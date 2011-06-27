  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, luxurious cabin, powerful V8 engines.
  • Heavy steering and accelerator pedal efforts, no side airbags, fussy navigation system.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$11,084 - $19,083
Used G-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Mercedes fans who plan on traversing the Himalayas have found their ride.

2003 Highlights

In-house tuner AMG lays its magic hands on the G-Class, this year, empowering the SUV with a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 349 horsepower and a 0-to-60-mph time of 7.2 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

5(76%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

G500 Lemon
Dr.MLG,10/30/2002
Mechanical and electrial defects have kept the vehicle in the service department over 30 days in the first 3 months of ownership. The noise that developed recently, from somewhere in the dash, which started after replacing the starter switch, is still present after 2 1/2 weeks in the shop. MB decided that it is a design problem that I have to live with.
Unsafe at any speed
Unsafeatanyspeed,06/17/2003
I had a problem with the so called safety features from day one- the ESP would engage going around any corner and the car would swerve into the oncoming lane. It took 4 trips in 4 months to get someone to actually drive the car and discover that there indeed was a defect in the system. By that time I wanted nothing to do with this unsafe vehicle.
Nothing like it
Don,10/10/2006
This big SUV has more power than you would realize. Catches others on the road by surprise with its spunk. The other eyeopener for me, having owned three Range Rovers, is the stares it receives. You cannot miss it on the road.
Buy anything but...
eurocar,09/18/2003
This car is horrible. From the day I bought it I've had nothing but problems. The dealership people are inentive to the problems I've been having. The service deparment is constantly on backorder for parts and it is overall a bad experience. This is the first time that I've bought a Mercedes (happy BMW owner) and Chrysler quality is really showing itself in this SUV.
See all 29 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in the following submodels: G-Class G55 AMG, G-Class SUV. Available styles include G500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and G55 AMG 4WD 4dr SUV (5.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Can't find a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,379.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,407.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz G-Class lease specials

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles