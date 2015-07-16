Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
- 51,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2005 Mercedes AMG G 55 AWD 4MATIC 5.4L V8 supercharged. 3 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! This G 55 is stunning. Has tons of upgrades! This vehicle is loaded with options including custom AMG quilted leather seats, 20' premium AMG alloy wheels, Custom exhaust, custom army matte green wrap and carbon fiber, suede headliner, CD chager, am/fm radio, xm radio, power seats, cruise control, power sunroof, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E85X157862
Stock: 20251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,767 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,988
Santa Fe Kia - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 500 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Premium AM/FM Stereo, harman/kardon Speakers, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Remote CD player, Speed control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX5X156957
Stock: P2106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- 66,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,000
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E65X164201
Stock: 5X164201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 96,916 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$34,553
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 500 Odometer is 24593 miles below market average! Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX4X144225
Stock: 4X144225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 88,803 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$37,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR46E04X141886
Stock: 141886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,619 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$44,990
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
Check out this VERY LOW MILES and VERY RARE Mercedes G500! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule a test drive! Check out this ULTRA RARE and SUPER LOW MILES Mercedes G500! This is an all original and very low miles Mercedes, based on one of the most rugged and reliable off road platforms ever made! Check out the generous cabin, tons of luxury with navigation, heated leather seats, and of course, the tons of visibility! Powered by a large V8, this G500 is just getting started with just 32,600 miles! Comes with the original wheels, but check out the huge AMG wheels wrapped in Michelin tires! Check out the perfect CarFax, no accidents ever! Comes with both keys and books! Bank financing available for qualified buyers, trades welcome! We do NOT do buy-here, pay-here! National shipping options available, we can have this Mercedes delivered to your door, please contact us for a shipping quote today! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule your test drive today!REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Mercedes-Benz purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Navigation Cd Collection, Phone Equipment, Special Order Metallic Paint. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Off Road Tires, Navigation System, Running Boards, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Roll Stability Control, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Contact Ben Shuster at 615-300-6004 or bhshuster@gmail.com for more information. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, Have all keys, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E14X155694
Stock: BS155694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 99,030 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,389
Bud Clary Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Auburn / Washington
Every car is completely inspected, reconditioned and detailed to our extremely high standards and all cars come with the availability of a warranty, for an additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR46E94X142129
Stock: AC200314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,718 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,574
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
CARFAX CERTIFIED AND GUARANTEED 2003 MERCEDES BENZ G500 WAGON WITH JUST 59K MILES NO ACCIDENT HISTORY NON SMOKER 100% STOCK FULLY OPTIONED INCLUDING FRONT BRUSH GUARD LATER MODEL WHEELS UPGRADED NAVIGATION WITH BLUE TOOTH AND BACKUP CAMERA EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost fanciable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E23X138725
Stock: 11672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$48,995
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home ~~~INCOMING INVENTORY~~~ Incoming inventory can be reserved with a refundable $500.00 dollar deposit pending you final inspection. Once this unit arrives it will need to go trough service and detail before it can be shown please call sales at 330-990-5800 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E37X168626
Stock: 7X168626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 121,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,489$4,764 Below Market
Steamboat Ford - Steamboat Springs / Colorado
2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 500 4MATIC Black 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Clean CARFAX. This excellent pre-owned vehicle is offered for sale at Steamboat Motors in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where you'll always get excellent customer service, best prices and superb selection. Call us at 970-879-8880 or stop in. We look forward to helping you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E02X128824
Stock: F8772B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 101,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
