2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Go-anywhere capability, luxurious cabin, powerful V8 engines.
- Heavy steering and accelerator pedal efforts, no side airbags, fussy navigation system.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$11,084 - $19,083
Used G-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Mercedes fans who plan on traversing the Himalayas have found their ride.
2003 Highlights
In-house tuner AMG lays its magic hands on the G-Class, this year, empowering the SUV with a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 349 horsepower and a 0-to-60-mph time of 7.2 seconds.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dr.MLG,10/30/2002
Mechanical and electrial defects have kept the vehicle in the service department over 30 days in the first 3 months of ownership. The noise that developed recently, from somewhere in the dash, which started after replacing the starter switch, is still present after 2 1/2 weeks in the shop. MB decided that it is a design problem that I have to live with.
Unsafeatanyspeed,06/17/2003
I had a problem with the so called safety features from day one- the ESP would engage going around any corner and the car would swerve into the oncoming lane. It took 4 trips in 4 months to get someone to actually drive the car and discover that there indeed was a defect in the system. By that time I wanted nothing to do with this unsafe vehicle.
Don,10/10/2006
This big SUV has more power than you would realize. Catches others on the road by surprise with its spunk. The other eyeopener for me, having owned three Range Rovers, is the stares it receives. You cannot miss it on the road.
eurocar,09/18/2003
This car is horrible. From the day I bought it I've had nothing but problems. The dealership people are inentive to the problems I've been having. The service deparment is constantly on backorder for parts and it is overall a bad experience. This is the first time that I've bought a Mercedes (happy BMW owner) and Chrysler quality is really showing itself in this SUV.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles