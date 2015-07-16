Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas

TWO OWNER, SUPER FINE MERCEDES G-WAGON! CARFAX CERTIFIED w/ NO ACCIDENTS / DAMAGE REPORTED! LOW MILES- DRIVEN LESS THAN 10K PER YEAR!! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE STATUS VEHICLE-- IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AN SUV YOU SEE EVERYWHERE! THIS IS FOR THE DISCRIMINATING DRIVER, SOMEONE WHO LOVES FUNCTION AS WELL AS LUXURY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 13 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYR49EX2X132024

Stock: 32024

Certified Pre-Owned: No

