Vehicle overview

Automotive critics tend to champion traditional wagons over crossover SUVs, but the three-row 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has us playing devil's advocate. Sure, Mercedes continues to offer the E-Class wagon with a rear-facing third-row seat, but only kids can fit back there -- and their feet will be pointing the wrong way. As for cargo capacity, no wagon's going to touch the GL's 93.8 cubic feet of space, and its air suspension provides a useful 7.8 inches of standard ground clearance, with more available at the touch of a button. Could it be that the gargantuan GL-Class just makes more sense?

Even the most curmudgeonly critic can admire the GL's vast range of talents. It's got a real third row, for one thing, with two adult-sized seats that make it a legitimate seven-passenger vehicle. In addition to all that cargo room, the GL boasts an impressively well-finished cabin and the expected long list of standard and optional luxury and convenience features. What about fuel economy, you ask? Well, the diesel-powered GL350 Bluetec is rated at a healthy 22 mpg combined (with a 26 mpg highway figure), though the available turbocharged gas V8s will tempt you with their remarkably swift acceleration. With the GL, you get stout towing capacity as well: 7,500 pounds when properly equipped.

The critic will have a point about the GL's handling; this is a big, heavy vehicle, and unless you're driving the GL63 AMG, you're going to feel that bulk every time you round a corner. Then again, nimble moves aren't really a priority for a vehicle like this. Nor are there many notable alternatives in this exclusive segment for 2014. The 2014 Infiniti QX80 offers brash styling and old-school V8 power, while the 2014 Lexus LX 570 boasts a big V8 of its own along with real off-road capabilities. But when you tally up the scores, the GL leads the way in practically every category. Some of us might still take that wagon instead, but as full-size, three-row luxury SUVs go, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is tough to top.

