Consumer Rating
(12)
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Third row is large enough for adults
  • Spirited acceleration with any of the three gasoline engines
  • Quiet cabin with high-end trimmings and features
  • Big price jump from the six-cylinder models to the V8-powered versions.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV has a new name, and we're here to tell you why. The S-Class, you see, has been Mercedes' flagship sedan for decades; it's a luxury icon in its own right. Mercedes wanted its top-of-the-line family crossover to tap into that heritage, so last year's GL-Class has become this year's GLS-Class. The idea is that it's the S-Class of SUVs, and we have to admit that this well-mannered beast makes a pretty compelling case.

Freshened front-end styling helps differentiate the 2017 GLS-Class from its GL-Class forebear.

The GL-Class was already at the top of its game, but the 2017 GLS still manages to take things up a notch. Mild styling changes front and rear mask more significant upgrades under the skin, including a superb new nine-speed automatic transmission (on all models except the AMG) and an upgraded infotainment system with a larger central display and a touchpad. The GLS is great to drive, too, with remarkable agility for such a behemoth and powerful acceleration in every trim.

Direct competition for the 2017 GLS-Class is surprisingly thin. BMW doesn't offer a full-size three-row crossover yet, and the otherwise stellarAudi Q7 lacks the Benz's range of engines and adult-friendly third-row seat. The Land Rover LR4 boasts inimitable style and serious off-road capability along with true three-row seating, but it's really a class down from the ultra-luxurious GLS. Japanese rivals include the distinctive Infiniti QX80 and the aging but still competent Lexus LX 570, while the gargantuan Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator serve as patriotic alternatives. But for now, at least, no large crossover or SUV can match the all-around talents of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS include automatic crosswind stabilization, trailer stability assist, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and a driver attention/drowsiness monitor. Also standard are a rearview camera and a five-year subscription to Mbrace Connect (includes Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance).

For additional peace of mind, Mbrace Secure is available and includes automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and more. The Premium 1 package adds a blind-spot monitor and lane keeping assist, while the Driver Assistance package contributes adaptive cruise control, an upgraded collision mitigation system with pedestrian recognition, speed limit assist and "active" blind spot and lane keeping assist systems that can automatically guide the car back into its lane if the driver fails to heed their warnings.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a large, seven-passenger SUV available in three models: GLS 450, GLS 550 and AMG GLS 63.

The GLS 450 is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, a self-leveling air suspension, power-folding auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, roof rails, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate and Mbrace Connect remote vehicle access (via smartphone app; includes remote start).

Every GLS-Class model comes with all-wheel drive and a multimode terrain selector on the center console.

Interior highlights include MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver's seat (with four-way power lumbar), driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, genuine wood trim and dual-zone automatic climate control. Electronics highlights include the COMAND infotainment interface (with both a control knob and a touchpad), an 8-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, and a sound system that features HD radio and dual USB ports.

The Premium package for these two models adds keyless entry and ignition, a power front passenger seat with memory settings, lighted door sills and multicolor ambient lighting, a navigation system with real-time traffic, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and satellite radio, as well as a couple of notable safety features (see Safety section, below).

The Lighting package bundles adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams. The Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel-parking system and a surround-view camera system. Also available are three-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a 13-speakerHarman Kardon sound system with a CD/DVD player, an SD card reader and "multicontour" front seats that add a massaging feature and adjustable side bolsters and shoulder supports.

The GLS550 starts with all of the above as standard, adding or substituting a V8 engine, 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, sporty exterior styling cues, soft-close doors and upgraded interior trim (including wood steering-wheel inserts). The optional Night package throws in 21-inch black wheels and gloss-black exterior accents.

Optional items on all three of the above models (GLS 450, GLS 550) include a panoramic sunroof, heated second-row seats, Designo diamond-quilted leather upholstery and the Driver Assistance package, which consists of adaptive cruise control and several advanced safety technologies (see Safety section, below). The GLS 450 and GLS 550 can also be equipped with an Off-Road package that includes an upgraded multimode terrain selector, a dual-range transfer case and front underbody protection; on the GLS 450, it also adds the GLS 550's standard adaptive dampers.

