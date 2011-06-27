Vehicle overview

Not everyone wants their ride pimped. Full-size luxury SUVs might be the official vehicle of 24-inch wheels and subwoofers the size of garbage cans, but plenty of folks are simply looking for a plush interior with room for seven, a powerful engine and a prestigious brand image. For them, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class delivers on all counts, yet it also manages to stick out in this ostentatious segment by actually having meticulous engineering and refinement, too.

Unlike some of the traditional luxury SUVs it competes against, the GL-Class is a crossover, and as such its car-based design leads to improved road manners and better interior packaging. Its ride is worthy of a luxury sedan, and though its handling is hardly up to Porsche Cayenne territory, the GL is nevertheless better than several of its truck-based competitors. And while it doesn't have as much cargo capacity as the Cadillac Escalade, for instance, its power fold-flat third-row seat makes transforming it from family hauler to stuff hauler that much easier.

There are three graduates in the class of GL: two featuring V8 engines and the other a turbocharged clean-diesel V6. The latter gets a minute increase in displacement for 2010 (it still rounds out at 3.0 liters of displacement, mind you), along with an additional 2 pound-feet of torque for a grand total of 400. Yet this is apparently enough justification for Mercedes to up the model's nameplate number from last year's GL320 Bluetec (referring to its "Bluetec" clean diesel technology) to GL350 Bluetec.

Regardless of these trivialities, a diesel engine in this sort of vehicle makes a lot of sense, delivering ample torque around town and excellent fuel economy for a big luxury SUV. Indeed, it achieves only 1 mpg combined fewer than the Escalade Hybrid, which is slower and more expensive.

The top-of-the-line 2010 GL550, meanwhile, maintains its 21-inch wheels, fender flares and giant three-pointed Benz star that's so brash it practically screams "Ich bin ein Mercedes!" This is certainly the flashiest choice within the GL-Class lineup, but its negligible acceleration benefit over the GL450 and its loaded-to-the-gills features list and resulting sky-high price make it our least favorite model of the range.

Even so, no other luxury SUV provides the same balance of driving refinement and interior space as the 2010 Mercedes GL-Class. While some like the Audi Q7 or Range Rover models provide the former, they can't comfortably haul around seven adults. Meanwhile, models like the Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Infiniti QX56 have the space but struggle to match the GL in terms of refinement. That makes the GL-Class the sensible choice -- though with available 21-inch wheels, rear-seat entertainment and inherent Benz-based street presence, it's got some appeal for the pimp-my-ride crowd, too.