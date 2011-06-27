Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for Sale Near Me
- $42,995Great Deal | $10,922 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC®57,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE DISTRONIC PLUS PARKTRONIC 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keeping Assist, Liftgate, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, Running Boards, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE6JB024657
Stock: 39867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $63,598Great Deal | $5,311 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC®12,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW Mt. Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
Driver Assistance Package Panorama Sunroof Dual Moonroof Trailer Hitch Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Power Easy Entry Night Package Air Ionization W/Air Filter Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black; Leather Upholstery Crystal Grey Headliner This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE7JB175278
Stock: JB175278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $79,900Great Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG®8,224 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Grapevine Trade-In!Lavishly luxurious, this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS will envelope you in well-designed charm and security. 521 AMG Night Styling Package, AMG Carbon Fiber/Black Piano Lacquer Trim, Red Brake Calipers, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Rear Side Airbags, Trailer Hitch, Power Eay-Entry System, Rear Seat Entertainment. With a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L/333 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you'll marvel at this ultimate collaboration between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 22" AMG Multi Spoke wheels w/black accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC Auto -inc: steering wheel mounted shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tracker System . Visit Porsche Grapevine at 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7FE6JB141734
Stock: PGT1208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $64,386Great Deal | $6,748 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC®24,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia - Arcadia / California
**CERTIFIED**UNLIMITED MILEAGE COVERAGE** LOADED 2018 GLS550W4 with Original MSRP $107,435 in Lunar Blue Metallic with designo Porcelain/Espresso Brown Nappa Leather interior comes with Bluetooth, Grand Edition, Driver Assistance Package with DISTRONIC PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, CMS Rear, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist and PRE SAFE Plus, Air Ionization with Air Filter, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Side Airbags, Manual 2nd Row Sunshades, Heated/Cooled Front Cupholders, Panorama Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch, Power EASY-ENTRY, Power Rear Quarter Windows, 21 Inch Light Alloy Wheels, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Heated 2nd Row Seats with Rear climate Control Panel, MAGIC VISION CONTROL and Lockable Rear Compartment. Mercedes Benz Certified Pre Owned Warranty Good Until 4/19/23 for Unlimited Mileage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE6JB129201
Stock: 35T00317
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $43,990Great Deal | $6,373 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®30,060 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lorenzo Ford - Homestead / Florida
LOADED! GREAT DEAL! LIKE NEW! LEATHER, THIRD ROW SEAT, SUN/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REAR REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, MEMORY SEATING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER LIFTGATE, AIR SUSPENSION, POWER STEERING, ABS, DISC BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, ALUMINUM WHEELS, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, REAR DEFROST, PRIVACY GLASS, INTERMITTENT WIPERS , VARIABLE SPEED INTERMITTENT WIPERS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR SPOILER, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYER, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR BENCH SEAT, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, KEY LESS START, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE ENGINE START, DRIVER ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MANY MORE OPTIONS!Diamond Silver Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic V6 One Owner, Carfax Accident Free, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands Free, 3rd Row Seating, Backup Camera, MP3, Apple CarPlay, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8" Color Display Upgrade, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Single CD Player, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Weather band radio.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9JB115138
Stock: P9528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $41,990Great Deal | $6,129 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®36,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avis Car Sales West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Package, LOW MILES, 19 x 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 8 Speakers, 8 Color Display Upgrade, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, DVD-Audio, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Single CD Player, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6** Prices do not include tax, tag, title fees, and $799 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9JB134711
Stock: 84604240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- $39,595Great Deal | $7,164 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®42,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE I PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Liftgate, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Running Boards, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE4JB180298
Stock: 39772D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- $43,625Great Deal | $6,495 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®30,709 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rivard Buick GMC - Tampa / Florida
Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic V6 Fresh Oil Change.Odometer is 6152 miles below market average!17/22 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1JB131317
Stock: L0312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $51,977Great Deal | $6,109 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®23,149 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / ONLY 23,100 MILES / MSRP WAS $83,700 / MERCEDES FACTORY WARRANTY / PREMIUM PKG $3830 / LIGHTING PKG $1390 / 20 INCH WHEELS / APPEARANCE PKG $1390 / LANE TRACKING PKG $1340 / PARKING ASSIST PKG $1290 / PANO ROOF $1000 / FACTORY TRAILER HITCH $575 / NAVIGATION / 3RD ROW SEATS2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC V6 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic, Selenite Gray Metallic, Black w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, 20 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Accessory Chrome Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Android Auto, Appearance Package, Appearance Package (323), Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Drive, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hood Fin Covers, Illuminated Running Boards, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Leather Upholstery, LED Dynamic Headlamps, Lighting Package, Memory seat, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Parking Assist Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger Seat w/Memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium Package, PRESAFE PLUS, Radio: COMAND System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed Limit Assist, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Surround View System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Odometer is 6908 miles below market average!Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE2JB018766
