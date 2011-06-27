Overall rating

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV has a new name, and we're here to tell you why. The S-Class, you see, has been Mercedes' flagship sedan for decades; it's a luxury icon in its own right. Mercedes wanted its top-of-the-line family crossover to tap into that heritage, so last year's GL-Class has become this year's GLS-Class. The idea is that it's the S-Class of SUVs, and we have to admit that this well-mannered beast makes a pretty compelling case.

Freshened front-end styling helps differentiate the 2017 GLS-Class from its GL-Class forebear.

The GL-Class was already at the top of its game, but the 2017 GLS still manages to take things up a notch. Mild styling changes front and rear mask more significant upgrades under the skin, including a superb new nine-speed automatic transmission (on all models except the AMG) and an upgraded infotainment system with a larger central display and a touchpad. The GLS is great to drive, too, with remarkable agility for such a behemoth and powerful acceleration in every trim.

Direct competition for the 2017 GLS-Class is surprisingly thin. BMW doesn't offer a full-size three-row crossover yet, and the otherwise stellarAudi Q7 lacks the Benz's range of engines and adult-friendly third-row seat. The Land Rover LR4 boasts inimitable style and serious off-road capability along with true three-row seating, but it's really a class down from the ultra-luxurious GLS. Japanese rivals include the distinctive Infiniti QX80 and the aging but still competent Lexus LX 570, while the gargantuan Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator serve as patriotic alternatives. But for now, at least, no large crossover or SUV can match the all-around talents of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS include automatic crosswind stabilization, trailer stability assist, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and a driver attention/drowsiness monitor. Also standard are a rearview camera and a five-year subscription to Mbrace Connect (includes Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance).

For additional peace of mind, Mbrace Secure is available and includes automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and more. The Premium 1 package adds a blind-spot monitor and lane keeping assist, while the Driver Assistance package contributes adaptive cruise control, an upgraded collision mitigation system with pedestrian recognition, speed limit assist and "active" blind spot and lane keeping assist systems that can automatically guide the car back into its lane if the driver fails to heed their warnings.