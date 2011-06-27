Vehicle overview

Suppose you're the motor pool manager for a military junta, or the owner of a majestic ski chalet high atop an alp. Maybe you're just a catty star on The Housewives of Beverly Hills. Whatever the circumstance, the odds are good that you'll want an unapologetically brash, monumentally powerful, endlessly capable and impenetrably built vehicle that is like absolutely nothing else on the road. Practicality and fuel economy? Inconsequential, my friend. What you want is a 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Originally designed for military use more than 30 years ago, the G-Class (or G-wagen -- a throwback to this vehicle's original name, Gelandewagen, or "cross-country car") is in many ways the Mercedes-Benz counterpart to the old Hummer H1. In this case, though, the G-Class is packed with enough leather and creature comforts to make you almost forget you're driving something originally utilized by the Argentinean army. "Almost" is the operative word, however, as there's really no hiding the G-wagen's utilitarian roots -- and indeed that's part of the charm.

The G-Class is a 100-percent genuine SUV with a full-time four-wheel-drive system that features locking front, center and rear differentials. This old-school approach means the G-Class can be a chore to drive on the beaten path. The steering is slow, the handling is ponderous, the fuel economy is abysmal and the ride isn't exactly what we'd describe as plush. Still, we've seen plenty of people driving these around Beverly Hills en route to the mall.

So what's the appeal? Well, besides the sheer presence of the G, the first thing you'll notice is its construction. Mercedes are often described as being "built like vaults," but closing the G's side-swinging, spare-tire-carrying rear cargo door feels like sealing the gold-plated portal to Fort Knox. Mercedes even offers (via special order) heavy-duty armor plating. In total, the G seems meticulously over-engineered and completely indestructible.

It all adds up to a vehicle that doesn't really make any rational sense. But the same could be said of any number of exotic sports cars, and we rarely shoo people away from those. The G-Class is just a different sort of exotic luxury vehicle purchase, albeit one that can climb an alp and defend a generalissimo from attack rather than carve through a canyon road at 125 mph. If you're looking for a more sensible luxury SUV, the Range Rover, Lexus LX 570, Porsche Cayenne and the G's stable mate, the Mercedes GL-Class would be better choices. But as a standout third (or 18th) car in the garage, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is in a class by itself.