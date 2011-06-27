2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Go-anywhere capability, powerful V8 engine, surprisingly quiet on the highway.
- Heavy steering and accelerator pedal efforts, no side airbags, poor ergonomics, uncomfortable rear seat, not much cargo room.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$15,549 - $25,145
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although extremely capable in the wild, its primitive nature on the street makes it more of a high-priced novelty than a true luxury SUV.
2005 Highlights
The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dan A.,07/16/2015
Grand Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
Sold it for $20k USD. This car is bulletproof. Rides like a luxury sedan. Handles like a beast in the snow and bad weather. Mine is at 190+k miles and going strong and looks great! Wish it had navigation, blue tooth and a usb port. Things starting to go wrong and it's $500- $1,000 each time. All 4 door lock malfunction - one goes the others go at $300 each, Windshield wiper motor, worn out belts...pitted window is common here in the mountains, etc. Oh, did I tell you that if your headlamp goes out you just don't replace at $10, you have to take apart the front end and that can be $400+. But here's the bottom line...I walk out, jump in and it starts and goes and goes and goes.
Q,08/19/2005
I have had my G for quite some time. It is quality throughout. No plastic and thin metal. Go and drive the best. It's better than my BMW 5 series and the best vehicle I have ever driven. See for yourself. The Hummer owners wish they had one! Its for real.
porsche,07/26/2005
Robust is not the word to describe this. Steel frame, heavy steel, massive hinges. You'd think it was built for military use. It turns heads everywhere. I've been wanting one for 2 years, and am not in any way disapointed, except I wish service could be thru MB trucks and not the car dealer.
BlueAngels,09/22/2005
Having seen the G-Wagon in the miltary service, it is kind of odd to see them as a luxury car. These tanks are made to take all kind of abuses. Unless you are taking them off-road in the Pac West or somewhere, you will be better off driving a smaller SUV.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
