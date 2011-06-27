  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, powerful V8 engines, surprisingly quiet on the highway.
  • Heavy steering and accelerator pedal efforts, poor ergonomics, guzzles gasoline, not much cargo room.
List Price Estimate
$18,726 - $28,484
Edmunds' Expert Review

Outgunned and outclassed by other full-size luxury SUVs, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will nevertheless appeal to a select few attracted to its retro, ultra-boxy looks and macho image.

Vehicle overview

For whatever reason, a certain sector of the population is attracted to vehicles that defy logic, practicality and/or modern aesthetics. Shaped like a 5,500-pound Mosler bank vault and designed during the waning hours of the disco era, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of those vehicles. Like its classmate the Hummer, the G-Class will attract those who consider on-road driving dynamics secondary to pulling up to the valet stand in a flashy, off-road vehicle dripping with Rambo levels of testosterone. As a legitimate luxury sport-utility, though, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class cannot compete with other full-size luxury models like the Lexus LX 470, Range Rover or even Mercedes' own GL450.

The G-Class first went on sale in 1979 as the Gelaendewagen (ga-lin-di-va-gon), which means "tough terrain vehicle." The G-wagen, as it was nicknamed, was primarily designed for military purposes, with numerous body styles used by armed forces around the world  including the United States Marine Corps. Up until recently, the G-wagen even underpinned the Popemobile (now a retrofitted M-Class SUV). Throughout the 1980s and '90s, G-wagens were brought to the United States by a few import companies that outfitted them to meet American emissions and safety regulations. Available in two- and four-door models (including a Jeep Wrangler-like convertible), G-wagens would routinely sell for $130,000. Mercedes-Benz finally officially brought them to the United States in 2002 as the G-Class, offering only the four-door version.

Aside from its two thoroughly modern V8 engines, the 2007 G-Class maintains close ties to its roots as an off-road-capable military vehicle with body-on-frame construction, four-wheel drive and three locking differentials. While this may attract off-road enthusiasts, it's hard to imagine crawling through a gorge or fording a stream in a $108,000 G55 AMG shod with 18-inch rims. Instead, the G-Class is a chore when crawling through traffic or fording an interstate. The steering and gas pedal are unpleasantly heavy, and the truck suspension sends road imperfections quivering through the cabin. Not surprisingly, the tall, boxy G-Class also exhibits plenty of body roll around turns.

Mercedes has done its best to snazz up the dated interior, but the company's efforts ultimately come off as trying to dress Norman Schwarzkopf in Dolce & Gabbana. Premium leather and wood cover most surfaces, while buttons and switches are indicative of those found in other Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs. Yet the upright dashboard and seating position are more Jeep Wrangler than $80,000-plus luxury SUV. Step-in height is rather lofty  requiring standard running boards  and it combines with smallish doors to make climbing aboard the G-Class a tight squeeze. Those doors also close with an unsubstantial "click" rather than the typical, reassuring Mercedes "thud."

There's no escaping the fact that the 2007 Mercedes-Benz G500 and G55 AMG are luxury-lined versions of a 28-year-old military vehicle. Compared to the Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GL450, the boxy old G is thoroughly outgunned in every area except sheer power and machismo. Nevertheless, those are the attributes that will attract the 1,000 or so buyers to the G-Class this year. Sure it may look like a bank vault on wheels, but for some, that's the beauty of it.

2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a five-passenger luxury SUV available in G500 and G55 AMG trim levels. They both come fully loaded with similar standard equipment, including bi-xenon headlamps, corner-illuminating foglamps, running boards, rear park assist, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt/telescoping heated steering wheel, a navigation system with the COMAND interface, front and rear heated leather seats, 10-way power front seats with memory and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer. The G55 AMG adds wider tires, larger brakes, front and rear light guards, dual side-pipe chrome exhausts and premium "designo" leather and wood trim.

2007 Highlights

Entering its 28th year of production, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class receives minor changes. The exterior has new LED-look taillights, while the interior gets a new instrument cluster, four-spoke steering wheel and mildly reworked dashboard controls. Bi-xenon headlamps and satellite radio are standard on both models for 2007. The G500 now sports a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the G55 AMG has 24 more horses. TeleAid telephone controls are no longer offered.

