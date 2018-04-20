Overall rating 6.7 / 10

The Mercedes G-Class is a throwback to an odd moment in the company's history. It was originally commissioned by the shah of Iran as a military vehicle, but that all stopped with the shah's ouster. Shortly thereafter, the G-Wagen, as it was known, was put up for sale to the public and officially brought to the U.S. decades later in 2002.

In the 40-year span since its development, there have been many upgrades, but the G-Class remains a rather crude and outdated vehicle. Handling is ponderous. It's difficult to get in and out of. It's uncomfortable. The interior is well behind the times, and there's not much room for passengers or cargo. Despite these drawbacks, it became a status symbol for wealthy clients looking to make a statement.

At long last, an all-new 2019 G-Class is set to go on sale, though from outward appearances it's nearly identical to this final first-generation G-Wagen. It will feature a ton of new updates throughout that should address its many drawbacks. Quite frankly, we suggest any potential G-Class owners wait for the new model that should go on sale in late 2018.