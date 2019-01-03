  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Type:

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned for 2019
  • Roomier interior
  • Smoother and more precise road manners
  • Kicks off the G-Class' second generation

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive off-road abilities
  • Powerful V8 engines
  • Refined interior
  • Unmistakable exterior styling
  • Ponderous handling, with lots of body roll
  • Difficult to get in and out of
  • Limited cargo space
  • Previous-generation Mercedes infotainment system
MSRP Starting at
$124,500
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?

There's no shame in choosing the base G 550. Its V8 engine is plenty powerful, and it comes with an appealing mix of standard features. For options, consider getting the Seat Comfort package for its multicontour front seats that have massaging and ventilation functionality. The adaptive suspension is another worthwhile add-on for the G 550.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was initially designed for military and off-road use. But somewhere along the line, people who had never ventured onto a dirt road started buying them for the style and image. As appealing as the original G-Class was, the design was far too authentic to its military roots for the civilian world. Over the years, Mercedes-Benz applied the proverbial lipstick to a pig to make it more palatable. And it worked, to a point.

But as the rest of the SUV segment became more civilized, it was inevitable that the G-Class would follow. The question then became: How? Would it become a neutered SUV or retain its off-road and military credibility? The answer lies somewhere in the middle.

The redesigned 2019 G-Class has a more modern independent suspension setup that allows it to ride more smoothly and steer more precisely around turns. The interior, which is larger this year, keeps many of the styling cues of the original but now features less noise and modern infotainment and electronics.

Even though the new G-Class is now thoroughly domesticated, Mercedes-Benz says it's still one of the most potent off-road SUVs on the market. The 2019 version comes with locking differentials that can lock all four wheels together to spin at the same speed to minimize wheelspin and find every bit of traction on slick and slippery surfaces.

Overall, we're happy to see this SUV stick to its rough-and-tumble roots while bringing about just enough polish to keep it appealing. Its upright styling easily makes it stand out among the crowd of more sleekly styled SUVs. But if you're looking for a more practical SUV, you might want to consider getting Mercedes' GLE or maybe even a Land Rover Range Rover.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a five-seat SUV that's available in two versions. The G 550 is the well-equipped standard model and comes with a powerful engine, luxurious interior and excellent off-road capability. The AMG G 63 features a more powerful engine and a powertrain tuned for on-road performance. It also differentiates itself from the standard model with a distinctive grille, wheels, fender flares and side-exit exhaust system.

The Mercedes-Benz G 550 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends the engine power to all four wheels. And as is customary for the G-Class, a complete set of lockable differentials (front, center and rear) can be actuated as needed by the driver to control wheelspin on tough terrain.

Since the G-Class is a luxury SUV, it comes standard with a broad range of creature comforts such as 19-inch wheels, three-zone climate control, leather seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated front seats, and a Burmester surround-sound system.

Driver assist and safety equipment includes active lane centering, front collision mitigation, and Pre-Safe, which configures the cabin to minimize a collision's impact on passengers.

Power-hungry SUV drivers will find satisfaction with the AMG G 63. Although the G 63 comes with a 4.0-liter turbocharged engine just like the G 550, the engineers at AMG juiced it up to produce 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. It also has a revised nine-speed transmission that serves up quicker shifts and adaptive suspension damping for better chassis control.

Features and technology carry over from the G 550, but the AMG G 63 comes with an aggressive look thanks to different wheels, grille, wheel arches and side-exit exhaust.

Notable options for the G-Class include the Seat Comfort package (multicontour front seats with ventilation and massage), the Exclusive Interior package (upgraded interior upholstery and trim) and an upgraded digital gauge cluster display.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz G 550 (turbo 4.0L V8 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology6.5

Driving

7.0

The G 550's V8 engine sounds burly and muscular — and feels it, knocking out the 0-60 mph run in a respectable 5.6 seconds. Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners, and the aggressive traction control cuts in early to keep your wheels on the ground. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore. When it's on, auto engine stop-start is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.

There's a definite feeling of power behind the wheel of a G 550 but not much else.

