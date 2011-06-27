Vehicle overview

Among current large luxury SUVs, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an enigma. It was originally designed as a military vehicle in the late 1970s and, as a result, it forgoes many of the technological advances that its rivals benefit from. And yet, somehow, it remains attractive to a select few, even if its waning relevance is unavoidable.

In the G-Class' favor are its strong acceleration, impressive off-road abilities and undeniable presence. It also treats passengers to some of the trappings found in other Mercedes vehicles, such as a leather-lined cabin, rich wood trim and the COMAND electronics interface -- and for those reasons, it earned an Edmunds "B" rating. But in many other areas, this peculiar Mercedes-Benz clearly lags behind the times. Unwieldy handling, dismal fuel economy, a utilitarian interior design and plenty of wind noise when driving on the highway are shortcomings you're just not going to encounter to this degree with other luxury SUVs.

Of course, there are other choices available that also deliver some of these traits without the faults. Most prominently are the Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. The Lexus LX 570 is also starting to show its age, but still outpaces the G-Class on-road and offers seating for up to eight passengers. If you're considering the 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, odds are there's a good chance it's made an emotional connection with you that'll be tough to break. Just know that you'll be missing out on the more modern overall driving experiences provided by its accomplished rivals.