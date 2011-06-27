Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Consumer Reviews

First Benz.... Might be Last Benz TM , 05/18/2016 GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful 8K$ car (GL550 -2015- Only gave blue tech as trim option via Edmunds review? pull down window)). Sales was outstanding. Issues with the Transmission/Tires/window seals/AC mold issues all within the first 4000 miles. Spent over 2 weeks in the shop in under 5 months of ownership. Once the sale is made you deal with the abyss of service and quality issues. This is the most disappointed I've been in a new car purchase in over 25 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3rd GL. Still an impressive vehicle Bill L. , 01/16/2018 GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd GL. We have owned a 2007 GL450, a 2011 GL550 and now a 2015 GL450. Each time we have test driven other vehicles and ended up back at the Mercedes dealer. PROs: Real 7 adult capacity - The back seat is a little of a climb but it can comfortably seat 2 reasonably sized adults for moderate distances. Drives less "trucky" that the truck-based SUVs - This is a unibody and therefore is not built on a truck frame. That allows for lower ride height and more stable feeling SUV with a lower lift height to put stuff in the back. Decent power and ride - This is a change from the old V8s and is a little more slow to respond when accelerating from a moderate pace (the old V8s were quicker) but it is still very reasonable for a vehicle this size. It is also a great highway cruiser with comfortable seats and non-fatiguing driving position. Many safety gizmos available - Lane departure warning, front impact warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beams, headlights that follow the curves all make for a safer ride. Interior - Although the electronics are not the best the interior is pretty darn nice. Leather wrapped dash, doors, real wood and solid overall feel to the controls and buttons. CONS: Expensive to fix/maintain - MB is one of the more expensive models to maintain. Just a fact. New sets of brakes/rotors every 30-40K miles, general maintenance in the $300-$500 range and this isn't a cheap car to own. Add in that it requires Premium Unleaded and this isn't a cheap vehicle Transmission can range from smooth to harsh - Usually, it shifts very smoothly but every once in a while it will hard upshift/downshift. All 3 I have owned have done this. It never inspired confidence but I ran my last one to 144K miles and it was still going strong when I traded it. Electronics are only ok - Nothing overly exciting about the NAV or Command system as a whole. It works but is a little clunky and low resolution. Summary: Safe, comfortable vehicle that performs well and feels like a luxury vehicle. Electronics are only okay and your wallet/pocketbook won't be thrilled but for some people that extra cost is worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GL63 AMG Money Pit Al , 05/27/2017 GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Excellent SUV worth every penny (it's a hotrod) until you get between 10K and 14K miles, then you realize brakes need replacement. Yes, pads and rotors need to be replaced (light turns on) and there is no way to replace just pads. Cost $2400 for front and back brakes. $250 for 10K mile service, $800 for 40K mile and $1200 for 50K mile. Great SUV but very high maintenance $$$ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

in the shop every other week David , 08/24/2015 GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 55 of 61 people found this review helpful I can look back and guarantee on paper my GL goes in the shop almost every other week, I am very disappointed comparing this car to our Lexus, the Lexus has been in the shop at 30k for the key fob not working and to clean the ac filter due to a smell. AS for the GL we have been in the shop all the time for brakes, sensors, squealing brakes oil leak, rear shock for rear door was not working, transmission trouble, squeaking window, right front air shock had to be replaced, the shock is still making noises when you go over a speed bump, bad design glove box that cant store much and always gets jammed, very cheap center wheel caps that need replacing all the time, so many sensors you will be in the shop getting them replaced and while you are there you might as well do your high price service that can run up to 1200.00. Yes 1200.00 and that is with out getting anything fixed. The service is to keep your car under the MB warranty and if you don't decline the service it will void the warranty. I feel like I keep the dealership lights on while they look for there next person that is as uneducated as I was when i bought this big rolling pieces of junk. When i pull up next to some one with a Mercedes I feel bad for them. I know this for a fact, Most people that work for the Mercedes dealership Don"t drive Mercedes, but if they do they usually are driving it for free. One mechanic stated to me that he likes the MB but due to the high price of parts he stays away. If you buy a Mercedes or a GL and you feel like nothing is going your way remember I told you so. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse