  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration from V8 engines, quiet interior, many available luxury features, comfortable seating, excellent craftsmanship.
  • Second row does not adjust fore and aft, GL550's full load of features jacks up the price, ride quality may be floaty for some.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$8,500 - $15,999
Used GL-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Classy and refined, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class rises above the competition with its confident road manners and excellent build quality.

Vehicle overview

Not everyone wants their ride pimped. Full-size luxury SUVs might be the official vehicle of 24-inch wheels and subwoofers the size of garbage cans, but plenty of folks are simply looking for a plush interior with room for seven, a powerful engine and a prestigious brand image. For them, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class delivers on all counts, yet it also manages to stick out in this ostentatious segment by actually having meticulous engineering and refinement, too.

Unlike some of the traditional luxury SUVs it competes against, the GL-Class is a crossover, and as such its car-based design leads to improved road manners and better interior packaging. Its ride is worthy of a luxury sedan, and though its handling is hardly up to Porsche Cayenne territory, the GL is nevertheless better than several of its truck-based competitors. And while it doesn't have as much cargo capacity as the Cadillac Escalade, for instance, its power fold-flat third-row seat makes transforming it from family hauler to stuff hauler that much easier.

There are three graduates in the class of GL: two featuring V8 engines and the other a turbocharged clean-diesel V6. The latter gets a minute increase in displacement for 2010 (it still rounds out at 3.0 liters of displacement, mind you), along with an additional 2 pound-feet of torque for a grand total of 400. Yet this is apparently enough justification for Mercedes to up the model's nameplate number from last year's GL320 Bluetec (referring to its "Bluetec" clean diesel technology) to GL350 Bluetec.

Regardless of these trivialities, a diesel engine in this sort of vehicle makes a lot of sense, delivering ample torque around town and excellent fuel economy for a big luxury SUV. Indeed, it achieves only 1 mpg combined fewer than the Escalade Hybrid, which is slower and more expensive.

The top-of-the-line 2010 GL550, meanwhile, maintains its 21-inch wheels, fender flares and giant three-pointed Benz star that's so brash it practically screams "Ich bin ein Mercedes!" This is certainly the flashiest choice within the GL-Class lineup, but its negligible acceleration benefit over the GL450 and its loaded-to-the-gills features list and resulting sky-high price make it our least favorite model of the range.

Even so, no other luxury SUV provides the same balance of driving refinement and interior space as the 2010 Mercedes GL-Class. While some like the Audi Q7 or Range Rover models provide the former, they can't comfortably haul around seven adults. Meanwhile, models like the Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Infiniti QX56 have the space but struggle to match the GL in terms of refinement. That makes the GL-Class the sensible choice -- though with available 21-inch wheels, rear-seat entertainment and inherent Benz-based street presence, it's got some appeal for the pimp-my-ride crowd, too.

2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class models

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a full-size luxury crossover that seats seven people. It is available in GL350 Bluetec, GL450 and GL550 trim levels, which correspond to the engine choice.

The GL350 Bluetec comes standard with 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, automatic headlights, roof rails, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning controls, heated eight-way power front seats, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, third-row power split-folding seatbacks, the COMAND electronics interface and an eight-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The GL450 substitutes 19-inch wheels and a gasoline-powered V8 engine.

Standard on the GL550 and optional on the other trims are the following packages. The Premium I package adds a power tailgate, power-folding mirrors, a rearview camera, driver memory functions, auto-dimming driver-side and interior mirrors, a hard-drive-based navigation system, voice controls, 4GB of digital music storage, HD radio, satellite radio, an iPod interface and a 115-volt AC power outlet. The Premium II package adds all the previous items, plus keyless ignition/entry and a Harman Kardon surround-sound system. The Full Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery, "comfort headrests" and ambient interior lighting. The Lighting package adds LED daytime running lights and adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers. Parking sensors, running boards, ventilated front seats and tri-zone climate controls are options on the 350 and 450, and standard on the 550.

The GL550 further adds 21-inch AMG wheels, performance tires and a more aggressive-looking front fascia. Also standard are "multicontour" front seats with enhanced lumbar support, a massage feature and passenger memory functions.

The GL Appearance package available on the GL450 adds brushed aluminum running boards and 20-inch wheels. Stand-alone options available on all GL-Class models include a trailer hitch, roof crossbars, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system and heated rear seats.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the diesel-powered GL-Class gets a slight torque increase and a higher model designation to match, now dubbed GL350 Bluetec. That model and the GL450 get revised front and rear fascias, as well as a redesigned instrument cluster and seats.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec features a 3.0-liter diesel-powered turbocharged V6, which features 50-state-legal "clean diesel" technology. This engine produces 210 hp and more importantly, 400 lb-ft of torque. Like all GL-Class models, it is attached to a seven-speed automatic transmission and "4Matic" all-wheel drive. Though we haven't tested the latest GL diesel, we estimate it will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds. Fuel economy for the Bluetec is 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

The Mercedes GL450 gets a 4.7-liter gasoline-powered V8 good for 335 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. It went from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 6.7 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13/17/14.