Performance & mpg

The Mercedes G500 is motivated by a 5.0-liter V8 that churns out 292 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque. The G55 AMG has a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 capable of 493 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, and it's enough to propel the SUV from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds. The G500 now comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the G55 AMG retains its five-speed auto. Both G-Class models come standard with four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case controlled by a console-mounted switch. With a 50/50 torque split and electromechanically locking center, rear and front differentials, the G-Class is Mercedes-Benz's most capable off-road vehicle. With its sturdy body-on-frame construction, the G is capable of towing 7,000 pounds.

Safety

Both Mercedes G-Class models come standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, full-length side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Side torso airbags are not available, and the rear center seating position has only a lap belt.

Driving

The G-Class is a truck-based SUV designed for military activities, and it drives like it. Although the two modern V8 engines move the G-wagen with impressive force, on-road handling and ride leave much to be desired. With its tall, boxy body, the G exhibits significant body roll, while its front and rear solid-axle suspension is better suited for off-roading up a hill, not cruising through Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, the old-school recirculating-ball steering requires Popeye arm strength and offers limited feedback at higher speeds. The gas pedal also requires too much effort, making cruise control a frequent friend on highway journeys. On the bright side, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is surprisingly quiet on such journeys despite having the aerodynamic attributes of a shipping crate.

Interior

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior has received a mild refresh, but retains its bygone-era design. The instruments are now a more traditional four-ring setup with a center LCD display. Buttons and dials on the center console have been updated to current Mercedes-Benz standards, including an updated version of the often-confusing COMAND interface system. The lengthy standard features list bestows a luxurious environment, but the truckish, upright driving position may be a put-off for those used to today's more carlike SUV cabins. Rear cargo capacity falls short of full-size sport utilities at 80 cubic feet, while the swinging cargo door is heavy because of its full-size spare tire and stainless steel cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update to previous review
JulesH,09/02/2008
I've had this vehicle now for 5 months. It has been in the shop several times. It is not reliable and I cannot recommend it. The steering wheel shock absorber was replaced and front end was aligned, the entire headlight bulb assembly had to be reworked to fix an electrical short (this took 3 trips to the dealer) and the passenger side door had to be realigned since it would not close properly. This was all within the 1st. week of ownership. Then the rear door lock went and now the rear window washer does not work. Car is a time bomb. The dealer is now offering to buy it back after my complaints. It was supposed to be CPO'd, but problems since day 1 have been occurring.
G55 is a solid luxury SUV
CLL,12/23/2007
I bought this G55 for my wife. While it is not a typical squshy SUV,it is everything else and more. The power is amazing, Motor trend shows it at 0- 60MPH in 4.7 seconds agianst the cayanne S, bmx x series.It is very well built, handles very well and I feel safe with my wife and 3 children driving in it daily. The interior has superior finishes. The rear seats are great with 3 dedicated true seats, logs of leg room and a tall roof make it spacious. The trunk is very deep and easy to put strollers and groceries into. As the car breaks in, it is getting quicker in performance. I would buy it again in a minute. Once you drive it, you won't drive any other suv. No problems thus far at all.
It owns the road
Julesh,03/24/2008
in 07' the G was upgraded with xenon's and a 7 speed transmission. It looks like a huge car, but it's actually smaller than full size suv's like the Expedition, Navigator and Escalade. It is quite tall though. You either like the look or you don't. Inside, the interior is top notch. The controls are easy to operate, but the car needs steering wheel mounted volume controls. You have to reach over a ways to get to the radio. Plenty of foot room, lots of cargo room. Get moving and the doors lock with the sound of a 12 guage cocking, the car turns very tight, handles well at low speeds, on the highway it loves rough roads. It doesn't handle too well on turns at speed, it's a huge tall SUV after all
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in the following submodels: G-Class G55 AMG, G-Class SUV. Available styles include G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), and G500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 7A).

