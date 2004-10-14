Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

296 listings
G-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    96,916 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,553

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    88,803 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Gray
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    32,619 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,990

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    99,030 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,389

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    51,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $48,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    59,718 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,574

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    105,767 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,988

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    66,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,000

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    121,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,489

    $4,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    101,567 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    188,012 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,942

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Gray
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    26,226 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    192,573 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    84,539 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    74,672 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    28,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $63,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500

    105,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    110,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,775

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.655 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Don't compare this vehicle to others
Ciro,10/14/2004
I read other reviews and laughed. They expect a square vehicle to be quiet and get good mpg, not. I bought this vehicle because of it's actual ruggedness and the fact that it's a military vehicle in Germany. In other words, a German Hummer. I got exactly what I expected an more. A very tough vehicle with some luxury appointments. Interior noise is minimal for a square vehicle. It handles like a truck, as it should, since it weighs as much a a large pick-up truck. Gas mileage is actually not that bad if you don't use the 292hp all the time. I've averaged 19mpg in the highway @ 55mph and as high as 17mpg in the city if your light on the gas. But stomp on the pedal and it drinks the fuel.
Report abuse
