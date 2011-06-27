Vehicle overview

Suppose you're the leader of a military junta, or the wife of a prominent rap mogul. Maybe you own a majestic ski chalet atop an alp. Under any of these circumstances, you'll want an unapologetically brash, monumentally powerful, impenetrably built, endlessly capable and opulently luxurious vehicle that is like nothing else on the road. In other words, you'll want a 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Originally designed for military use some 30 years back, the G-Class finally made it to America as an official import eight years ago. Despite the numerous luxuries that have been tacked onto this 5,700-pound SUV, there's no hiding its utilitarian heritage -- and that's a large part of its charm.

Mercedes are often described as being "built like vaults," but closing the G's side-swinging, spare-tire-carrying rear cargo door feels like sealing the gold-plated portal to Fort Knox. The side doors also close with a reassuring metallic clack. In total, the G seems meticulously over-engineered and completely indestructible. It should be no surprise that Mercedes' AMG division can install heavy-duty armor plating for extra protection from disgruntled peasants and the like.

Of course, the tall and heavy G handles poorly around corners, even if the ride is surprisingly compliant. The interior is certainly luxurious, but its space efficiency isn't that impressive, and many of the controls are located low on the dash and are hard to reach. There's also the elevated step-in height, the dismal fuel consumption and the question of whether the towering G will fit in your garage. Suffice it to say that the 2010 Mercedes G550 and supercharged G55 AMG make little sense as practical vehicle choices.

As such, the G is a quintessential third (or fourth or 12th) car -- incredibly impractical but capable, with eye-catching styling to boot. If you like what the G has to offer and already have a healthy collection of cars, it could be a worthy addition to your fleet. But for regular transportation, a Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LX 570, Porsche Cayenne or even a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class would make a lot more sense -- even if you're a retired generalissimo.