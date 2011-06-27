After one year, my review below still applies, and based upon the loaner I received, it equally applies to the 2019 GLS450 as well as my 2018 ride. Overall the GLS450 is the best riding large SUV out there, looks great inside and out. While on paper the horsepower is the same, the V6 does not seem as gutsy as the V8 in the 2013 GL, but it is much quieter when the 9 speed is keeping RMPs down. MPG basically the same as the old V8, which is surprising. For the size of the vehicle, the glove box and center consul are surprisingly small. The new display screen is nice, much larger than the 2013, but why not make it touch screen. The 360 degree cameras are very nice, with the larger display they make maneuvering a breeze. The crazy touch pad over the control knob is clunky at best, and really a waste of effort by their engineers, just use the knob (or, make the screen a touch screen). This thing gets so hot it will burn your hand (when it was 90F the pad was 178F!). Apparently MB engineers do not realise metal to skin conducts pretty fast After two long road trips, a touch screen is must, if KIA has them MB should be embarrassed they do not. The command touch pad is like looking for a lost cursor at 80 MPH. Hoping the 2018 is as reliable as the 2013 GL which went 100K+ with only minor issues. (The car did eat tires, but it could be as much the driver as the wheel and tire package : ) ) After 6 months of ownership, the lack of technology is maddening. USB ports in the console is stupid, the touch pad is an absolute waste of effort make the console bigger and scrap that junk, the auto off is a lot of expense for nothing. I must say if they do not fix this before my next purchase I would most likely not get another MB no matter how solid the ride is. Which I must say is still great.

