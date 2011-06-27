Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $110,998Great Deal | $11,854 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 639,514 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Natick - Natick / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $156,595 $930.14 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, CHANGED OIL/FILTER, ENGINE AIR FILTER REPLACEMENT, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK This Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Vehicle has received a rigorous 165 point inspection by our factory trained technicians, who have performed an oil and filter change, as well as professionally cleaned and detailed the interior and exterior of this vehicle, a value of $930.14. Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Mercedes-Benz of Natick offers our customers an expansive inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, expert technicians and the honest reputation that comes with being a part of the Herb Chambers Companies. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership near Wellesley, MA, grants our customers access to an enticing rewards program, state-of-the-art facilities and Smart Pricing, and our focus on customer-friendly processes keeps New England drivers coming back to us time and time again. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 20' AMG 5-SPOKE BLACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL IN BLACK NAPPA LEATHER, ALL-SEASON FLOOR MATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Full-Time All-Wheel, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 with designoÂ Night Black Magno exterior and designoÂ Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 563 HP at 5500 RPM*. Reduced from $129,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'It's extremely quiet on the road. There's minimal wind noise and no road noise. Near total isolation.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH2JX285838
Stock: M68022A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $94,991Great Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55016,448 milesDelivery available*
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KH4JX295170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $199,800Great Deal | $16,874 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared3,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FH6JX290333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $96,990Great Deal | $8,678 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6347,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
Our Fields Matters Loyalty Program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities, including these great benefits at our Chicago area Land Rover dealership: Complimentary car washes 10% off Accessories & Clothing Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar and Ice Cream Children's Play Area at most locations Senior discounts (65 and older) on accessories and clothing Student discounts (with valid student ID) on accessories and clothing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH5JX290029
Stock: 20571A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $112,754Great Deal | $8,386 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6314,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre / New York
Only 14,894 Miles! Boasts 15 Highway MPG and 12 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L/333 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.* MB Certified Pre-Owned Value and Confidence! *Being a MB Certified Pre-Owned means this vehicle has passed a rigorous 162-point inspection. Not only do you receive the remainder of the new car warranty but and additional 1 Year UNLIMITED Miles warranty being a CPO. This coverage can be extended for an additional 2 Years for a total of 3 Years UNLIMITED Miles beyond the new car warranty. Every Certified vehicle also includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance, trip interruption and as always a complete CARFAX Vehicle History Report.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC Auto, Trailing Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/50R20 High-Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre located at 650 Sunrise Highway, Rockville Center, NY 11570 can get you a dependable G-Class today!*Full Documentation!*Click on the Auto iPacket link for Vehicle Window Sticker and other documents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH8JX292924
Stock: 7948A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $92,998Great Deal | $5,454 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55015,088 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KH1JX292159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $103,900
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6312,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, COOLED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Fully Inspected and Detailed, Premium Audio. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 4MATICÂ 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ 4MATICÂ Odometer is 6393 miles below market average! Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH3JX292331
Stock: 292331C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $104,987
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6320,297 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
RARE COLOR COMBINATION, AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM, AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM, 20'' AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE WHEELS, EXTRA CLEAN, THE BEST OR NOTHING!!! ORIGINAL MSRP $147,075**VEHICLE IS A MERCEDES BENZ MANUFACTURE BUYBACK*** CARFAX One-Owner. Navigation system: COMAND APS. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Polar White G 63 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurboRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH4JX295660
Stock: PME3697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $118,000Good Deal | $5,817 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6310,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING G-CLASS AMG G63 !! DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE DESIGNO PACKAGE, AMG CARBON FIBER FIBER TRIM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TECTITE GREY METALLIC PAINT AND SO MUCH MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!CARFAX One-Owner. designo Manufaktur Tectite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurbo 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.58, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, designo Exclusive Leather Package, designo Nappa Leather Upholstery, Distance pacing cruise control: Distance Pilot DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: COMAND w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH6JX287866
Stock: PAM4906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $209,000Fair Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared4,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
Certified. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Squared in designo Mystic Blue Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 2483 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateCERTIFIED PRE-OWNED INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF AUSTIN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mercedesbenzofaustin.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of Austin is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Lakeway, Pflugerville, Bee Cave, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Manor, Elgin, Marble Falls, Granite Shoals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FH1JX292474
Stock: MU24774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $111,528Good Deal | $7,569 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6319,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Designo Exclusive Leather Package Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Spare Wheel Ring Painted In Vehicle Color Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 20" Amg Twin 5-Spoke Black Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Amg Performance Nappa Leather Steering Wheel Black Designo Black; Designo Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63. Well-known by many, the G-Class has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Once you see this Mercedes-Benz, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Mercedes-Benz G-Class's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz G-Class. A rare find these days. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH7JX289853
Stock: JX289853
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- $104,995Good Deal | $3,801 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55013,187 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Black Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Wheels: 19" Amg 5-Spoke Light-Alloy Titanium Grey This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 AMG 5-SPOKE LIGHT-ALLOY TITANIUM GREY ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KHXJX286389
Stock: JX286389
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $195,950
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared16,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 22' 5-Spoke w/Black Accents, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Features the Following Options Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailing Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 325/55R22 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Sport Nappa/Dinamica Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Running boards, Roll-Up Cargo Cover. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FH4JX288063
Stock: 4679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2019
- $104,995Good Deal | $2,072 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55014,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new tires! Designo Platinum Magno Designo Black; Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KH1JX293229
Stock: JX293229
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $119,988Fair Deal | $2,502 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6319,252 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Ontario - Ontario / California
*DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER *20 AMG WHEELS *DESIGNO PORCELAIN STITCHING *NAPA LEATHER DASHBOARD *1 OWNER *NON SMOKER We are Driven to Delight, That's why we offer our exclusive Platinum Certification program. P latinum Certified is a Fletcher Jones E xclusive, It goes far beyond the Certification offered by our competitors, It includes an additional 80 point inspection, Every platinum Certified CPO from Mercedes Benz of Ontario comes with a Platinum Structural Integrity report. As part of our platinum program a 4-wheel alignment along with the next A or B service is performed. 3 months free XM Satellite with vehicles equipped with XM Radio. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle was completely serviced by our factory trained technicians. CONDITION: At Mercedes-Benz of Ontario our vehicles undergo a rigorous assessment to ensure they meet our strict criteria. Exhaustive system checks of electrical and mechanical components along with the meticulous inspection of the body structure you will enjoy the same peace of mind as you would a brand new vehicle. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Mercedes Benz of Ontario Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, Ontario Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more... ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Ontario is located at 3787 E. Guasti RD, Ontario. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and Pre-owned inventories in the Inland Empire. Our legacy of family is the place in which we operate from; as a Fletcher Jones Mercedes-Benz dealer we strive to deliver exceptional Service and Value. Visit or call us today to experience the Fletcher Jones Difference. Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH4JX295464
Stock: 159965A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $117,000
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 638,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER PKG! UPGRADED "AMG" CARBON FIBER! 20 INCH "AMG" BLACK SPORT WHEELS! DESIGNO MANUFAKTUR RED STITCHING! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! LOW MILES! THIS IS THE ONE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DH7JX291005
Stock: PM1564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$96,445Good Deal | $3,991 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55019,368 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC Black 4D Sport Utility 4.0L V8Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KHXJX287526
Stock: 287526C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $111,888Good Deal | $3,683 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6324,537 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.12/15 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DHXJX293265
Stock: 293265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020