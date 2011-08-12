Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 94,268 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,500$4,137 Below Market
Pro Auto Expo - Stafford / Virginia
fuel related issue
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E17A227045
Stock: E19227045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,750 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,500$3,658 Below Market
Pro Auto Expo - Stafford / Virginia
Transmission Isuue Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E57A176813
Stock: I16176813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,495$3,131 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E97A279121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,990$1,063 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Please note, if you are looking for a prestine immaculate GL this is not your car - this one is in good condition, but it's honest and used - well maintained GL with some minor scratches and dents on the body - which is pretty consitent with it's age and mileage * Dry undercarriage - no leaks - suspension system work property * Premium pkg * Navigation * Parking sensors * Satellite radio * Dual sunroof * Clear title * Carfax certified * 1 owner car * Service records available per Carfax report * Newer tires - good brakes - new battery - new tailgate props! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71EX7A169548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,571 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,999$779 Below Market
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are excited to present this amazing 2007 Mercedes GL450 . This is powered by the 4.7L V8 paired with a quick shifting heavy duty automatic transmission. This beauty was very well taken care of and driven mostly on the highway. This car is loaded, navigation, heated seats, parking sensors, Sunroof, and many more that put this car way beyond its years. If you are in the market for a luxury SUV that stands above the rest In build quality and performance this one deserves a test drive, you will not want to get out of it. Give us a call today! 425-776-1133 -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD changer location: glove compartment, Remote CD changer: 6 disc, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.9, Armrests: rear folding, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.70, Center differential: mechanical, Rear spoiler, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Rear fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated, 3rd row moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Child seat anchors, First aid kit, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: power adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: power, Third row seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Rolling code security: remote, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Satellite communications: TeleAid, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E27A187252
Stock: 13193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,664
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the vehicle for you. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class . When Mercedes-Benz created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The 2007 GL-Class adds a larger SUV to the Mercedes-Benz stable, now making M-B a player in the full-size luxury sport utility segment. The GL320 CDI has a state-of-the-art diesel engine like you've never seen before. Besides offering enormous reserves of torque and making the GL320 CDI one of the only seven-passenger SUVs that can boast a highway fuel economy rating of 23 mpg, it is quiet, doesn't smell, and meets the new emissions restriction. The GL450 V8 is also a remarkable vehicle for family hauling adventures, with loads of luxury features and room, as well as 335 horsepower. Strengths of this model include available with a powerful gas V8 or modern diesel, luxurious, reliable, safe, and stylish., and As nimble as a much smaller vehicle We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E67A280680
Stock: 7A280680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 90,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,800$1,019 Below Market
THRIVE AUTO SALES INC. - Highland / New York
Thrive Auto Sales3865 Route 9WHighland, NY 12528ThriveAutoSales.com(845) 549-3042
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E47A266311
Stock: 266311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,474 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
A to Z Autosports - Madison / Wisconsin
2007 Mercedes-Benz GL 320 CDI DESIRABLE DIESEL ALL Wheel Drive - Perfect for WI SLEEK Silver/Black Leather Interior 2 SUNROOFS NAVIGATION 3rd Row Seating Parking Sensors InDash CD MP3 Playback Auxiliary Audio Inputs CLASSY Wood Grain Interior Trim Roof Racks SPORTY Dual Exhaust SUPER CLEAN
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF22E97A212231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,225 miles
$10,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Meet our elegant, spacious, and luxurious 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL450 4MATIC shown in Iridium Silver Metallic. Powered by a proven 4.7 Liter V8 that delivers 335hp while perfectly matched to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers quick acceleration and will get you where you are going all while earning you nearly 20mpg on the highway and sporting running boards and great-looking alloy wheels. The luxurious GL450 cabin features supportive heated leather power seats and a spacious sunroof. Stay connected and comfortable with Homelink, audio controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and auxiliary audio input. Plug your destination into the full-color navigation system and be on your way! Our Mercedes-Benz will keep you safe as you drive in style, with thoughtfully designed safety features like airbags, ABS, solid construction, and more to give you peace of mind. Climb behind the wheel of this GL450 and see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E27A182617
Stock: BB5716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2019
- 76,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
EXTRA CLEAN! Four Brand New Tires! 4.6L V8 Engine, 7 Speed Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Seats and Liftgate, Front Heated Seats, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Dual Moonroof, Dual Rear Entertainment Systems, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Exterior Lighting, 8 Passenger Seating!, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Emergency Spare Tire Kit, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E57A258895
Stock: 7A258895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 117,905 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ GL450 4.6L V8 AUTOMATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER STOP BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR INVENTORY WE HAVE ALMOST EVERY MAKE AND MODEL 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E57A165908
