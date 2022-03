Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.

The Maybach name may not have quite the cachet of a Bentley or Range Rover, but Mercedes-Benz has been working hard to change that. Last year, Mercedes introduced the Maybach GLS 600, an uber-luxe version of its GLS three-row large SUV. It's the most luxurious and best-appointed SUV in Mercedes' extensive lineup, with enough wood and leather to furnish several smaller models. It's also loaded with Mercedes' latest in-car tech, trick adaptive air suspension for a cushy ride, and a full suite of driver aids and safety features.

It may not look all that different from the standard GLS at first glance, but the automaker has given the GLS the same sort of treatment as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Rather than stretching the wheelbase as with the sedan, designers ditched the SUV's third row and pushed back the second row to open up legroom. As Maybach owners are often chauffeured rather than being behind the wheel themselves, the whole suspension has been retuned for enhanced rear-seat comfort. There's even a Maybach drive mode that smooths shifts and throttle response for a more relaxed passenger experience.

While Mercedes hasn't released final info for the 2022 Maybach GLS, we don't expect any significant changes for the model's second year. Not that it needed it, since we think the Maybach GLS is one of the best vehicles on the road today. That said, it does have some competition. The Bentley Bentayga, BMW Alpina XB7 and Land Rover Range Rover are some of the most direct, but there are sporty alternatives like the Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, though neither is nearly as comfortable or as premium as the Maybach. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but if you're looking to get from A to B in the most comfortable way possible, the Maybach GLS 600 is well worth a look.