TWO OWNER, SUPER FINE MERCEDES G-WAGON! CARFAX CERTIFIED w/ NO ACCIDENTS / DAMAGE REPORTED! LOW MILES- DRIVEN LESS THAN 10K PER YEAR!! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE STATUS VEHICLE-- IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AN SUV YOU SEE EVERYWHERE! THIS IS FOR THE DISCRIMINATING DRIVER, SOMEONE WHO LOVES FUNCTION AS WELL AS LUXURY! WHY BUY FROM US? We have been in business for 26 years. We are not going anywhere. Each team member has 20+ years in the car business with most of those years here at Int'l Motor Productions; We are all working together to save our customers money and give them the best, no-pressure car buying experience ever! Our customers become part of our family. Truly. We actually make the car buying experience relaxing and fun for you! EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN / CLEAR TITLE!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles at the lowest possible price while providing the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. !!!INTERNATIONAL MOTOR PRODUCTIONS Always has a great Price!!! Need to protect your investment, No worries we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. For more information please contact our finance department. International Motor Productions offers a variety of extended used car warranty options with various levels of coverage. We offer multiple warranty packages including those from GWC, Diamond, Red Shield, Velocity, and Penn. We carry multiple policies so that we can give you the option to select the coverage that best fits your personal situation.We also provide Autocheck and/or Carfax for all of our cars. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX2X132024
Stock: 32024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,012 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$23,942$221 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2002 MERCEDES-BENZ G 500 4WD - 188,012 MILES - FULLY LOADED - MIDNIGHT BLUE EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - RECENTLY SERVICED AT MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIP - NO MECHANICAL ISSUES - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - 5.0L SOHC V8 - 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E52X132531
Stock: 13673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 26,226 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,900
Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
ONE OF A KIND !! LOW MILES !! ONE OWNER !! SUPER CLEAN CAR !! TECTITE GREY EXTERIOR WITH GREY LEATHER INTERIOR !! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION...........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E92X130328
Stock: 2X130328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 28,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$63,995
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. harman/kardon(R) Premium Stereo w/Satellite, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power Moonroof. Come and see only the finest Mercedes-Benzs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E78X171417
Stock: DC171417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 192,573 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
HARD TO FIND G WAGON!! G500 with only 192K miles and LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output 5.0L V8.. PIONEER TOUCH SCREEN with BACK-UP CAMERA.. Black LEATHER SEATS.. HUGE MOONROOF.. All Power Options.. Wood Trim.. Dual Power Seats with MEMORY.. 5TH WHEEL.. Running Boards.. HEATED SEATS.. TOW/PACK.. 22in Premium Wheels and MORE!! All Services are up to Date.. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT.. Don't miss this RARE MACHINE... Hurry! Meet our fabulous looking and hard to find 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 500 4MATIC in Silver. Powered by a responsive 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 292hp while connected to an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission for rapid acceleration. The G-Class includes a Four Wheel Drive system with front, rear, and center locking differentials, all activated by the driver, making it one of only a few SUVs available with three locking differentials while getting near 14mpg on the open road. Inside our Mercedes-Benz G Class, the G 500 comes equipped with such features as heated leather front seats, dual-zone climate control, Burl Walnut wood trim, along with upscale audio. So like we said, this is a Mercedes-Benz with your name on it that's packed with high-end values and top safety equipment. A four-wheel Electronic Traction System and an Electronic Stability Program also come standard to help you own the road. Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E22X131210
Stock: 191200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-10-2019
- 84,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* FRONT WINCH.. * RUNNING BOARDS.. * FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE AND WHEEL..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49E72X130487
Stock: 12375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 105,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,999
Four Seasons Motor Group - Swampscott / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR49EX8X173214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,775
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
Here is a another Masterpiece, a Heavily Customized 2009 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG KOMPRESSOR in Iridium Silver Metallic with Black Exterior Trim, DESIGNO Double-Stitched Black Nappa Leather, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, and Black Alcantara Suede Headliner. This G55 AMG has been Extremely Customized inclusive of High Glossed Black and Satin Black Exterior Trimming, G63 Like Makeover with 2019 G63 Style Grill, Headlamp Covers with Daytime Running LED’s, Glossed Black Brabus Lower Lip with Black LED’s and Glossed Black Brabus Upper Vent, Satin Black Front Brush / Grill Guard Installed, Glossed Black Powder Coated Front Marker Lamp Guards and Rear Tail Light Guards, Lightly Tinted Headlight and Daytime LED Clearbra Installed for Protection against Headlights, a Brand New Set of 24 Inch Road Force RF25 Wheels in Glossed Black Powder Coated Finish with Silver Outline as well as a 5th, 24 Inch Spare with a Custom Machined Aluminum Adapter. The Upgrades on this G55 AMG alone are about $13K. Additionally, this G55 AMG Underwent an Oil Pan Service and Engine Oil and Filter Service, as well as a Transmission Service, all Completed at MBZ Motors. Features include Navigation, Rearview Back-Up Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Sound with 6 Disc/Mp3 Changer, Heated, Cooling / Ventilated, and Memory Front Seats with Multi-Lumbar Support Functionality, Rear Heated Seats, Wood & Leather Telescoping and Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Folding Seats, Power Moonroof, Xenon Headlights, AMG Illuminated Door Sills, AMG Aluminum Pedals, Dual Zone Climate Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Running Boards, AWD with OFF-ROADING and DIFFERENTIAL MODE Switching Features, Tinted Windows, and so much more. Vehicle comes with Designo Floor Mats with Piping, and Two Master Keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYR71E19X178171
Stock: 11077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