Stock: 5585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2018
- 200,335 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Tillery GMC Buick - Los Lunas / New Mexico
RECENT TRADE IN...CLEAN CARFAX!! You know, our founder Garland Tillery used to say, Theres a rear end for every seat! Here at Tillery Buick GMC we agree. So instead of wholesaling these cars and trucks, we decided to clean them up and sell them as basic transportation specials. Im sure youve heard of scratch and dent appliances; these vehicles are sort of like that. They may be older units, may have cosmetic flaws, but they still have some life left in them. The best part is the price; we have reduced these units to move them. Any known outstanding issues will be disclosed to the buyer at time of sale, per state law. Come in and check out our bargain inventory, as it changes frequently. Remember here at Tillery Buick GMC in Los Lunas we don't sell cars at a lower price because we have to, but because we can. Cars and trucks are like eggs...they're cheaper in the country. We shop the competition, so you don't have to. Actual vehicle mileage may vary due to test drives and demonstrator usage. ATTENTION BUYERS: VERIFY ALL EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES PRIOR TO SALE! This vehicle list is to be used as a guide only. The buyer should always confirm the existence and operation of both equipment and accessories prior to the sale of the vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E07A190571
Stock: T19A129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 110,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
Two local California owner !!Freeway miles !! Passed 100 points safety inspection !!New tires and serviced. Navigation, heated seats, entertainment, parking sensors, upgraded 20 inches wheels, new side stepper and more . Please feel free to contact us with any question you may have. To set up a test drive call or text us at 650-280-0280*****FINANCING AVAILABLE****EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE****3RD PARTY PRE PURCHASE INSPECTIONS WELCOMED***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71EX7A151535
Stock: 28700C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,999$2,407 Below Market
Rock Bottom Motors - North Hollywood / California
2 previous owners, clean carfax, ice cold a/c, 7 passenger 3r, power folding 3rd row seating, Pirelli tires are 75% good, am/fm cd and dvd system, fresh oil and filter, power suspension, Major credit and debit cards welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E98A321305
Stock: 1774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,777$1,432 Below Market
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Ipod Integration Kit, Keyless Go, Rear Seat Entertainment, Trailer Hitch. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Hydraulic Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, Luxury Seats, Tow Hooks, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Aux. Audio Input, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Premium Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Hydraulic Lift, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E08A286782
Stock: C869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,539 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$1,655 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REAR HEADREST DVD PLAYER***AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION GL450 HAS TO OFFER----SUNROOF----REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM--MONITOR--HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEAT--HEATED MIRRORS--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --SILVER EXTERIOR and BLACK Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (6) cup & (2) bottle holders 1st & 2nd row side-impact airbags 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine 4MATIC all-wheel drive Active front seat belts w/automatic height adjustable shoulder belts Automatic headlamps Carpeted cargo area floor mounted tie-down hooks Child safety rear door locks Chrome roof rails Cruise control Driver knee airbag Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Dual square polished stainless-steel exhaust tips Front/rear floor mats Front/rear stabilizer bar Integrated (3) button garage door control compatible w/HomeLink Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Rear privacy glass Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff Retractable cargo cover Side-impact air curtains for all outboard seating positions Single red rear foglamp Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Tire pressure monitoring system 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: Direct Select driver-adaptive shift logic Stainless steel front/rear skid plates Independent double control arm front suspension Independent 4-link rear suspension 4-wheel air suspension Front/rear gas shocks 4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes Chrome trim -inc: window beltline rear bumper load sill Front foglamps Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: 4-way pwr driver lumbar active head restraints 2nd row 60/40-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints 3rd row pwr 50/50-split flat-folding seats w/adjustable head restraints Electronic instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer fuel gauge clock odometer gear/mode selection Multi-function display -inc: trip meter outside temp maintenance system oil-level check audio features vehicle reminder & message indicator programmable settings trip computer mobile phone book Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus -inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear mbrace -inc: stolen vehicle recovery remote door unlock service automatic alarm notification Anti-theft alarm w/remote panic feature Burl walnut trim Anti-lock braking system w/brake assist Electronic stability program -inc: 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS) downhill speed regulation (DSR) roll-over sensors trailer stability assist acceleration skid control PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system -inc: NECK-PRO head restraints POST-SAFE accident response -inc: auto door unlock engine/fuel cutoff Front dual-stage airbags -inc: adaptive passenger airbag passenger occupant classification system 3-point seat belts -inc: outboard emergency tensioning device front adaptive belt force limiters front height-adjustable Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system -inc: top tether anchors for child seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E28A419253
Stock: 821MIL169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,100 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,295$1,270 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF71E48A428701
Stock: 428701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF86E18A329056
Stock: 29056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
