Vehicle overview

Suppose you're the generalissimo of a military junta, or a prominent rap mogul. Maybe you own a remote cabin tucked away in the Rocky Mountains. Under any of these circumstances, you'll likely want an unapologetically brash, monumentally powerful, impenetrably built, endlessly capable and opulently luxurious vehicle that is like nothing else on the road. In other words, you'll want a 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Debuting back in 1979, the Gelaendewagen ("tough terrain vehicle"), or "G-wagen" for short, quickly found favor with various military outfits as well as safari enthusiasts. As the decades passed, the G-Class morphed from a serious, stripped-down, go-anywhere rig to a serious, loaded-up, go-anywhere rig. Yet despite its current S-Class-style interior furnishings, the underlying utilitarian nature is still a large part of this 5,600-pound truck's charm.

The oft-used cliché of Mercedes-Benz vehicles being built like a bank vault is no more apt than it is here, and for reasons other than the fact that the G-Class resembles a bank vault. The doors shut with such a solid, reassuring "clack"that we're surprised there isn't a combination lock affixed to the rear cargo portal. If the G-Class strikes you as being over-engineered and virtually indestructible, that's only because it is.

All romantic notions of saving Third World countries and/or running with the wildebeests on the Serengeti plains aside, the reality is that the very tall and very heavy G-wagen handles poorly in urban environments. Corners are best not rushed, the steering and throttle have a slow, leaden feel and some of the cabin's controls are down low and hard to reach. Other real-world demerits include the high step-in height, the voracious fuel consumption and the question of whether the towering G will fit in parking garages (including your own). On the upside, the ride is surprisingly compliant and the interior is certainly luxurious, if not as space-efficient as the boxy body promises.

Looking at the big picture, the 2011 Mercedes G550 and its supercharged G55 AMG stablemate make little sense as practical vehicle choices. As such, the G-Class is a quintessential third (or 13th) vehicle -- incredibly impractical but incredibly capable, with eye-catching styling to boot. If you like what the G has to offer and it won't be serving daily-driver duty, it could be a worthy addition to your fleet. But for regular transportation, a 2011 Lexus LX 570, 2011 Porsche Cayenne, 2011 Land Rover Range Rover or even a 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class would make a lot more sense -- even for a retired generalissimo.