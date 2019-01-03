2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- Roomier interior
- Smoother and more precise road manners
- Kicks off the G-Class' second generation
Pros & Cons
- Impressive off-road abilities
- Powerful V8 engines
- Refined interior
- Unmistakable exterior styling
- Ponderous handling, with lots of body roll
- Difficult to get in and out of
- Limited cargo space
- Previous-generation Mercedes infotainment system
Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was initially designed for military and off-road use. But somewhere along the line, people who had never ventured onto a dirt road started buying them for the style and image. As appealing as the original G-Class was, the design was far too authentic to its military roots for the civilian world. Over the years, Mercedes-Benz applied the proverbial lipstick to a pig to make it more palatable. And it worked, to a point.
But as the rest of the SUV segment became more civilized, it was inevitable that the G-Class would follow. The question then became: How? Would it become a neutered SUV or retain its off-road and military credibility? The answer lies somewhere in the middle.
The redesigned 2019 G-Class has a more modern independent suspension setup that allows it to ride more smoothly and steer more precisely around turns. The interior, which is larger this year, keeps many of the styling cues of the original but now features less noise and modern infotainment and electronics.
Even though the new G-Class is now thoroughly domesticated, Mercedes-Benz says it's still one of the most potent off-road SUVs on the market. The 2019 version comes with locking differentials that can lock all four wheels together to spin at the same speed to minimize wheelspin and find every bit of traction on slick and slippery surfaces.
Overall, we're happy to see this SUV stick to its rough-and-tumble roots while bringing about just enough polish to keep it appealing. Its upright styling easily makes it stand out among the crowd of more sleekly styled SUVs. But if you're looking for a more practical SUV, you might want to consider getting Mercedes' GLE or maybe even a Land Rover Range Rover.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a five-seat SUV that's available in two versions. The G 550 is the well-equipped standard model and comes with a powerful engine, luxurious interior and excellent off-road capability. The AMG G 63 features a more powerful engine and a powertrain tuned for on-road performance. It also differentiates itself from the standard model with a distinctive grille, wheels, fender flares and side-exit exhaust system.
The Mercedes-Benz G 550 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends the engine power to all four wheels. And as is customary for the G-Class, a complete set of lockable differentials (front, center and rear) can be actuated as needed by the driver to control wheelspin on tough terrain.
Since the G-Class is a luxury SUV, it comes standard with a broad range of creature comforts such as 19-inch wheels, three-zone climate control, leather seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated front seats, and a Burmester surround-sound system.
Driver assist and safety equipment includes active lane centering, front collision mitigation, and Pre-Safe, which configures the cabin to minimize a collision's impact on passengers.
Power-hungry SUV drivers will find satisfaction with the AMG G 63. Although the G 63 comes with a 4.0-liter turbocharged engine just like the G 550, the engineers at AMG juiced it up to produce 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. It also has a revised nine-speed transmission that serves up quicker shifts and adaptive suspension damping for better chassis control.
Features and technology carry over from the G 550, but the AMG G 63 comes with an aggressive look thanks to different wheels, grille, wheel arches and side-exit exhaust.
Notable options for the G-Class include the Seat Comfort package (multicontour front seats with ventilation and massage), the Exclusive Interior package (upgraded interior upholstery and trim) and an upgraded digital gauge cluster display.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
The G 550's V8 engine sounds burly and muscular — and feels it, knocking out the 0-60 mph run in a respectable 5.6 seconds. Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners, and the aggressive traction control cuts in early to keep your wheels on the ground. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore. When it's on, auto engine stop-start is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.
There's a definite feeling of power behind the wheel of a G 550 but not much else.
Comfort7.5
A bit of a mixed bag, the G is compromised in places by its design. The ride is a bit truckish, but it takes the edge off bumps and avoids feeling busy over rough pavement. Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the motor settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. The seats are nicely cushioned and quite supportive as well.
But the seats are also rather narrow, especially for a vehicle in this class. The adjustable side bolsters just didn't open enough for even relatively svelte drivers. There's also wind noise over the square body and noticeable whistling from around the pillars at freeway speeds.