Comfort

7.5

A bit of a mixed bag, the G is compromised in places by its design. The ride is a bit truckish, but it takes the edge off bumps and avoids feeling busy over rough pavement. Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the motor settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. The seats are nicely cushioned and quite supportive as well.

But the seats are also rather narrow, especially for a vehicle in this class. The adjustable side bolsters just didn't open enough for even relatively svelte drivers. There's also wind noise over the square body and noticeable whistling from around the pillars at freeway speeds.

Interior

6.5

The G-Class' shape creates some serious ergonomic limitations. The seats are rather high, and while there's some adjustability the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step up. The step rail is too high to be very useful. While rear passenger space is reasonable, the rear doors' limited range of motion creates more issues.  

You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross. The rear view is partially obstructed by the spare tire, and the sleek side mirrors feel small (and a bit out of place) on this brick of a vehicle.

Utility

6.0

The G 550 is far from the most practical large SUV. The side-opening cargo door requires space to operate, but at least it's hinged properly for curbside use. But the load floor is high and not that deep, and it is limited on the sides by large suspension well intrusions. The second-row seat doesn't fold flat. Its resulting ledge makes it so long, and bulky items can't simply be slid back. Cabin storage for personal items is also rather limited for such a large SUV.

Installing child seats in back is helped by car-seat anchor points that are easy to access. But lifting kids and seats up and in could be an issue for some. And bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.

Technology

6.5

Sadly, the G-Class is stuck with Mercedes' old COMAND system rather than the newer MBUX. It's not a bad system, but it's more limited in terms of functionality. The navigation display and commands are less sophisticated, and the voice commands are finicky and limited compared to MBUX.

We also had some issues with the G-Class' driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the traffic jam assist features of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the car unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, all new design
    John Mack,
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

    this is not your 2018 g 550. the improvements exceed expectations, fit and finish is perfection. i have owned 4 g-wagons, this new and improved vehicle is outstanding. if you want something that everyone does not own, this is the suv for you. absolutely love it!

    5 out of 5 stars, the true king of suv's
    Anthony,
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

    one of a kind

    5 out of 5 stars, Cemi
    Cesar Castelo,
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

    The best.

    5 out of 5 stars, dream machine
    Mark R.,
    AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

    I've owned several Mercedes models since 1985.2019 G Wagen is a marvel of engineering

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class video

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look | Detriot Auto Show

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look | Detriot Auto Show

    MARK TAKAHASHI: It's been 40 years since the G-Wagen appeared. But finally, we have a redesign in this, the 2019 Mercedes Benz G-Class. [MUSIC PLAYING] This G-Class for 2019 is bigger-- slightly bigger. But more importantly, it's better. It's better on the road, and it's better off-road. Under the hood is a 416 horsepower, 450 pound-feet of torque V8. It has an independent front suspension and rack and pinion steering versus the recirculating ball, which was horrible on the last G-Class. This one should drive better in every condition. On the inside, it should also be much nicer. So we have the design that's between E-Class and S-Class, with a dual-pane glass and really nice leather and great seats on top of that. It has all the amenities and advanced safety features you expect from a modern Mercedes-Benz. Expect it to show up sometime in late 2018, well above $100,000. So in a lot of ways, nothing has changed, but a lot has changed with the G-Class. For more information on the G-Class and all of its competitors, head over to edmunds.com.

    Love it or hate it, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an automotive icon. It was originally developed as a military vehicle on the suggestion of the shah of Iran in the 1970s and later adapted for civilian use. Eventually, it became a go-to choice for affluent buyers looking to make a statement, despite the many sacrifices to comfort and drivability that accompanied this giant box on wheels.

