Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

Update to previous review JulesH , 09/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle now for 5 months. It has been in the shop several times. It is not reliable and I cannot recommend it. The steering wheel shock absorber was replaced and front end was aligned, the entire headlight bulb assembly had to be reworked to fix an electrical short (this took 3 trips to the dealer) and the passenger side door had to be realigned since it would not close properly. This was all within the 1st. week of ownership. Then the rear door lock went and now the rear window washer does not work. Car is a time bomb. The dealer is now offering to buy it back after my complaints. It was supposed to be CPO'd, but problems since day 1 have been occurring.

G55 is a solid luxury SUV CLL , 12/23/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this G55 for my wife. While it is not a typical squshy SUV,it is everything else and more. The power is amazing, Motor trend shows it at 0- 60MPH in 4.7 seconds agianst the cayanne S, bmx x series.It is very well built, handles very well and I feel safe with my wife and 3 children driving in it daily. The interior has superior finishes. The rear seats are great with 3 dedicated true seats, logs of leg room and a tall roof make it spacious. The trunk is very deep and easy to put strollers and groceries into. As the car breaks in, it is getting quicker in performance. I would buy it again in a minute. Once you drive it, you won't drive any other suv. No problems thus far at all.