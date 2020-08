Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee

Check out this VERY LOW MILES and VERY RARE Mercedes G500! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule a test drive! Check out this ULTRA RARE and SUPER LOW MILES Mercedes G500! This is an all original and very low miles Mercedes, based on one of the most rugged and reliable off road platforms ever made! Check out the generous cabin, tons of luxury with navigation, heated leather seats, and of course, the tons of visibility! Powered by a large V8, this G500 is just getting started with just 32,600 miles! Comes with the original wheels, but check out the huge AMG wheels wrapped in Michelin tires! Check out the perfect CarFax, no accidents ever! Comes with both keys and books! Bank financing available for qualified buyers, trades welcome! We do NOT do buy-here, pay-here! National shipping options available, we can have this Mercedes delivered to your door, please contact us for a shipping quote today! Please call or text 615-300-6004 for more information or to schedule your test drive today!REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Mercedes-Benz purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Navigation Cd Collection, Phone Equipment, Special Order Metallic Paint. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Off Road Tires, Navigation System, Running Boards, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Roll Stability Control, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Contact Ben Shuster at 615-300-6004 or bhshuster@gmail.com for more information. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, Have all keys, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 13 Highway)

VIN: WDCYR49E14X155694

Stock: BS155694

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020