Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

- 24,646 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$79,995$6,524 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Burl Walnut Trim Wheels: 20" Black Amg 5 Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BURL WALNUT TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 20 BLACK AMG 5 SPOKE *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Aluminum Wheels All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF8EX224353
Stock: EX224353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 64,408 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$64,986$8,127 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DFXEX214942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,833 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$48,900
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF8EX219334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,656 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$66,974$5,179 Below Market
Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, LOW MILES - 67,393! NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, BURL WALNUT TRIM , WHEELS: 20" BLACK AMG 5 SPOKE.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESsteering wheel.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com explains "One word best describes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class: extreme. Fit for use as a military vehicle, the 2014 G-Class is among the most capable SUVs ever created.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2EX215163
Stock: 6S02202B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 59,821 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$69,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2EX226065
Stock: K5503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 45,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$74,900$4,577 Below Market
Miami Auto Broker - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF4EX217738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$65,795
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class equipped with the G 550 Trim Package and beautifully finished in Polar White over Chestnut/Black w/Leather Upholstery in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 12/15 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF5EX220747
Stock: T1017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 77,164 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,995
Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia
2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Iridium Silver Metallic Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, CD player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power moonroof, Radio: COMAND Head Unit w/NTG 4.5, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 in Iridium Silver Metallic.Recent Arrival!Ed Voyles Hyundai services all areas of Metro Atlanta: Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth, Cartersville, Emerson, Dallas, Woodstock, Towne Lake, Canton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Conyers, Tucker, Campbellton, College Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, Ball Ground, Brookhaven, Austell, Sandy Plains, Hiram, Powder Springs, Vinings, and we are more than willing to take vehicles to our customers to show them, we will even ship them to you if necessary! We've been in the community for decades and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our customers have the best experience possible! Please call us today to experience the Ed Voyles difference! * Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade-Assist credit; Trade-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. ** Customer must finance with Dealer Financing for Customer to receive $500 Finance-Assist credit; Finance-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. See dealer for complete details. Price excludes, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF3EX224571
Stock: 287829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 39,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$76,963$4,439 Below Market
South Park Mitsubishi - Bethel Park / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF8EX224059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,695 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$75,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2EX214482
Stock: m46214482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 59,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$64,990
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4dr 4MATIC 4dr G 550 features a 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-550 4Matic 4Dr SUV 5.5 Liter 8 Cylinders Engine *** 7 Speed Automatic Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** Clean History Report *** Navigation *** Bluetooth *** Reverse Camera *** Power Heated & Air Cooled Front Seats with Memory & Lumbar Support *** Rear Heated Seats *** AM/FM/XM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth Premium Harman Kardon Radio System *** Power Glass Sunroof *** Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls & Cruise Controls *** Great Color Combo *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Integrated Child Seat, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF0EX225841
Stock: H705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 31,900 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$94,990
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF3EX214572
Stock: 13824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,950
Tailgate Motor Co - Fremont / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF9EX226955
Stock: 12318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,673 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$62,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, POWER MOONROOF!, 12 Speakers, 4.38 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: COMAND Head Unit w/NTG 4.5, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF9EX220878
Stock: 220878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$67,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF8EX216109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,950
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0EX224010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$74,900$8,242 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc. Contact us at 626-572-8888 or SALES@TOPLINE168.COM OR VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM FOR BEST PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION, THANK YOU This vehicle was tastefully optioned. Very low mileage vehicle. Please see attached CARFAX report. Contact me to request CARFAX report. Very clean interior! It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! All interior components are in good working order. This is one of the most desirable color combinations. This vehicle is priced to sell. At Topline Automotive Inc, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this G-Class is no exception.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX207951
Stock: 23820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 45,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,999$7,343 Below Market
Gjovik Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sandwich / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC MARS RED *BLUETOOTH, *SIRIUS/XM RADIO, *HEATED SEATS, 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!, LOW,LOW MILES, MSRP $152,475.00, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, AMG CarbonTrim, AMG Front Sport Seats, Navigation system: COMAND APS, PA6 Package, Power moonroof, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke.MARKET VALUE PRICING at Gjovik Chevy, Buick and GMC! Shop, compare and Buy with complete confidence at Gjovik. With Market Value Pricing, you'll find our competitive market-based price on every pre-driven vehicle upfront, No games, No hassles, Just Real Prices! For over 52 years, proudly serving the towns of Sandwich, Yorkville, Plano, Somonauk, Oswego, Montgomery, Sugar Grove, Aurora, Sheridan, Ottawa, Dekalb, Naperville, and the surrounding Chicagoland and Midwest Illinois area. CARFAX One-Owner.Reviews:* Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds* The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF7FX233837
Stock: P5973A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
