Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $48,995
2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®74,672 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home ~~~INCOMING INVENTORY~~~ Incoming inventory can be reserved with a refundable $500.00 dollar deposit pending you final inspection. Once this unit arrives it will need to go trough service and detail before it can be shown please call sales at 330-990-5800 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E37X168626
Stock: 7X168626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $63,995
2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®28,007 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. harman/kardon(R) Premium Stereo w/Satellite, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power Moonroof. Come and see only the finest Mercedes-Benzs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E78X171417
Stock: DC171417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- $37,999
2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500105,582 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Four Seasons Motor Group - Swampscott / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX8X173214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $48,995
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®51,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2005 Mercedes AMG G 55 AWD 4MATIC 5.4L V8 supercharged. 3 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! This G 55 is stunning. Has tons of upgrades! This vehicle is loaded with options including custom AMG quilted leather seats, 20' premium AMG alloy wheels, Custom exhaust, custom army matte green wrap and carbon fiber, suede headliner, CD chager, am/fm radio, xm radio, power seats, cruise control, power sunroof, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E85X157862
Stock: 20251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,775
2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®110,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
Here is a another Masterpiece, a Heavily Customized 2009 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG KOMPRESSOR in Iridium Silver Metallic with Black Exterior Trim, DESIGNO Double-Stitched Black Nappa Leather, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, and Black Alcantara Suede Headliner. This G55 AMG has been Extremely Customized inclusive of High Glossed Black and Satin Black Exterior Trimming, G63 Like Makeover with 2019 G63 Style Grill, Headlamp Covers with Daytime Running LED’s, Glossed Black Brabus Lower Lip with Black LED’s and Glossed Black Brabus Upper Vent, Satin Black Front Brush / Grill Guard Installed, Glossed Black Powder Coated Front Marker Lamp Guards and Rear Tail Light Guards, Lightly Tinted Headlight and Daytime LED Clearbra Installed for Protection against Headlights, a Brand New Set of 24 Inch Road Force RF25 Wheels in Glossed Black Powder Coated Finish with Silver Outline as well as a 5th, 24 Inch Spare with a Custom Machined Aluminum Adapter. The Upgrades on this G55 AMG alone are about $13K. Additionally, this G55 AMG Underwent an Oil Pan Service and Engine Oil and Filter Service, as well as a Transmission Service, all Completed at MBZ Motors. Features include Navigation, Rearview Back-Up Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Sound with 6 Disc/Mp3 Changer, Heated, Cooling / Ventilated, and Memory Front Seats with Multi-Lumbar Support Functionality, Rear Heated Seats, Wood & Leather Telescoping and Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Folding Seats, Power Moonroof, Xenon Headlights, AMG Illuminated Door Sills, AMG Aluminum Pedals, Dual Zone Climate Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Running Boards, AWD with OFF-ROADING and DIFFERENTIAL MODE Switching Features, Tinted Windows, and so much more. Vehicle comes with Designo Floor Mats with Piping, and Two Master Keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E19X178171
Stock: 11077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,989
2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550102,263 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2009 Mercedes G 550 for sale. 4x4 G-Wagon with Cognac Leather Interior, 10- Way Power Heated and Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Heated Windshield. Don't worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR37E19X179675
Stock: 179675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $36,988
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500105,767 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Santa Fe Kia - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 500 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Premium AM/FM Stereo, harman/kardon Speakers, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Remote CD player, Speed control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX5X156957
Stock: P2106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- $60,000
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G50066,169 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E65X164201
Stock: 5X164201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $34,553
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G50096,916 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 500 Odometer is 24593 miles below market average! Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX4X144225
Stock: 4X144225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $52,399
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55036,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. An odometer that reads 36,160 miles speaks for itself. This G-Class has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.5L V8 SOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With the 5.5L V8 SOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. This SUV can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes-Benz G-Class like this at any price! The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF8AX183560
Stock: 183560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,995
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®88,803 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR46E04X141886
Stock: 141886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,990
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G50032,619 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
Check out this VERY LOW MILES and VERY RARE Mercedes G500! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule a test drive! Check out this ULTRA RARE and SUPER LOW MILES Mercedes G500! This is an all original and very low miles Mercedes, based on one of the most rugged and reliable off road platforms ever made! Check out the generous cabin, tons of luxury with navigation, heated leather seats, and of course, the tons of visibility! Powered by a large V8, this G500 is just getting started with just 32,600 miles! Comes with the original wheels, but check out the huge AMG wheels wrapped in Michelin tires! Check out the perfect CarFax, no accidents ever! Comes with both keys and books! Bank financing available for qualified buyers, trades welcome! We do NOT do buy-here, pay-here! National shipping options available, we can have this Mercedes delivered to your door, please contact us for a shipping quote today! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule your test drive today!REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Mercedes-Benz purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Navigation Cd Collection, Phone Equipment, Special Order Metallic Paint. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Off Road Tires, Navigation System, Running Boards, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Roll Stability Control, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Contact Ben Shuster at 615-300-6004 or bhshuster@gmail.com for more information. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, Have all keys, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E14X155694
Stock: BS155694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $49,970
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55075,864 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** MSRP $104,875 *** 24 Gianelle Black Wheels *** Navigation System *** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** Backup Camera *** Harman/Kardon Sound System *** Black Leather Interior *** Carbon Fiber Vinyl Wrapped Hood *** Power Front Seats with Memory *** Wood Interior Trim *** Running Boards *** Xenon Projector Beam Headlamps *** Power Sunroof *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF3AX183563
Stock: 11252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- $47,999
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®107,855 milesDelivery available*
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7BF0AX183259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,389
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®99,030 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bud Clary Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Auburn / Washington
Every car is completely inspected, reconditioned and detailed to our extremely high standards and all cars come with the availability of a warranty, for an additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR46E94X142129
Stock: AC200314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $52,945
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®65,938 milesDelivery available*
Helfman Alfa Romeo - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7BF6AX182066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $53,650
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®67,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Four M Sales - Buffalo / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7BF8AX183381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,988
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55088,800 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
PNW Luxury Cars - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF6AX184173
Certified Pre-Owned: No