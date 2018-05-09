Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,287 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$179,000$22,616 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/243 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 22" 5-Twin-Spoke Light Alloy -inc: High-gloss black w/high-sheen finish, Ventilated Front Seats.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared the Envy of Onlookers*Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailing Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 325/55R22, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF4HX280683
Stock: 11132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 35,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,800$11,607 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Don't miss this great Mercedes-Benz! It delivers style and power in a single package! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. With just over 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and much more. A 5.5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF8HX265294
Stock: PH1803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 12,965 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$179,991$19,089 Below Market
Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Roswell / Georgia
G 550 SQUARED 4MATIC 4X4, FACTORY MATTE PAINT, GPS / NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOONROOF / SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, SIDE AIRBAGS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL POWER SEAT WITH DRIVER MEMORY, DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE, FACTORY SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, HID XENON HEADLIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING DISPLAY, ALL POWER AND MUCH MORE, CARFAX CERTIFIED, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. designo Magno Platinum (Matte Finish) 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Squared 4.0L V8 4MATIC®Palmer Dodge is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree, Ball Ground, Jefferson, Athens, Augusta, Buford, Conyers, Decatur, Tucker, Milton, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville. We also service the following states... Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, & more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF6HX275114
Stock: P10446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 36,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$80,900$5,599 Below Market
Graham Motor Company - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF6HX273342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$198,900$10,370 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2017 Mercedes Benz G550 4x4 Squared SUV in Designo Platinum Magno (Matte-Finish). Have you been dreaming of owning a Mercedes Benz G 550 4x4 Squared SUV, but did not want to pay thnew car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this special and rare 2017 Mercedes Benz G550 4x4 Squared SUV at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed SUV is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. This 2017 Designo Magno (Matte-Finish) Mercedes Benz G550 4x4 Squared includes: designo Black Nappa Leather with Dinamica & White Topstitching 7,000lbs Towing Capacity 22 Twin 5-Spoke Wheels with Black Accents 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive Apple Carplay & Android Audio Bluetooth Navigation Reverse Camera Front/Rear Parking Sensors Satellite Radio Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2017 Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared is a designo Platinum Magno (Matte-Finish) with a Designo Black Nappa Leather with DINAMICA & White Topstitching interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style. You will also have a piece of mind as this is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history and still retains a balance of factory warranty Here is is your chance to own a 2017 Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared at a price you've always heard about through the internet. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF3HX282294
Stock: 282294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 45,697 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this eye-catching, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 (4MATIC/AWD). This luxury large SUV tackles off-road terrain with ease and has a muscular engine. The AMG G 63 has a sport-tuned suspension, a more powerful V8 engine that yields 563-horsepower, performance brakes, upgraded leather upholstery, and various unique styling elements. With its odometer now reading 45,697, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until May 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - NAVIGATION with VOICE RECOGNITION - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A 12-SPEAKER harman/kardon PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - HD RADIO - AN 8-INCH DISPLAY SCREEN - TWO 12-VOLT POWER PORTS - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - A REARVIEW CAMERA - PARKING SENSORS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER PACKAGE - AMG NAPPA/DINAMICA PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL - DESIGNO MANUFAKTUR DEEP SEA BLUE STITCHING ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in June 2020 Mercedes-Benz USA reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the Check Engine light illuminating and an oil leak. Mercedes-Benz fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the left downstream air intake pressure sensor and oil pump valve harness. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Mercedes-Benz agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Mercedes-Benz USA on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and h
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF6HX274284
Stock: 24678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,079 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,000
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! DESIGNO NAPPA LEATHER PKG! NIGHT PKG! DESIGNO MANUFAKUR LIGHT BROWN BROWN STITCHING! 20 INCH "AMG" BLACK SPORT WHEELS! "AMG" CARBON FIBER TRIM! THIS IS THE ONE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF1HX267095
Stock: PM1364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 27,515 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$93,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in October 2019 Mercedes-Benz USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Vehicle Stalling".Mercedes-Benz fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced All 8 Coil Packs.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Mercedes-Benz agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Mercedes-Benz USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2017 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 4MATIC,*Black Exterior over Designo Black Exclusive Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $150,225.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Designo Exclusive Leather Package (Originally $4,950),*AMG Sport Front Seats,*AMG Carbon Fiber Interior Trim (Originally $2,950), **VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Remote Keyless Illuminated Entry,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Blind Spot Assist, Parktronic Parking Assist, Distronic Distance Pilot,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio with CD-Player, Smartphone Integration,Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Hermes Communications Module LTE,AMG Performance Nappa Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Aluminum/Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power AMG Sport Front Exclusive Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Split-Folding Rear Exclusive Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning with Air Filtration,AMG Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Aluminum Interior Accents,Day/Night Auto Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Designo Black Dinamica Headliner,Automatic Projector Beam Headlights with Daytime Running Lights,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Windshield Wipers with Heated Washer System,Heated Windshield, Chrome Trim Package, Rear Windows Privacy Glass,Stainless Steel Running Boards and Bush Guard, Trailer Hitch Preliminary Setup,5.5L Bi-Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine with ECO Start/Stop Function,AMG SpeedShift Plus 7G-Tronic 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Touchshift,4MATIC Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System, Electronic Stability Program,Silver Painted Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch AMG 5-Spoke Black Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF1HX265542
Stock: 13758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 18,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,991$3,680 Below Market
Keyes Audi - Sherman Oaks / California
