Vehicle overview

Some things just can't be explained easily. Things like crop circles, déjà vu or Nicolas Cage's acting career, for example. In the automotive realm, there's the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a boxy monstrosity of an SUV that was developed in the late 1970s for military use. Its utilitarian roots aren't the questionable part, no. It's more how the G-Wagen has gained such a following even though most people typically expect much more from a luxury SUV purchase.

With styling that seems to have been drawn up on graph paper, fuel mileage that will have owners thinking there's a significant fuel leak and the cornering prowess of a top-heavy shopping cart, the Mercedes G-Class is hardly a rational choice among any number of modern sport-utility vehicles. Even when you consider its strong acceleration, incredible off-road capabilities and fine interior materials, it's hard to overlook the G's many drawbacks.

Further driving home the absurdity of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the selection of not normally sensible rival vehicles that seem eminently practical in comparison. The posh Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport deliver superior on-road performance while also providing seemingly unstoppable off-road prowess. The well-rounded Lexus LX 570 is similarly capable and luxurious, plus it offers seating for up to eight (versus just five in the G-Class).

Yet the Mercedes G-Class remains an object of desire. Perhaps it's the conspicuous consumption mindset of "because I can." Maybe it's the appeal of owning a vehicle that's commonly associated with celebrities and offensively wealthy oil barons. We'll just happily file the G-Class away as one of those unexplained phenomena.