The high-performance AMG GLS 63 starts with most of the above, adding or substituting an even more powerful V8, a sport exhaust, exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, adaptive stabilizer bars (the "Active Curve System" in Mercedes-speak), AMG-specific styling elements inside and out, enhanced bolstering for the front seats, upgraded leather upholstery (with a complimentary headliner) and a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel.

All four GL models can also be outfitted with a trailer hitch, a heated steering wheel, power-sliding second-row seats for third-row access, rear side window sunshades, a rear entertainment system, a WiFi hotspot and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline V6 rated at 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The GLS 550 gets a 4.6-liter V8 that churns out 449 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. All three of these models come standard with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The GLS550 pictured here comes standard with a turbocharged V8 engine that serves up sports-carlike acceleration.

The AMG GLS 63, meanwhile, employs a 5.5-liter V8 that provides an astonishing 577 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. It comes with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic.

According to the EPA, the GLS 450 should return 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway), with the GLS 550 dropping to 16 mpg combined (14 city/18 highway) and the AMG GLS 63 bringing up the rear at 14 mpg combined (13 city/17 highway).

Properly equipped, all GLS-Class models can tow a maximum of 7,500 pounds.

Driving

Compared to the GL-Class, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class benefits from suspension refinements that provide a more controlled, confident feel in corners. Nonetheless, it retains the quiet interior and absorbent ride over bumps for which the GL was known. Braking performance was a strong suit for the GL, and we expect it to remain one for the GLS, which stops with the drama-free ease of a much smaller vehicle.

Compared to other large three-row crossover SUVs, the 2017 GLS-Class is a joy to drive.

The three engines pour on the performance in increasingly concentrated doses. The GLS 450 is a fleet SUV in its own right, but the V8-powered models practically redefine what's possible for a large crossover with their effortless acceleration.

Interior

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will look pretty familiar inside if you've spent time in the latest GL. There's a smattering of updates, however, including a redesigned instrument panel and a new three-spoke steering wheel. Most notably, the infotainment system gets an improved 8-inch display screen (an inch larger than last year) and a touchpad that works in tandem with the default console-mounted control knob. This system continues to be one of our favorites due to its user-friendly menu structure and quick responses.

The dashboard of the GLS-class is a carryover from the outgoing GL-Class, and it shows in the relatively mundane styling and button layout.

Materials and design aren't quite in the S-Class league overall, particularly if you focus on the area between the climate controls and the dashboard display, where a flat plastic panel with a number of small buttons makes for a somewhat dated look. Make no mistake, though. This is an exceptionally nice interior by segment standards. The standard MB-Tex vinyl upholstery on GLS350d and GLS450 models does seem a bit low-budget for a vehicle at this price, but you'd probably be hard-pressed to tell it apart from the real leather of some other brands. Moreover, the availability of multiple wood inlays and even diamond-quilted leather upholstery make it easy to add an even higher-end look and feel.

Of course, the GLS' calling card is its roomy adult-size accommodations in all three rows. The standard front seats are agreeable enough, but the optional multicontour seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions are unquestionably the way to go if you can stomach the added cost. While the GLS 550 and AMG GLS 63 both come standard with the multicontour chairs, the latter gets an upgraded set with aggressive sport bolstering that underscores the added performance. Second-row passengers have plenty of room to stretch out, and although 6-footers will feel a bit cramped in the third row, everyone else should be just fine back there. It's one of the more accommodating third-row seats you'll find in any crossover.