Just Serviced, Extremely Clean Vehicle, Tires in Great Condition, Professionally Detailed, Non-Smoker, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 4.38, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: COMAND Head Unit w/NTG 4.5, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Welcome to Keyes Audi in an effort to save you TIME and MONEY, we have posted a VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE on the internet. Hurry!! This pricing philosophy leads to our cars selling VERY QUICKLY please call us (818) 528-5931.With more than 350 CARS to choose from, KEYES AUDI has the car that fits your life style.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF9HX269303
Stock: 490522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 27,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$96,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Designo Exclusive Leather Package Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Designo Nappa Leather Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Amg Nappa Leather Steering Wheel Polar White Wheels: 20" Black Amg 5 Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Want more room? Want more style? This Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is the vehicle for you. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 that you won't find in your average vehicle. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Mercedes-BenzG-Class AMG G 63. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Mercedes-Benz G-Class makes it one of the nicest you'll find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF8HX264792
Stock: HX264792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,612 miles
$85,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Night Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg 5-Spoke Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Upholstery Designo Piano Black Lacquer Trim Designo Piano Black Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Palladium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 only has 25,612mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This G-Class G 550 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** We’ll buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550's pristine good looks were combined with the Mercedes-Benz high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF3HX278191
Stock: HX278191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 26,095 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$99,500$10,437 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce / Florida
2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, AMG Front Sport Seats, Carbon Fiber Exterior Strips, designo Exclusive Leather Package. Clean CARFAX.designo Magno Platinum (Matte Finish) 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC 4D Sport Utility 4MATIC 5.5L V8 BiTurbo Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point InspectionCall Mercedes-Benz of Fort Pierce @772-577-2694 for more info or to schedule a VIP test drive at your home or office. Ask about special below market sign and drive financing with no payments for 90 days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DFXHX270495
Stock: HX270495
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 22,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$109,551$207 Below Market
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ 4MATICÂ 5.5L V8 BiTurbo 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ ***A RARE FIND INDEED***, ***PERFECT 1 OWNER CARFAX***, ***EXECUTIVE OWNED & CARED FOR***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***UNIQUE IN EVERY WAY***, ***TOO NEW TO BE CALLED USED***, #HEADTURNER.Odometer is 6184 miles below market average!Please contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF4HX282996
Stock: 26941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 27,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$99,000$3,072 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
4MATIC! Low Mileage! designo Exclusive Leather! MSRP $150,225! AMG Carbon Fiber Trim, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Black Wheels, AMG Silver-Painted Brake Calipers, designo Exclusive Leather Package, Distance Pilot DISTRONIC, Parking Assist PARKTRONIC, designo Black DINAMICA Headliner, Rearview Camera, Heated Windshield, Smartphone Integration, Electric Tilting/Sliding Sunroof, COMAND w/Navigation, harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, Blind Spot Assist, Stainless Steel Brush Guard, and much more! Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with a designo Two-Tone Titanium Grey Pearl/Black Nappa Leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2HX266540
Stock: U2911
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 30,035 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,991
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2017 MERCEDES BENZ G 550! THIS 2017 MERCEDES BENZ G 550 IS A 1 OWNER AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 30K MILES!! IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS: DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER PACKAGE,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,FRONT POWER SEATS,AC/HEATED SEATS,MEMORY SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,MULTI FUNCTIONAL HEATED STEERING WHEEL,AM/FM/SAT,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM,POWER MIRRORS,POWER WINDOWS,19 AMG WHEELS,POWER SUNROOF AND MORE...ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 8 CYLINDER 4.0L BITURBO ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE DESIGNO PLATINUM MANGO MATTE FINISH EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE DESIGNO MYSTIC RED NAPPA LEATHER LEATHER INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT VERY CLEAN! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF4HX268723
Stock: HX268723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 33,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$101,991$2,753 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
Designo Magno Night Black (Matte Finish) Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Amg Nappa Leather Steering Wheel Designo Piano Black Lacquer Trim Designo Titanium/Black; Nappa Leather Upholstery Wheels: 20" Black Amg 5 Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of South Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 with 33,066mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: DESIGNO MAGNO NIGHT BLACK (MATTE FINISH) DESIGNO TITANIUM/BLACK, DESIGNO NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 20 BLACK AMG 5 SPOKE Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. The G-Class AMG G 63 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mercedes-Benz marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of South Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 with 33,066mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 that you won't find in your average vehicle. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The G-Class AMG G 63 is well maintained and has just 33,066mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0HX272367
Stock: HX272367
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 656,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$147,900
Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
ONE OWNER !! CLEAN CARFAX !! LOCAL TRADE !! SUPER CLEAN CAR !! ONE OF THE LAST FEW G65'S FOR SALE IN COUNTRY !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS !! ORIGINAL MSRP $224,175 !! CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ADDITIONAL COST !! WARRANTY AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE !! IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC WITH DESIGNO BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR !! AMG SILVER-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - STAINLESS STEEL BURSH GUARD - REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM ($2,650) - 20" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE WHEELS - DESGINO BLACK PIANO LAZQUER WOOD TRIM 0 DESIGNO PIANO LACQUER STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE.............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 65 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7FF3HX264406
Stock: HX264406
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 3,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$229,950
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a strong Twin Turbo engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 22' 5-Spoke w/Black Accents, Valet Function, Trip computer. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Features the Following Options Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailing Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 325/55R22 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Running boards. Drive Your Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared With Confidence Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF8HX279519
Stock: 4256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-05-2018
