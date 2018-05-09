Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

296 listings
G-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared

    10,287 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $179,000

    $22,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    35,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $94,800

    $11,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared

    12,965 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $179,991

    $19,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550

    36,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $80,900

    $5,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared

    2,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $198,900

    $10,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    45,697 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    22,079 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $95,000

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    27,515 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $93,800

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550

    18,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,991

    $3,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    27,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $96,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550

    25,612 miles

    $85,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    26,095 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,500

    $10,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    22,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $109,551

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    27,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $99,000

    $3,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550

    30,035 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $81,991

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63

    33,066 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $101,991

    $2,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 65

    6,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $147,900

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared

    3,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $229,950

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
2.52 Reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
You are buying a G63 for a reason.
Marksparise,06/26/2018
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
This is one of the most iconic vehicles on the road and if you are buying one you have a reason..it’s just plain cool and you clearly have fu money to back it up. People consistently stop me and want to talk about it. If you want a pure comfort luxury SUV with lots of cup holders to haul around the kids, buy a GSL 550 or Escalade. If you have an extra $155k and want a fast and loud, stiff/tight, climb up into it, classic German engineered and pretty reasonably comfortable for an off-road capable vehicle that can climb at 40 degrees in the Austrian Alps (that you probably won’t use it for), buy this. Pure fun at 3 feet off the ground.