    Features & Specs

    AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$147,500
    MPG 13 city / 15 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower577 hp @ 6000 rpm
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$124,500
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower416 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite G-Class safety features:

    Pre-Safe
    Tightens seat belts, closes windows, and adjusts head restraints to protect the occupants when the system detects an imminent collision.
    Active Distance Assist Distronic
    Keeps a safe following distance from the car ahead, even in traffic. Can bring the G-Class to a complete stop.
    Lets the driver know if an imminent forward collision is detected. Can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
    Active Brake Assist

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Range Rover

    The G-Class wears its off-road credibility like a gigantic neon sign, but the Range Rover is just as competent on the rough stuff. It's also quieter and smoother on the road and offers a long-wheelbase version for more interior space.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Defender

    Off-roadable SUVs didn't start with the Defender, but its honest functionality elevated it from a military runabout to a British style icon around the world. Although the new Defender won't be available until 2020, you can anticipate a similar treatment to what the G-Class received this year: a more civilized experience and style without compromising superlative off-road capability.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Jeep Wrangler

    Sure, there's a huge price difference here, but both models are similar in concept. The Wrangler's smaller size is a boon for tackling trails and parking lots alike, but the G 550 certainly has a larger and more comfortable interior. The Wrangler is all about fun, though, and has removable tops and aftermarket accessories so you can truly enjoy your Jeep in the outdoors. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.

    Related G-Class Articles

    Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

    Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorOctober 9th, 2019

    Built with the precision of a military rifle but none of the singularity of purpose, the fully redesigned 2019 G-Class relies on style and emotion to justify its price rather than planning or execution. Much like before, the new G-Wagen — contrary to the Instagram hashtag hierarchy, it's not "G-Wagon," folks — is all power and authority from behind the wheel, but a mess when it comes to ergonomics and practicality, and a letdown in terms of technology.

    We took the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 Performance Testing Results

    Price as tested: $141,545
    Date of test: 7/29/2019
    Location: Los Angeles, CA
    Odometer: 6,324
    Powertrain: 4.0L V8 Turbo | 9-Speed Automatic | 4WD
    Horsepower: 416 hp @ 5,250 rpm
    Torque: 450 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm

    2019 G550 Acceleration

    Acceleration Test Result
    0-30 mph 2.2 sec
    0-45 mph 3.7 sec
    0-60 mph 5.6 sec
    0-75 mph 8.2 sec
    Quarter-mile 14.0 sec @ 98.3 mph
    0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 5.3 sec

    "This is acceptably quick acceleration from something this...big. Fast enough for the money you're spending, but not absurd. The key-up run saw the G550 get itself right off the line without a stumble or much of a pause. Acceleration is moderately strong and linear with typically smooth and quick upshifts. The aero monster rears its head around 70mph and definitely slows the G's progress through the later half of the 1/4 mile. Wind noise gets pretty noticeable, almost rivalling the V8's side pipes. The quick run used power-braking up to 2.2k. There's no real sport mode, so there's not much, if any, difference. It just launches a bit harder. Seating position for something this fast is daft."

    2019 G550 Braking

    Braking Test Result
    30-0 mph 33 ft
    60-0 mph 135 ft

    "Kinda funky and trucky. The pedal feels pretty boosted and has a bit of squish initially until you dig into the ABS — there, the pedal firms up, but this never really feels like a Mercedes. Invoking ABS invokes the ABS pump, which sounds like it's inside the car, just under the dash. It's loud, a bit squealy, and if you told me it was sourced from Dodge, I'd believe it. The moment after the stop, the pump would continue to whine and squeal until you pulled away. So weird. Stability was decent and nosedive was predictably noticeable. But the G felt composed, especially for something so tippy."

    2019 G550 Handling

    Handling Test Result
    Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 0.62 g

    "Null. Around the skipad, with this radius, the ESC kicks in at just under 33 mph. It was as exciting as you'd imagine, but it probably needs to be as the G feels like it's always about 5 miles an hour from tipping onto its side. The steering feel is almost irrelevant, but at least it's accurate. ESC is also pretty firm with its intervention, especially on the handling loop. Armed with a Corolla, you could take this thing on almost any curving on-ramp. #goals"

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 Vehicle Details

    Drivetrain
    Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
    Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
    Engine Configuration: V8                                                              
    Engine Displacement (liters): 4.0                                                             
    Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                                                               
    Indicated Redline: 6,250                       
    Actual Redline (rev limit): 6,250                                                     
    Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
    Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
    Transmission Speeds: 9
    Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel-mounted                                                                
    Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                         
    Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: No   

    Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
    Curb weight as tested (lbs): 5,664
    Weight L/F (lbs): 1,525
    Weight L/R (lbs): 1,305
    Weight R/F (lbs): 1,507
    Weight R/R (lbs): 1,327
    Weight distribution, front (%): 53.5
    GVWR (lbs): Not given

    Brakes
    ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
    Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                                    
    Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
    Brake Caliper Type - Front: Sliding                                                                    
    Brake Pistons - Front: 1                                                                
    Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
    Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented                                                          
    Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                                         
    Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
    Parking Brake: Button                           

    Tires
    Tire pressure spec - Front: 35               
    Tire pressure spec - Rear: 44
    Tire Make: Pirelli
    Tire Model: Scorpion Zero All-Season
    Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
    Tire Type: Low Rolling Resistance                                                     
    Tire Season: All-Season                                                               
    Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 275/50 R20 113V                                          
    Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 275/50 R20 113V                                           
    Spare Tire Type: Full-size non-matching                                                            
    Tire Treadwear Rating: 500                                                          
    Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
    Tire Traction Rating: A      

    About the Driver
    Kurt is involved with performance testing, vehicle evaluation and writing reviews. Fourteen-year-old Kurt would be pretty stoked — current Kurt is pretty stoked, too.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Drive

    Vastly Improved, Whether It Needed It or Not

    Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerJanuary 3rd, 2018

    Behold the redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Yes, you could very well be wondering: "How is this any different from the outgoing G-Class SUV?" From a styling perspective, this new G-Class looks a lot like the old one. Yet virtually everything about it is new. The only carryover parts from its predecessor are the door handles, spare wheel cover and headlight washers.

    The 2019 G-Class marks the first time this model has been completely redesigned. The longest-running vehicle generation in the company's history, the original G-Class was borne out of a request by the Shah of Iran in the early 1970s for Mercedes-Benz to build a go-anywhere military vehicle. Its transformation into the luxury SUV that we know today didn't occur until after Mercedes officially started stateside imports in 2002.

    To the surprise of many, the G-Class' formidable off-road talents and ammo-box styling had the unanticipated side effect of bootstrapping its popularity as a status symbol among well-heeled, city-dwelling Americans. Along the way, Mercedes' in-house performance arm, AMG, started stuffing power-drenched engines into them. Americans responded by buying even more of them.

    Today, more G-Class SUVs are sold in the U.S. than any other region on the planet. And the majority of those sold here are the high-performance AMG variant. Yet few G-Class owners will ever venture off the pavement at all, which is why Mercedes-Benz focused heavily on refining the on-road manners of the 2019 G-Class. That the new G-Class is also better off-road by nearly every metric is essential, even if it's simply to maintain street cred. There are many layers of irony here.

    Wider, Lighter, Stiffer

    The new G-Class is longer, has a longer wheelbase and is roughly 5 inches wider. These bigger dimensions have liberated more space inside, particularly in the back seat, where legroom jumps by nearly 6 inches. Despite its larger footprint and stiffer structure, the new G-Class is lighter. Aluminum doors, hood, tailgate and front fenders help shave 375 pounds on G 550 models.

    The G-Class is still largely assembled by hand in Graz, Austria, and sports traditional body-on-frame construction, three electronically locking differentials and a low-range transfer case. The most significant hardware changes are found at the front axle. Gone is the old truck's solid axle and recirculating ball steering system. In their places are a double-wishbone suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. A live axle continues to underpin the rear.

    In the Dirt

    A hardcore off-roader — if there is such a thing for a G-Class owner — might instinctively turn up his or her nose at this news, but Mercedes says the new G-Class can ford deeper water, drive on steeper slopes and clamber over taller obstacles than its predecessor. Its additional size is perhaps the only inescapable downside when it comes to squeezing through narrow brush- and rock-lined trails.

    For the off-road portion of our drive, we piloted a G 550 fitted with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. These tires (or an equivalent) will be optional on G 550s next year. With this footwear, the new G-Class is a beast in the rough stuff. It has loads of suspension articulation, plenty of clearance, and the unique ability to lock all three differentials.