Stock: CPR3680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $37,995Great Deal | $5,429 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®49,216 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, P1 PACKAGE, LANE KEEP, LIFTGATE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LUGGAGE RACK, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EEXJA996681
Stock: 39915G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- Price Drop$45,000Great Deal | $5,962 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®33,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Automotive Group - Springfield / Missouri
New Price! Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic V6 Odometer is 2344 miles below market average! Elite Mercedes proudly serving the following communities Springfield, Nixa, Branson, Ozark, Republic, & Kansas City.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE5JB001363
Stock: JB001363P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Price Drop$46,698Great Deal | $7,415 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC®73,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, *New Tires*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Sunroof, 360 Camera, Keyless Entry, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitors, Touch Screen Controls, 3rd Row Seating, Tow Package, *Multi Point Inspection*, GLS 550 4MATIC , 4MATIC , Accessory Chrome Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Black DINAMICA Headliner, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, designo Porcelain/Black Leather Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Hood Fin Covers, Navigation system: COMAND, Night Package, Panorama Sunroof, Power Liftgate, PRESAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist, Wheels: 21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke 2-Tone.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 designo Diamond White Metallic What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Accessory Chrome Package (Chrome Door Handle Inserts and Hood Fin Covers), designo Porcelain/Black Leather Package (Black DINAMICA Headliner and designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather), Driver Assistance Package (Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRESAFE PLUS, and Speed Limit Assist), Night Package (Wheels: 21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke 2-Tone), GLS 550 4MATIC , 4MATIC , Navigation system: COMAND, Panorama Sunroof, Power Liftgate, 14 Speakers, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Color Display Upgrade, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Single CD Player, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE0JB007143
Stock: 3010001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $74,995Great Deal | $6,439 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG®23,191 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS63 AMG! Black over Black Exclusive Nappa Leather interior with AMG Carbon Fiber trim package Rear Seat Entertainment BANG & OLUFSEN Surround sound system AMG Performance steering wheel Heated and cooled front seats heated and cooled cup holders heated steering wheel rear window sunshades 22-inch AMG multi Spoke wheel package Red Brake Calipers Trailer hitch Panoramic sunroofClear 3M front end protection and much more! Excellent Condition! 1 Owner! Non Smoker vehicle! Carfax Certified!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7FE4JB013895
Stock: 13895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $79,991Great Deal | $4,709 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG®22,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
AWD -- SUV 7 PASSENGER SUV --- ORIGINAL MSRP $ 131,230 -- AMG NIGHT STYLING PKG -- AMG CARBON FIBER INTERIOR INTERIOR TRIM -- HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL -- 21" AMG WHEELS -- TRAILER HITCH -- DRIVER ASSIST PKG -- DISTRONIC -- BLIND SPOT ASSIST -- ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST -- PANO SUNROOF -- SURROUND VIEW CAMERA -- KEYLESS GO -- SOFT CLOSE DOORS -- MERCEDES BENZ DEALER CERTIFIED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7FE4JB093280
Stock: 093280
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $42,985Great Deal | $5,149 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®43,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Greensboro / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto-leveling suspension, Premium audio system: COMAND, Traction control.Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where everybody receives A Luxury Experience For Less.Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE2JA996450
Stock: JA996450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $44,988Great Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®25,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas
4-Way Driver Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8" Color Display Upgrade, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Android Auto, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Drive, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Knee airbag, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panorama Sunroof, Passenger Seat w/Memory, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Single CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 8084 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE2JB007007
Stock: 007007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $49,995Great Deal | $5,394 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®23,256 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of San Diego - San Diego / California
YES! We are open and will deliver to your home or place of business. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6 20 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Android Auto, Appearance Package, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, DVD Drive, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Illuminated Running Boards, KEYLESS GO, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Parking Assist Package, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Passenger Seat with Memory, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System, Rear A/C, SiriusXM Radio, Smartphone Integration, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch. This is a beautiful vehicle with a clean title, Carfax, and Auto check reports. It has also gone through a meticulous inspection and is certified pre-owned. It still has the remainder of the Manufacturer Warranty left on it plus an additional year of warranty with unlimited mileage in effect. There is no excuse why you would even think about letting this vehicle pass you by! We promise that you'll enjoy your experience with Mercedes-Benz of San Diego. Whether you live 5 miles away or 500 miles away, you will receive a level of service never experienced before. If you live out of the area, we'll gladly pick you up at the San Diego International Airport or alternatively, buy in comfort and we'll deliver this vehicle to your doorstep.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified GLS today, worry free! OWN MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Mercedes-Benz benefits a 162 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Rigorous inspection by factory-certified technicians and a thorough check of the title and service history, including a CARFAX vehicle history report., Limited Warranty: 1 year (begins when the remainder of the new vehicle coverage from original purchase ends), unlimited mileage. ;24-hour roadside assistance, trip interruption services, and trip planning services. ;Eligibility Age (Years) / Mileage: 6 model years / < 75,000 miles EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 23256 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz GLS also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7JB028192
Stock: 27055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $49,980Great Deal | $5,693 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®44,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Centerville - Centerville / Ohio
White 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6 Fresh oil change, Fully detailed, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, designo Espresso Brown Leather Package, designo Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Lthr, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Leather Upholstery, Porcelain DINAMICA Headliner, PRESAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7JB041556
Stock: P10778
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020