Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

Don't miss this great Mercedes-Benz! It delivers style and power in a single package! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. With just over 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and much more. A 5.5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC7DF8HX265294

Stock: PH1803

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020