you are going, whatever the weather may bring, all while earning you nearly 17mpg on the highway and sporting running boards, roof rails, rear privacy glass, and great-looking alloy wheels. The luxurious GL550 cabin features supportive heated and cooled leather power front seats, heated rear seats, and a spacious sunroof. Stay connected and comfortable with Homelink, audio controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, 3rd-row seating, power liftgate, DVD system, Bluetooth connectivity, and auxiliary audio input. Our Mercedes-Benz GL550 has an extensive list of safety features as well! A backup camera and integrated turn signals are just a few features this beauty has to offer. This vehicle will surely bring pure indulgence for those who decide to partake in its level of distinction. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBF8GE2AA595688

Stock: LG10313

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020