When it comes to hauling cargo, the GLS-Class offers 16 cubic feet of space behind the third row, which is comparable to the trunk of your average midsize sedan. Folding those seatbacks down gets you 49.4 cubic feet behind the second row, while dropping both the second- and third-row seatbacks opens up a class-competitive 93.8 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

5(59%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's the road trip king
S. Shows,07/05/2016
GLS550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
Traded in my 2014 GL 450 for the 2017 GLS 550. The GL was the best SUV that I have owned (Range Rover, Navigator, Yukon Denali XL). On the surface the GLS seemed to be very similar, but I have found it to be more comfortable with an even better ride. The seat comfort (in the front) is a step up from the GL. Operating this SUV is a pleasurable experience akin to driving a large automobile. I don't need the third row seats as often as I did (kids are grown), but the rear space is fantastic. I especially like the lockable under floor storage in the rear. The programmable driving modes are a nice feature as is the steering assistant. I also got the off-road package this time with the extra height adjustment and the low-range feature. This gives you some undercarriage protection and low-end torque that the standard 4 matic does not have. The 550 has quite a bit more power than the 450 did. The 9 speed automatic transmission is very smooth. The technology is great however, the ECO engine cutoff is automatically activated even time you start the vehicle, or when changing the driving mode. If you dislike this feature, you have to remember to manually de-activate it every time you start up. The interior has been upgraded a bit, but still needs to be more like the S-Class. Although the new center screen is bright and easy to read. GL's was a bit small. It is more at home on the highway than my Range Rover was and more comfortable. It's too early to tell about the reliability yet, but my previous GL was outstanding in that department. With the cost at around $100k, the GLS 450 is probably a better value. The 550 represents about $20k worth of extra horsepower, leather seating and bells & whistles. If I still had kids to haul around, I would have gotten another 450.
Great Luxury SUV Few Caveats
VAMSIDHAR POKALA,01/17/2018
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Driving this SUV last 1 month. So far pretty much impressed with the ride quality. Sometimes it does give shaky ride when its too windy but vehicle does great control for all drive conditions. Interior cabin noise is quite and did 2 hour journey, it was awesome drive. Infotainment system and Navigation is not so great. The buttons are clunky and too difficult to operate while driving. wish Mercedes thought better about this. Make sure you get the driver assistance package, lighting package. I missed both of them in my vehicle and should have got them. Apart from Infotainment and controls and i am satisfied with overall owning this vehicle. Accessing third row and space is great for 7 people and including 3row for adults. Getting in and out are easy too in third row and second row gets fold, so luggage and people have to get out to access third row. It is not as spacious as Minivan if you are looking for too much space in this SUV. The following features are must to get best out of Mercedes. Driver Assistance Package Lighting Package Improvements needed - No Music Track change option on steering wheel, have to rely on multi function button. No wireless charging pad or space for keeping phones. Need some space improvements.
great car, except for poor information system
L. G.,09/20/2016
GLS450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I have been driving the new GLS 450 for 2 months. I used to drive a Cadillac CTS and this new Truck gives me a similar driving experience (except that I don't want to do a quick/sharp turn) and sometimes it even gives me even more confidence in handling. It is very spacious; I keeps the 3rd row folded during most of time and carried lots of stuff in the truck (e.g. two large palm trees!). The interior is also very good for the price. The only major downside is the information system: if I had it 10 years ago I would probably have liked it lot, but in the year of 2016, this system is way too old fashioned. The information does not even have a TOUCH SCREEN! Instead, it uses a gigantic control knob with technology already invented in the 90's. Furthermore, some of the common controls are hard to find (e.g. turning on/off bluetooth) - one should be able to push a button to do it. If you connect your phone to the car via bluetooth, it can be very very annoying, so does the AirPlay feature, because the car will stop the music for any notification coming from your phone. And only two USB ports? Overall, I still like to drive this car without its old-fashioned information system, but I hope Mercedes can improve it in the next model - after all, if I could just replace that screen with my iPad, it would give me a much better information system already.
Power, luxury,comfort,and great mpg for a SUV.
Bart Turner,01/22/2018
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Handles like a smaller vehicle. Silky smooth ride in town or on the highway. Update...great mpg. Still solid as a rock. Nimble. Still very happy Update still love it, no problems!
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
449 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
577 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG, GLS-Class SUV. Available styles include GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC is priced between $34,995 and$52,995 with odometer readings between 16772 and76412 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC is priced between $35,566 and$64,995 with odometer readings between 29318 and60047 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG is priced between $68,995 and$68,995 with odometer readings between 32339 and32339 miles.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for sale near. There are currently 66 used and CPO 2017 GLS-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,995 and mileage as low as 16772 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

