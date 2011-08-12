Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the vehicle for you. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class . When Mercedes-Benz created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The 2007 GL-Class adds a larger SUV to the Mercedes-Benz stable, now making M-B a player in the full-size luxury sport utility segment. The GL320 CDI has a state-of-the-art diesel engine like you've never seen before. Besides offering enormous reserves of torque and making the GL320 CDI one of the only seven-passenger SUVs that can boast a highway fuel economy rating of 23 mpg, it is quiet, doesn't smell, and meets the new emissions restriction. The GL450 V8 is also a remarkable vehicle for family hauling adventures, with loads of luxury features and room, as well as 335 horsepower. Strengths of this model include available with a powerful gas V8 or modern diesel, luxurious, reliable, safe, and stylish., and As nimble as a much smaller vehicle We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBF71E67A280680

Stock: 7A280680

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020