    Adding to the mechanical capability is the G-Class' electronic drive modes. Five on-road traction modes tailor the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Three off-road modes (Sand, Trail and Rock) are available when the center differential lock button is pressed or low range is selected. As before, the new G-Class comes without some of the stuff you might find in other Mercedes products, such as air springs, decoupling stabilizer bars and rear-wheel steering. In this regard, the G-Class remains pretty traditional.

    Of course, much of this off-road prowess is countered by the choice of tires on the G 63. Its Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tires are decidedly biased toward pavement, especially with their short sidewalls stretched over 22-inch wheels. Don't go thinking you can plumb the depths of the new G-Class' off-road talents with these tires because you can't.

    More Power and Torque

    There's no denying this thing's propulsion. A hotted-up version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that's been in the G 550 for a few years now replaces the outgoing G 63's twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. Despite its smaller displacement, the new engine's 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque represent increases of 14 hp and 66 lb-ft. The G 550 is unchanged at 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. However, a nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous seven-speed box, giving a broader gearing spread that's further augmented by a steeper low-range transfer case (now 2.93 instead of 2.10).

    Its degree of torque multiplication is so effective at providing engine braking that a brake-based hill descent control system is unnecessary. Elsewhere, the center differential has a more rearward torque bias. It's now 40 percent front and 60 percent rear, compared to 50-50 in the old truck.

    Far Better Manners

    On pavement, which is exclusively where we drove the AMG G 63, the most noticeable and welcome improvement is the steering. It's now surprisingly precise and perfectly weighted. In contrast, the outgoing G-Class' steering reminded us of driving a forklift.

    Likewise, the new G-Class' routine handling is outstanding among body-on-frame SUVs. It threads through corners with less roll and inspires more confidence than expected. You might even be tempted to throw it into corners with abandon. It's still no Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but the G-Class responds by getting around far better than its tonnage and sky-high center of gravity suggest.

    It's also quite civilized. Body-on-frame construction blunts handling responses, but the isolation it provides from what's happening at the tires' business end has an upside: Road noise is nearly nonexistent. The ride is also compliant thanks to the well-tuned adaptive dampers. And while there's still some wind noise, it's much less than you might expect given the G-Class' upright styling.

    The responses from the G 63's turbocharged V8 are immediate and rewarding. Its heaps of midrange torque make short work of any passing maneuver. Mercedes says it'll hit 60 mph in a hilariously scant 4.5 seconds, some 0.8 second quicker than its predecessor, and we believe it. Flooring the pedal produces a comedy of results. The rear end squats and the nose points skyward as a rush of thrust issues forth that's totally at odds with the shape of its wrapper. You get all that, plus a deliciously satisfying roar. Nobody makes turbocharged V8s sound as good as AMG.

    In the Cabin

    Mercedes repositioned the steering wheel, driver's seat and pedals for a more comfortable driving position. The increased space is also a welcome addition. No longer will backseat occupants feel like second-class citizens. Dominating the dashboard is a monolithic corporate instrument cluster and infotainment display. It's an excellent system, though it doesn't yet support MBUX, the company's latest infotainment system. It's a little odd that the entry-level A-Class has MBUX but the range-topping G-Class doesn't.

    The materials are predictably supple and appear well-tailored and rich. We could do without the high-gloss finish to the flat center console, but the nearly vertical greenhouse prevents much sunlight from reflecting off of it. Overall, the cabin will make buyers feel as if they're getting their money's worth.

    Pricing and Availability

    Given its enduring popularity, the argument could be made that the G-Class needn't have been changed at all. The degree of reinvention done without spoiling the plot is commendable. That it was accomplished with only a relatively modest upcharge is even better — the 2019 AMG G 63 starts at $148,495 including destination, an increase of $4,700. For those shoppers seeking a less outlandish G-Class, the new G 550 starts at $125,495 including destination.

    The release date for the 2019 AMG G 63 is expected to come in early 2019, and the new G 550 is available now. You may not be able to tell a 2019 by just looking, but you will once you drive it.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 G-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

