Sold it for $20k USD. This car is bulletproof. Rides like a luxury sedan. Handles like a beast in the snow and bad weather. Mine is at 190+k miles and going strong and looks great! Wish it had navigation, blue tooth and a usb port. Things starting to go wrong and it's $500- $1,000 each time. All 4 door lock malfunction - one goes the others go at $300 each, Windshield wiper motor, worn out belts...pitted window is common here in the mountains, etc. Oh, did I tell you that if your headlamp goes out you just don't replace at $10, you have to take apart the front end and that can be $400+. But here's the bottom line...I walk out, jump in and it starts and goes and goes and goes.

Read more