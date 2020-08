Close

Mercedes-Benz of Natick - Natick / Massachusetts

***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $156,595 $930.14 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, CHANGED OIL/FILTER, ENGINE AIR FILTER REPLACEMENT, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK This Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Vehicle has received a rigorous 165 point inspection by our factory trained technicians, who have performed an oil and filter change, as well as professionally cleaned and detailed the interior and exterior of this vehicle, a value of $930.14. Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Mercedes-Benz of Natick offers our customers an expansive inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, expert technicians and the honest reputation that comes with being a part of the Herb Chambers Companies. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership near Wellesley, MA, grants our customers access to an enticing rewards program, state-of-the-art facilities and Smart Pricing, and our focus on customer-friendly processes keeps New England drivers coming back to us time and time again. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 20' AMG 5-SPOKE BLACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL IN BLACK NAPPA LEATHER, ALL-SEASON FLOOR MATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Full-Time All-Wheel, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 with designo Night Black Magno exterior and designo Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 563 HP at 5500 RPM*. Reduced from $129,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'It's extremely quiet on the road. There's minimal wind noise and no road noise. Near total isolation.' -Edmunds.com. .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC7DH2JX285838

Stock: M68022A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-25-2020