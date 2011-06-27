Vehicle overview

"Refinement" is hardly the first word that springs to mind when staring down the flat, rectangular grille of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. With its tall proportions and a silhouette that looks as if it were designed by FedEx, the G-Class cuts an imposing figure on the road as well as at the valet stand.

The G-Class first went on sale in 1979 as the Gelaendewagen (or G-wagen), which means "tough terrain vehicle." This body-on-frame SUV was primarily designed for military purposes, and aside from its updated power plants, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class maintains close ties to its heritage as a very capable off-road vehicle with four-wheel drive and three locking differentials. While off-road enthusiasts might be attracted to these features, we imagine that the $110,000 G55 AMG is overkill for most folks who want to trudge through the mud and rocks. Sure, there are plenty of luxury features inside the G-Class to keep occupants happy, but the lofty step-in height, upright seating position and heavy steering and throttle pedal efforts make the SUV feel more like a dressed-up Jeep Wrangler than an inherently comfortable Benz.

As a legitimate luxury sport-utility for daily use, the G-Class is outclassed by other full-size luxury models like the Lexus LX 570, Land Rover Range Rover and even Mercedes' own GL-Class. Pricing is also a concern, with even the G550 starting at about $100,000. About the only thing the G-Class boasts over its competitors is sheer power and machismo. Nevertheless, those are the attributes that will attract a small number of buyers to this 5,500-pound box on alloy wheels.