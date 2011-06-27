Vehicle overview

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the only vehicle sold today that successfully spans the cultural chasm between Beirut and the Sunset Strip. The "G-Wagen," as it's popularly known, serves civilian owners worldwide, has seen military use on six continents and once won the Dakar Rally. To say it's versatile is a wild understatement. It's also an icon of prosperity that's perhaps uniquely resistant to rational analysis.

Along with ancient underpinnings designed for navigating landmine craters, this SUV proffers healthy helpings of leather-wrapped luxury and incongruously contemporary engineering. It's square, it's heavy, it steers and rides like the decades-old military vehicle that it is — and people love it anyway. The G is hilariously overpowered, particularly the new AMG G 65 trim with its bonkers V12 engine, and it's fitted with every amenity and convenience that Mercedes could find a place for. It's all about excess, you might say, which gives it an unapologetically American appeal.

Practicality and utility aren't high on this SUV's priority list. Mercedes has done an admirable job of polishing the agonizingly old design with modern features, but a few unfortunate fundamentals — poor use of space, awkward drivability and dismal fuel economy — remain central to the G's character. For some buyers that might be the whole point, however. Because this rig makes a statement wherever it goes.

There are a few tangentially related competitors on the market, but none with as much attitude or muscle. The Land Rover Range Rover comes close with its optional supercharged V8 power and copious luxury amenities, as does the sharper handling Land Rover Range Rover Sport. If you're simply drawn to the G-Wagen's boxy looks, you could have about four Jeep Wrangler Unlimiteds for the price of a single G550. Remember what we said about rational analysis? If you've got a hankering for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you should probably just go ahead and buy it.