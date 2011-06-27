Close

Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Designo Exclusive Leather Package Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Spare Wheel Ring Painted In Vehicle Color Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 20" Amg Twin 5-Spoke Black Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Amg Performance Nappa Leather Steering Wheel Black Designo Black; Designo Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63. Well-known by many, the G-Class has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Once you see this Mercedes-Benz, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Mercedes-Benz G-Class's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz G-Class. A rare find these days. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC7DH7JX289853

Stock: JX289853

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 02-18-2020