Bumping up to the GL550 brings with it a 5.5-liter V8 that produces 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while estimated fuel economy is 12/17/14.

When properly equipped, each of the GL-Class models can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2010 Mercedes GL-Class include stability control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, first- and second-row side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front head restraints. Hill start assist, hill descent control and the TeleAid emergency communication system are also standard. A rearview camera and parking sensors are optional on the GL350 and GL450, and standard on the GL550. In brake testing, the three GL-Class' stopping distances from 60 mph ranged from 122 feet to 126 -- excellent performance for a large luxury SUV.

Driving

Power is impressive with either of the V8-powered GLs. Both are quicker to 60 mph than any other comparable large SUV we've tested. The Benz is also pleasantly quiet on the highway, with minimal wind and road noise. Although the diesel GL350 Bluetec isn't going to break any acceleration records, passing and merging maneuvers come easily. In addition, the GL320's V6 is so quiet and refined you're scarcely aware it's actually a diesel.

Some may find the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL's handling to be a bit wallowy -- but it's generally better than the handling of many truck-based behemoths that the GL competes with. Meanwhile, the GL's steering, although a bit slow, is nicely weighted and never numb.

Interior

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL's cabin is comfortable and luxuriously appointed. Fit and finish is superb, the seats are exceptionally supportive and headroom and legroom are ample in nearly every position. However, even though the GL had its COMAND electronics interface upgraded last year, we've still found it finicky to use. It employs awkward push-buttons on a center-stack-mounted circular control pad instead of the preferred console-mounted control wheel used in more recently introduced Mercedes-Benz models.

The GL is one of the most spacious luxury crossovers on the market, as its third row is big enough to seat two average-sized adults in comfort -- something the Audi Q7 can't claim. The second row could use a sliding adjustment, however, to allow for more legroom in both the second and third rows. The GL provides 83 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume, which falls in below truck-based large SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and Infiniti QX56.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

5(57%)
4(3%)
3(11%)
2(9%)
1(20%)
3.7
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The worst car I have ever owned.
cm8112,06/06/2014
We purchased a brand new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450. Fully Loaded, including entertainment and towing packages. In January 2014 our problems started. The car had just a little over 60K miles. Airmatics were gone, one after another within days. One of them even blew up. 4 Electrical problems, including radio, and door locks. All repairs costed more than $4,500 within 6 months, and it continued until we had enough. It just started to fall apart after 60K miles. I gave it away for $26K. Lost almost 50 grand in 4 years. I was lucky with that history of repairs. Do yourself a favor get a Japanese car. Our time, hard earned money and peace of mind are valuable. Stay away of this car and brand.
Mercedesnot the quality people have come to expect
cmnrs4,05/19/2015
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Need a SUV that would carry all 6 people for the many road trips and small trips we take together. It also had to be nice enough for my wife to drive by herself with decent gas mileage. I wanted this car for these reasons: - 7 passenger seating - luxury amenities - AWD - gas mileage - reliability & quality - storage space The GL delivered on some of these but missed BIG on the these items: quality and reliability. Had a PPI done Had this car for 1 year and 3 months, it was in the shop almost every other month. Numerous issues: - oil leaks - stalled and stop running (would not restart, needed tow) - when using cruise control, car enter "limit mode" - COST OF REPAIRS!
A Diesel All the Way
Sawjai,10/16/2010
Have taken vehicle on two long haul trips. One to Vancouver and one to LA and averaged over 25 mpg. The 600 mile range at least for me is more like 700 to 800 miles when driving less aggressively. LA trip hauled enough stuff for 4 adults and a newborn and everyone was comfortable. I wish that the rear two rows had legroom adjustments, but there is still a lot for a 3 row SUV. Power is excellent for passing, could use more off the line go power. The brakes have an initial feel of mush, but the stopping power is excellent. Saved me a few times, but didn't save the guy that rear-ended me. Built like a tank, little to no damage to my vehicle bumper, but totaled front panel of rear car.
Worst experience ever
Steve,01/14/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Bought used GL350 and told the wife it was a Mercedes, they been making diesel cars forever. First few months, oil "o" ring goes to the tune of$1,600. Four months later timing chain stretched for about $ 3,000. Two weeks later windshield leaks and rusts connections to air bag module. $ 6,600. One month later rear wheel bearing goes bad for $800. That's over $11,000 in repairs in just over a year. Funny part is "0" rings and modules have been recalled on other 350 models. Not a happy Mercedes man.
See all 35 reviews of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class features & specs
More about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Overview

The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is offered in the following submodels: GL-Class SUV, GL-Class Diesel. Available styles include GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A), GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC is priced between $8,500 and$15,999 with odometer readings between 85002 and163588 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 GL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 85002 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

Can't find a used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,525.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,831.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GL-Class lease specials

Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles