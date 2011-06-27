Was not sure if buying a $45k used car was going to work out but my wife got the seat where she wanted it and now she loves it. She can see well above the average suv and likes the narrowness for parking and maneuvering. We have off roaded our g (even though it is kept in immaculate condition) and it was very capable. We were not sure about long drive comfort but we routinely drive an hour and a half to the lake in the summer and it is very comfy. Even took on a 10 hour drive to visit grandparents and it was surprisingly comfy for me driving. It is a heavy beast and feels like it while driving. But it is what it is. We are not concerned with fuel economy, or high speed cornering. We wanted a car that didn’t look like every other suv out there. We took a 2017 BMW X5 on a weekend trip to try out and immediately missed the g. It’s not about having every creature comfort, it’s about having what feels like a solid workhorse under you. We also had a bench seat custom made for the cargo area complete with headrests and seatbelts and can fit 5 kids and two adults in the g. Worth every penny. Also those pennies will stay shiny because this thing doesn’t depreciate like most every other lux suv.

