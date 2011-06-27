Close

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes-Benz G-Class is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. An odometer that reads 36,160 miles speaks for itself. This G-Class has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.5L V8 SOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With the 5.5L V8 SOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. This SUV can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes-Benz G-Class like this at any price! The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC3HF8AX183560

Stock: 183560

Certified Pre-Owned: No