Interior6.5
The G-Class' shape creates some serious ergonomic limitations. The seats are rather high, and while there's some adjustability the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step up. The step rail is too high to be very useful. While rear passenger space is reasonable, the rear doors' limited range of motion creates more issues.
You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross. The rear view is partially obstructed by the spare tire, and the sleek side mirrors feel small (and a bit out of place) on this brick of a vehicle.
Utility6.0
The G 550 is far from the most practical large SUV. The side-opening cargo door requires space to operate, but at least it's hinged properly for curbside use. But the load floor is high and not that deep, and it is limited on the sides by large suspension well intrusions. The second-row seat doesn't fold flat. Its resulting ledge makes it so long, and bulky items can't simply be slid back. Cabin storage for personal items is also rather limited for such a large SUV.
Installing child seats in back is helped by car-seat anchor points that are easy to access. But lifting kids and seats up and in could be an issue for some. And bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.
Technology6.5
Sadly, the G-Class is stuck with Mercedes' old COMAND system rather than the newer MBUX. It's not a bad system, but it's more limited in terms of functionality. The navigation display and commands are less sophisticated, and the voice commands are finicky and limited compared to MBUX.
We also had some issues with the G-Class' driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the traffic jam assist features of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the car unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
this is not your 2018 g 550. the improvements exceed expectations, fit and finish is perfection. i have owned 4 g-wagons, this new and improved vehicle is outstanding. if you want something that everyone does not own, this is the suv for you. absolutely love it!
one of a kind
The best.
I've owned several Mercedes models since 1985.2019 G Wagen is a marvel of engineering
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class video2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look | Detriot Auto Show
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look | Detriot Auto Show
MARK TAKAHASHI: It's been 40 years since the G-Wagen appeared. But finally, we have a redesign in this, the 2019 Mercedes Benz G-Class. [MUSIC PLAYING] This G-Class for 2019 is bigger-- slightly bigger. But more importantly, it's better. It's better on the road, and it's better off-road. Under the hood is a 416 horsepower, 450 pound-feet of torque V8. It has an independent front suspension and rack and pinion steering versus the recirculating ball, which was horrible on the last G-Class. This one should drive better in every condition. On the inside, it should also be much nicer. So we have the design that's between E-Class and S-Class, with a dual-pane glass and really nice leather and great seats on top of that. It has all the amenities and advanced safety features you expect from a modern Mercedes-Benz. Expect it to show up sometime in late 2018, well above $100,000. So in a lot of ways, nothing has changed, but a lot has changed with the G-Class. For more information on the G-Class and all of its competitors, head over to edmunds.com.
Love it or hate it, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an automotive icon. It was originally developed as a military vehicle on the suggestion of the shah of Iran in the 1970s and later adapted for civilian use. Eventually, it became a go-to choice for affluent buyers looking to make a statement, despite the many sacrifices to comfort and drivability that accompanied this giant box on wheels.
Features & Specs
|AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$147,500
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 6000 rpm
|G 550 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$124,500
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G-Class safety features:
- Pre-Safe
- Tightens seat belts, closes windows, and adjusts head restraints to protect the occupants when the system detects an imminent collision.
- Active Distance Assist Distronic
- Keeps a safe following distance from the car ahead, even in traffic. Can bring the G-Class to a complete stop.
- Lets the driver know if an imminent forward collision is detected. Can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Active Brake Assist
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The G-Class wears its off-road credibility like a gigantic neon sign, but the Range Rover is just as competent on the rough stuff. It's also quieter and smoother on the road and offers a long-wheelbase version for more interior space.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Defender
Off-roadable SUVs didn't start with the Defender, but its honest functionality elevated it from a military runabout to a British style icon around the world. Although the new Defender won't be available until 2020, you can anticipate a similar treatment to what the G-Class received this year: a more civilized experience and style without compromising superlative off-road capability.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Jeep Wrangler
Sure, there's a huge price difference here, but both models are similar in concept. The Wrangler's smaller size is a boon for tackling trails and parking lots alike, but the G 550 certainly has a larger and more comfortable interior. The Wrangler is all about fun, though, and has removable tops and aftermarket accessories so you can truly enjoy your Jeep in the outdoors. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.
