Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,335
|$33,818
|$36,319
|Clean
|$30,326
|$32,710
|$35,079
|Average
|$28,309
|$30,496
|$32,599
|Rough
|$26,291
|$28,281
|$30,119
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,652
|$24,943
|$27,234
|Clean
|$21,923
|$24,126
|$26,304
|Average
|$20,464
|$22,493
|$24,444
|Rough
|$19,006
|$20,860
|$22,584
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,963
|$24,301
|$26,635
|Clean
|$21,256
|$23,506
|$25,725
|Average
|$19,842
|$21,914
|$23,906
|Rough
|$18,428
|$20,323
|$22,087
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,367
|$44,988
|$47,656
|Clean
|$41,003
|$43,515
|$46,029
|Average
|$38,275
|$40,569
|$42,775
|Rough
|$35,547
|$37,623
|$39,520