Mercedes-Benz of San Diego - San Diego / California

YES! We are open and will deliver to your home or place of business. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6 20 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Android Auto, Appearance Package, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, DVD Drive, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Illuminated Running Boards, KEYLESS GO, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Parking Assist Package, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Passenger Seat with Memory, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System, Rear A/C, SiriusXM Radio, Smartphone Integration, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch. This is a beautiful vehicle with a clean title, Carfax, and Auto check reports. It has also gone through a meticulous inspection and is certified pre-owned. It still has the remainder of the Manufacturer Warranty left on it plus an additional year of warranty with unlimited mileage in effect. There is no excuse why you would even think about letting this vehicle pass you by! We promise that you'll enjoy your experience with Mercedes-Benz of San Diego. Whether you live 5 miles away or 500 miles away, you will receive a level of service never experienced before. If you live out of the area, we'll gladly pick you up at the San Diego International Airport or alternatively, buy in comfort and we'll deliver this vehicle to your doorstep.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified GLS today, worry free! OWN MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Mercedes-Benz benefits a 162 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Rigorous inspection by factory-certified technicians and a thorough check of the title and service history, including a CARFAX vehicle history report., Limited Warranty: 1 year (begins when the remainder of the new vehicle coverage from original purchase ends), unlimited mileage. ;24-hour roadside assistance, trip interruption services, and trip planning services. ;Eligibility Age (Years) / Mileage: 6 model years / < 75,000 miles EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 23256 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz GLS also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDF6EE7JB028192

Stock: 27055

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-25-2020